Global UV Curing System Market By Application, By Technology, By Verticals, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

UV curing method finds many applications for the quick drying of the adhesives or coatings and lowers down the emission of the volatile organic compounds that are emitted while curing paints and adhesives. In addition, UV curing is extensively used in the coating which is one of the renowned techniques in the coating and paint market.



Over the span of many years, UV cure coating is one of the popular techniques which have been utilized for paper in brochures and magazines. In addition, the technique is also utilized as a clear coating on printed circuit boards. With an aim to protect different parts, the coating technique is highly adopted in the automotive and electronics sectors.



UV coatings are distributed in many forms such as water-based, pigmented, clear, 100% solids, solvent-based, and several gloss formulations. By utilizing technologies like adhesives, photopolymer Printing Inks, Dental Bonding, and metal Coatings, UV curing techniques become suitable for a wide range of industries.



Ultraviolet light and visible light are utilized by UV curing systems and they are utilized to begin a photochemical reaction which is further helpful to cure or dry coatings, adhesives, or inks within a very short time.



Factories, businesses, warehouses, and institutes around the world witnessed a partial or complete shutdown due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The situation is further deteriorated by the urgent need to follow stringent social distancing regulations, travel ban, and restricted entry to public spaces, cinema halls, restaurants, malls, and theme parks. Factors such as the shutdown of many SMEs, lockdown measures, logistic disruptions, and other issues that occurred by the COVID-19 pandemic had hampered the market growth during the pandemic. Due to the urgent need to slow down the transmission rate, regulatory bodies were forced to increase their focus and spending on the healthcare industry.



Currently, the APAC and North America are among the top regions that were most badly affected due to the cases of COVID-19 appearing time and again. Due to this, many companies have witnessed a much lower footfall of consumers as compared to the normal scenario, hence badly impacting the revenues. Thus, the demand for UV curing systems witnessed a decline during the pandemic.



High preference for sustainable products, and strict norms



Majority of the makers are using UV curing for the products encountered in a day-to-day life. The basic items such as soda cans, caps or bottles, toothpaste tubes, aerosol hairspray, lids on jars, pet food bags, magazine covers, interior car trim are most likely cured by the UV technique. UV is considered as green technology as UV chemistries such as adhesives, inks, or coatings are always 100% solids, and hence release no VOCs (cancer causing Volatile Organic Compounds) into the atmosphere. Thus, many manufacturers are moving towards this technology for its sustainability and benefits.



Higher demand for UV LED-based curing over legacy curing systems



The demand for UV LED-based curing systems continues to rise in comparison to the traditional curing methods which utilized mercury lamps. This is because UV LED-based curing systems offer superior functionalities as compared to the other kind of curing systems like higher abrasion resistance, durability, chemical resistance, adhesion, and elasticity. In addition, the system also offers a higher operational speed of the machine and rapid drying of the product.



Harmful effects associated with the mercury in UV mercury lamps



The utilization of UV mercury lamps is associated with a high risk of explosion because of their high-pressure gas. The explosion can cause massive or prolonged damage for the user and can also contaminate the mercury. UV curing systems can generate light radiation from UV through visible light, which can be harmful and injurious to the health of users if they work in an unprotected environment, even for some minutes. The temperature can be drastically increased due to the absence of ventilation and surfaces exposed to high-intensity curing lights which can further lead to significant burns to the user.



Based on the Application, the UV Curing System Market is divided into Printing, Bonding & Assembling, Coating & Finishing, and Others. In 2020, the bonding & assembly application segment obtained the maximum revenue share of the market and the segment would showcase a similar kind of trend even during the forecasting period. The utilization of UV light is one of the efficient bonding methods for adhesive curing. In these cases, the bond design of the assembly should allow the UV light to reach the joint. Some of the primary benefits of utilizing UV adhesive bonding in a wide range of applications are instant cure, decreased requirements for energy, affordable, and many others.



