Pax8 Now Offering Cloud Print Management Solutions Through Printix Partnership

DENVER, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the best place for IT professionals to buy cloud products, today announced a global agreement with Printix, a Kofax company, providing managed service providers (MSPs) access to cloud print management technology. Pax8 partners now have access to flexible, scalable, and easy-to-use solutions to manage and maintain their clients’ complex print environments.



“Forbes predicts that serverless cloud will be one of the five biggest cloud computing trends in 2022,” said Ryan Walsh, Chief Operating Officer at Pax8. “When companies migrate their infrastructure to the cloud, print servers are typically the last to move. Through Printix’s advanced technology, partners have an affordable option to establish their clients’ modern printing, creating a seamless cloud environment.”

Printix is a cloud-based print management software that enables users to easily onboard new employees, support roaming users through universal print-ready configurations, and release print jobs from any device. It supports any printer and offers a unique pay-per-active-user billing model, providing businesses with a cost-effective option. Additionally, Printix is a GDPR compliant company that keeps information safe by encrypting and storing documents locally.

“Our partnership with Pax8 and their global partner ecosystem empowers us to modernize workplace printing for small-midsized businesses,” said Jesper Christiansen, General Manager and Co-Founder at Printix. “Our advanced technology removes the need for on-premises hardware and reduces IT burden, enabling MSPs to reduce their clients’ operating costs significantly. We are excited to work with Pax8 and democratize enterprise-grade print technology for companies worldwide.”

Printix provides partners the following benefits:

Universal configurations to support roaming users

A web-based platform to manage queues and drivers

Integrations with Microsoft Azure AD and Google Workspace



To learn more about the partnership with Printix, please visit www.pax8.com.

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for four consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, #111 in 2020, and #164 in 2021 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

About Printix

Printix is a software company based in Denmark and wholly owned by Kofax. The company develops software as a service for cloud-based intelligent print management and secure printing. Printix provides a better way to install, operate, maintain, replace, manage, and optimize a print environment without print servers. Printix includes all the tools you need to manage an office printing environment plus services and support to help reduce cost and increase the performance of office printing. Find out more at https://printix.net/.

