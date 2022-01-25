New York, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market By Form, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06222259/?utm_source=GNW

The majority of the bacteria fall under probiotics; however, in technical terms, Lactobacillus is most common bacteria found across fermented food and beverages. In addition, probiotics help to treat conditions like inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome, and diarrhea which are caused by antibiotics, hence increasing their popularity among the masses.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Some of the common symptoms witnessed among the patients of COVID-19 are vomiting, diarrhea, and nausea. In addition, many renowned organizations conducted different types of studies to determine the effectiveness of utilizing probiotics against COVID-19 infection since its onset. For example, in May 2020, BIOITHAS, a Spanish company conducted a clinical trial that involves giving capsules to young people who are suffering from coronavirus and need hospitalization.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a shift has been witnessed in the consumption and dietary patterns among the masses. In addition, the majority of the consumers preferred to choose products with a high nutritional value rather than junk or processed foods. The demand and sales of probiotics drastically increased across the US as individuals were in hurry to purchase nutrient boosters with an aim to develop higher immunity.



Market Growth Factors



Pharmaceutical agents can be substituted by probiotics



The rise in demand for probiotics has displayed that consumers are more likely to purchase products that have health advantages. The expectations of the customers related to probiotics have been increased with the proven health advantages of probiotics in health restoration. In addition, this preference toward a secure, affordable, and natural alternative for drugs has resulted in the utilization of probiotics as pharmaceutical agents.



Constant developments in formulations, Delivery, and Marketing of Probiotics



A growing number of consumers prefer to consume probiotic products, particularly supplements with an aim to maintain their well-being and reduce their spending on healthcare. In addition, many key players are attempting to attract the possible customers by creating products on the basis of customer preferences. Moreover, technological developments have allowed the addition of particular beneficial bacteria to every type of food and beverage including cereals and baked goods.



Market Restraining Factors



Difficulties while incorporating probiotics in functional foods



Functional food products are associated with complicated, costly, and uncertain development and commercial aspects. Factors such as high consumer demand, supportive regulatory landscape, and technological development are driving the demand for functional food products. On the other hand, the rise in awareness among the consumers about the health effects of some ingredients can negatively impact the adoption of some functional foods.



Form Outlook



Based on Form, the Probiotics Dietary Supplements market is segmented into Capsules, Chewables & Gummies, Powders, Tablets & Softgels, and Others. The chewables & gummies segment would showcase the fastest growth rate during the forecasting period. This is attributed to the fact that these products are sweet and can be conveniently consumed. In addition, the growth of the chewable & gummies segment would be driven by the attractive shapes, colors like teddy bears, and many flavors of gummies.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Adults, Geriatric, Children, and Infants. Probiotics supplements for infants are generally provided in powder or liquid forms, where the products do not have their own taste. Hence, it is very simple to mix these products with pumped breast milk, infant formulas, and other liquids that are given to the baby.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Europe would showcase a promising growth rate in the probiotics dietary supplements market. This is credited to the surge in acceptance of supplement products among the regional population. For example, according to the survey of Synadiet in 2020, around 1/3rd of the studied population in France were willing to or consume food supplements and natural health products in order to fuel immunity after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Archer Daniels Midland Company is the major forerunner in the Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market. Companies such as Chr. Hansen holding A/S, Koninklijke DSM N.V., BioGaia AB are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Koninklijke DSM N.V., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Chr. Hansen holding A/S, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Probi AB, BioGaia AB, Vitakem Nutraceutical, Inc., and ProbioFerm.



Recent Strategies deployed in Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements



Sep-2021: BioGaia entered into a partnership with Abbott, an America-based medical devices and healthcare multi-national company. Under this partnership, Abbott would help BioGaia to distribute Gastrus and Protectis, two of its probiotic products to medical professionals across Singapore.



