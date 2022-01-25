FluentPet Wins 2022 Pet Care Innovation Award; Competes for Grand Prize

DEL MAR, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FluentPet , the company that is pioneering new possibilities for interspecies communication, today announces its selection as a recipient of Purina’s 2022 Pet Care Innovation (PCI) Award . Selected by a panel of experts, the five winners of this year’s PCI Award will now go on to compete against one another for a grand prize at Global Pet Expo in Orlando, Florida, taking place March 23 to 25, 2022.



Awarded to early-stage companies that are defining the future of pet care, the PCI Award recognizes novel products and services that provide meaningful solutions to enrich the lives of nonhuman companions. FluentPet and the other four selected winners will pitch their startup to multiple influencers and investors during the upcoming Global Pet Expo to compete for an additional $10,000 in funds meant for scaling their business. Prior to the event, all five winners will perfect their pitch at an intensive, collaborative bootcamp with Purina leadership and industry experts.

FluentPet received recognition for being one of the most outstanding companies, services and products within the rapidly evolving pet industry. Founded in 2020, FluentPet has generated over $7 million in revenue since videos showing dogs learning to use FluentPet’s “talking” buttons went viral online. The FluentPet button collection is a language and learning system that enables people to teach dogs and cats to express themselves by pressing programmable sound-emitting buttons mounted on a board of interlocking HexTiles.

“We’re honored to receive this prestigious recognition and have the opportunity to pitch our mission this spring,” said CEO Leo Trottier. “Over the past three years, we’ve given our animal companions a voice and a way for them to understand people better. We couldn’t have done it without the research and help from our dedicated human guides, and we’re looking forward to continuing this effort with our newest product line – the FluentPet Connect. We’ll continue pushing the boundaries of what interspecies communication is and can be, creating a more meaningful connection between us and the beings around us.”

With the introduction of smart, Bluetooth-enabled HexTiles and a new FluentPet mobile app coming this spring, FluentPet’s newest product line, the FluentPet Connect , adds the ability to get a “text” from your dog or cat. With the upgraded design, audio and overall functionality, FluentPet Connect represents the next phase in the company’s quest to bridge the interspecies communication gap.

The FluentPet Connect Base HexTile ($69.95) and the FluentPet Connect Expansion HexTile ($49.95) can be reserved here and will begin shipping Spring 2022.

To learn more about the FluentPet product line, visit www.fluent.pet .

About FluentPet

Launched in June of 2020, FluentPet is a science and mission-driven company that builds tools and community for catalyzing two-way communication between humans and the animals they live with. Since its founding, FluentPet has done over $7M in sales and has been doubling its sales year over year. Using cognitive science-based research and insights, FluentPet makes it possible for people to teach their dogs and cats to "talk" with recordable sound buttons through a system of programmable HexTiles. Together with leading online “Guides,” like TikTok’s @ whataboutbunny , FluentPet strives to create a new shared language that will improve both the lives of pets and their owners. For more information, visit www.fluent.pet .

