IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – December 2021

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for December 2021.

Mutual fund assets totalled $2.077 trillion at the end of December 2021. Assets increased by $42.4 billion or 2.1% compared to November 2021. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $0.9 billion in December 2021.

ETF assets totalled $347.4 billion at the end of December 2021. Assets increased by $11.5 billion or 3.4% compared to November 2021. ETFs recorded net sales of $5.6 billion in December 2021.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset ClassDec. 2021Nov. 2021Dec. 20202021 2020
Long-term Funds     
Balanced1,537 4,357 2,987 62,975 854
Equity407 2,534 3,371 37,008 6,725
Bond(1,381)629 1,659 14,352 15,345
Specialty169 418 338 5,764 5,787
Total Long-term Funds731 7,937 8,355 120,098 28,712
Total Money Market Funds149 (503)(1,182)(7,449)2,080
Total879 7,434 7,173 112,649 30,792

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset ClassDec. 2021Nov. 2021Dec. 2020
Long-term Funds   
Balanced1,022.51,000.2874.4
Equity745.0725.9593.4
Bond260.9260.4246.4
Specialty21.921.534.9
Total Long-term Funds2,050.22,008.01,749.1
Total Money Market Funds26.326.234.4
Total 2,076.62,034.21,783.5

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset ClassDec. 2021Nov. 2021Dec. 20202021 2020
Long-term Funds     
Balanced296265 310 3,984 2,034
Equity3,3263,943 1,937 34,525 23,777
Bond1,208146 1,072 12,352 11,059
Specialty520862 (25)8,498 1,805
Total Long-term Funds5,3505,216 3,294 59,359 38,675
Total Money Market Funds276(106)568 (691)2,782
Total 5,6265,111 3,861 58,668 41,457

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset ClassDec. 2021Nov. 2021Dec. 2020
Long-term Funds   
Balanced12.111.77.2
Equity225.5215.6158.4
Bond89.687.879.3
Specialty13.614.55.2
Total Long-term Funds340.8329.6250.0
Total Money Market Funds6.66.37.3
Total347.4335.9257.3

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 91% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

  1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.
  2. ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs.
  3. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.
  4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.
  5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