Jul-2021: ADM entered into a partnership with iHealth, a vendor of healthcare devices. Through this partnership, ADM would help i-Health to create the Culturelle Metabolism + Weight Management system of iHealth with ADM’s BPL1 strain. In addition, the companies would enhance the standard of metabolic healthcare for their customers across the world.



Jun-2021: Probi partnered with Oriflame, a swiss multinational multi-level marketing company in Sweden. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to launch probiotic supplements across the world in the general gut health segment. The new product is made up of laboratory-tested probiotic strains and includes verified health effects. Moreover, it is a customized formulation derived from Probi Digestis, a concept of Probi.



Mar-2021: Probi entered into a partnership with Sinopharm, a significant healthcare and pharmaceutical company based in China. Following this partnership, Sinopharm aimed to expand the portfolio of high-quality probiotics in the market of China.



Feb-2021: Probi signed a pan-European agreement with Perrigo, an America-based producer of private label over-the-counter pharmaceuticals. Under this agreement, the companies aimed to expand offerings of high-quality probiotic digestive and immune health innovations into 14 European countries.



Oct-2020: Probi partnered with Vital nutrients, a manufacturer of premium-quality supplements. Following this partnership, Probi would provide probiotic supplements to Vital nutrients and its subsidiaries. In addition, the companies would innovate and integrate new products into their portfolios.



Jan-2020: Chr. Hansen signed an agreement with Teijin, a chemical, pharmaceutical, and information technology company in Japan. Under this agreement, the companies would provide ingredients for health food and infant food formulas across Japan.



Acquisitions and Mergers



Nov-2021: ADM took over Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes. This acquisition aimed to strengthen the position of ADM in dietary supplements and functional foods to fulfill the demands of customers across the globe.



Feb-2021: Nutrition & Biosciences, a subsidiary of DuPont formed a merger with IFF, a global vendor of consumer goods and commercial products value chain, based in America. Through this merger, the companies would generate a provider of best-in-class ingredients and solutions under the umbrella of IFF across a wide variety of markets.



Jul-2020: Chr. Hansen acquired UAS Laboratories, a private biotechnology company. Following this acquisition, Chr. Hansen would grow its probiotic portfolio in strain and solutions. In addition, the company aimed to expand its reach to new customers and indication areas.



Apr-2020: Chr. Hansen took over HSO HealthCare, a probiotics firm that produces goods for women’s health. The acquisition aimed to expand and empower the global microbial channel of Chr. hensen by integrating HSO healthcare’s Astarte probiotic line into its portfolio.



Mar2020: Probi formed a joint venture with Viva5 named VivaPro. VivaPro would fulfill the probiotic-related demands of the market across the world.



Product Launches and Product Expansions



Aug-2021: Chr. Hansen rolled out its range of three live probiotics including CHR. Hansen pet-prostart, CHR. Hansen pet-proessentials, and CHR. Hansen pet-provital, the latest offerings of?stable?live probiotics. Through these products, the company would fulfill the requirements of dogs and cats, based on a particular phase of their life. With good bacteria, the new product line would strengthen the life stage of every pet.



Mar-2021: DSM released ampli-D, a rapid-action form of vitamin D for dietary supplements in Australia. The new ampli-D reacts three times faster than the regular vitamin D. In addition, the new product is aimed to offer a dietary supplement, with the ability to strengthen the immune system of the body, to customers across the globe.



Jan-2021: Nutrition & Biosciences, an entity of DuPont, unveiled HOWARU Calm, a probiotic product. With this launch, the company would facilitate dietary supplement producers to encourage the mental well-being of its customers.



Geographical Expansions



Oct-2020: ADM expanded its geographical footprint by building a new, cutting-edge facility in Valencia, Spain. Through this, the company aimed to increase the production capabilities of its Probiotics.



Companies Profiled



• Koninklijke DSM N.V.



• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.



• Chr. Hansen holding A/S



• Archer Daniels Midland Company



• Probi AB



• BioGaia AB



• Vitakem Nutraceutical, Inc.



• ProbioFerm



