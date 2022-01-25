Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (17 january to 19 january 2022)

Period : From 17 to 19 January 2022

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

 

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8717-Jan-22FR00000732986 50044,5310XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8717-Jan-22FR00000732982 50044,5959DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8717-Jan-22FR00000732981 00044,6113AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8718-Jan-22FR00000732986 76243,9322XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8718-Jan-22FR00000732983 83043,9067DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8718-Jan-22FR000007329850043,9124TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8718-Jan-22FR00000732981 30043,9218AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8719-Jan-22FR00000732987 17344,2471XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8719-Jan-22FR00000732983 71944,2668DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8719-Jan-22FR00000732981 50044,2305AQE

 

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

