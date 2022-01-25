Lava For Good Podcasts Honored with Anthem Award Nomination

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lava For Good Podcasts is proud to be recognized by The Anthem Awards with a nomination in the Human & Civil Rights - Best Strategy category. The news comes one year after all three of the company’s Wrongful Conviction podcasts were recognized by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences for the 25th Annual Webby Awards, including a win for Wrongful Conviction: False Confessions, which was the 2021 Webby People's Voice Winner in the Crime & Justice category.



Founded and led by celebrated music executive, podcast host, author, and justice advocate Jason Flom and Lava Media COO Jeff Kempler in association with Signal Co. No1, Lava for Good creates standout original content, podcasts, and experiences with the goal of advocacy and impact through storytelling.

Downloaded over 30 million times, Lava for Good’s #1-charting lineup of true crime and social justice podcasts has been credited with influencing exonerations, clemencies, pardons, and legislation reforms nationwide. Its hosts have been featured as leading champions of justice by The Joe Rogan Experience, NPR, Dr. Phil, and The Jordan Harbinger Show. Rolling Stone credited wrongly-convicted death row inmate Rodney Reed’s appearance in the Wrongful Conviction with Jason Flom series with “helping to foment a media outcry that included Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Dr. Phil, and Beyoncé” and helped stay Reed’s execution days before it was to take place. The show also helped to bring global attention to the case of Julius Jones, whose execution was halted in November when he was granted clemency by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt literally hours before Jones would have been put to death.

"It's an honor to be recognized alongside such great fellow justice warriors,” said Flom. “We are incredibly excited to start the new year off this way, and we look forward to launching several new shows this year that further expand our mission of real-world impact through inspirational storytelling."

The Anthem Awards, created by the team behind The Webby Awards, celebrates purpose and mission-driven work from people, companies and organizations worldwide. The Anthem Awards recognizes for-profit and not-for-profit companies driving impact in seven key categories: diversity, equity and inclusion; education; arts and culture; health, human and civil rights; humanitarian action and services; responsible technology and sustainability; and climate and environment. The awards were launched in 2021 after the Webby Awards noted a 33% increase in social impact work submitted for their awards in the past four years.



Winners for the inaugural Anthem Awards will be announced on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 and celebrated at the first annual Anthem Voices virtual conference as well as at a star-studded virtual Awards Show on Monday, February 28, 2022. Fans will be able to watch the virtual show on-demand featuring special moments, and hallmark Speeches from all the Winners at www.anthemawards.com.

To listen to the current slate of Lava for Good series, visit www.lavaforgood.com.

Crystal Henderson

The Press House

crystal@thepresshouse.com