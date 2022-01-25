IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – December 2021

English French

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for December 2021.

Mutual fund assets totalled $2.077 trillion at the end of December 2021. Assets increased by $42.4 billion or 2.1% compared to November 2021. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $0.9 billion in December 2021.

ETF assets totalled $347.4 billion at the end of December 2021. Assets increased by $11.5 billion or 3.4% compared to November 2021. ETFs recorded net sales of $5.6 billion in December 2021.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Dec. 2021 Nov. 2021 Dec. 2020 2021 2020 Long-term Funds Balanced 1,537 4,357 2,987 62,975 854 Equity 407 2,534 3,371 37,008 6,725 Bond (1,381 ) 629 1,659 14,352 15,345 Specialty 169 418 338 5,764 5,787 Total Long-term Funds 731 7,937 8,355 120,098 28,712 Total Money Market Funds 149 (503 ) (1,182 ) (7,449 ) 2,080 Total 879 7,434 7,173 112,649 30,792

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Dec. 2021 Nov. 2021 Dec. 2020 Long-term Funds Balanced 1,022.5 1,000.2 874.4 Equity 745.0 725.9 593.4 Bond 260.9 260.4 246.4 Specialty 21.9 21.5 34.9 Total Long-term Funds 2,050.2 2,008.0 1,749.1 Total Money Market Funds 26.3 26.2 34.4 Total 2,076.6 2,034.2 1,783.5

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Dec. 2021 Nov. 2021 Dec. 2020 2021 2020 Long-term Funds Balanced 296 265 310 3,984 2,034 Equity 3,326 3,943 1,937 34,525 23,777 Bond 1,208 146 1,072 12,352 11,059 Specialty 520 862 (25 ) 8,498 1,805 Total Long-term Funds 5,350 5,216 3,294 59,359 38,675 Total Money Market Funds 276 (106 ) 568 (691 ) 2,782 Total 5,626 5,111 3,861 58,668 41,457

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Dec. 2021 Nov. 2021 Dec. 2020 Long-term Funds Balanced 12.1 11.7 7.2 Equity 225.5 215.6 158.4 Bond 89.6 87.8 79.3 Specialty 13.6 14.5 5.2 Total Long-term Funds 340.8 329.6 250.0 Total Money Market Funds 6.6 6.3 7.3 Total 347.4 335.9 257.3

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 91% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.



About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca.