Based on the Technology, the UV Curing System Market is bifurcated into UV LEDs and Mercury Lamps. The UV LEDs segment would display the highest growth rate in the market during the forecasting period. In addition, UV LED technology would emerge as the leading segment of the UV curing system market during the forecasting period. This is attributed to the rising demand for energy-efficient LEDs and improved user experience



Based on the Verticals, the UV Curing System Market is bifurcated into Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Machinery, Energy, Electronics, Life Science & Medical, and Others. In 2020, the automotive segment garnered the largest market share of the UV curing market. In addition, the segment would show similar kind of trend even during the forecasting period. There is a wide array of functional and aesthetic applications in automotive manufacturing where UV curing of inks, coatings, and adhesives is utilized.



Based on the Region, the UV Curing System Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, APAC, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific would exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast years. In addition, China is anticipated to be the dominating country in the APAC region. Due to the benefits of these systems as compared to the traditional adhesive systems, the adoption of UV-curable adhesives in the packaging industry is rising at a drastic rate in the nation.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Panasonic is the major forerunners in the UV Curing System Market. Companies such as Kyocera Corporation, Omron Corporation, and Dymax Corporation are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Omron Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Nordson Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, Thorlabs, Inc., Excelitas Technologies Corp., American Ultraviolet, IST Metz GmbH, Dymax Corporation, and Heraeus Holding GmbH.



Oct-2021: Dymax signed an agreement with PVA, a global supplier of automated dispensing and coating systems with nine locations throughout North America. Following the agreement, PVA would become a new distributor of Dynamix materials including maskants, adhesives, and conformal coatings in the North American region.



Aug-2021: American Ultraviolet entered into a partnership with Phoseon Technology, an electronics manufacturer based in Hillsboro, U.S. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to bring developments in LED curing across every UV curing market.



Jan-2021: Dymax partnered with Electronic Assembly Products (EAP), a manufacturer’s representative agency. Following the partnership, EAP would become a new channel partner of Dymax in North America. In addition, EAP would assist Dynamix in expanding its reach to crucial suppliers across the electronic industry.



May-2020: Heraeus Noblelight entered into a partnership with Heidelberger Druckmaschinen, a German precision mechanical engineering company. Following this partnership, Heraeus Noblelight would provide solutions regarding UV LED curing which is utilized in sheetfed offset printing machines.



Nov-2021: Dymax launched 2000-MW series of light-curable adhesives. Through this launch, the company aimed to fulfill the needs of consumers and market trends within the constantly changing medical equipment wearable market.



Oct-2021: Dymax released upgraded BlueWave Q4 Version 2. The upgraded version includes new improvements and features into the existing product including intensity up to 23 W/cm2 according to the wavelength, a simple touch-screen interface, enhanced wand design to increase curing accuracy and flexibility, long durability, and PLC functionality for a simple system.



Oct-2021: Dymax rolled out 1040-M, an addition to its MD ranges of adhesives for medical device assembly applications. The new product is developed to be autoclave resistant for more than 100 cycles. In addition, 1040-M provides an immensely low water absorption that is ideal for surgical equipment designed for various instances of STERRAD (plasma) or autoclave sterilization.



Sep-2021: Dymax unveiled Dual-cure 9771, a one-of-a-kind conformal coating. Through this launch, the company aimed to offer a product that is suitable for the use of printed circuit boards in satellites, missiles, and spacecraft.



Sep-2021: Excelitas Technologies released the OmniCure S2000 Elite, an advanced spot UV curing system. OmniCure S2000 Elite is based on the company’s legacy of its OmniCure S2000 predecessors. In addition, OmniCure S2000 Elite would offer new and improved features for more versatile and superior UV spot curing for applications in the assembly of medical devices tools, optical components, electronics, and automotive products.



Nov-2020: Dymax released MD 1172-M-UR, an LED UV and broad-spectrum light-curable adhesive for bonding COC/COP film laminates.



