Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (17 january to 19 january 2022)

English French

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 17 to 19 January 2022

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 17-Jan-22 FR0000073298 6 500 44,5310 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 17-Jan-22 FR0000073298 2 500 44,5959 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 17-Jan-22 FR0000073298 1 000 44,6113 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 18-Jan-22 FR0000073298 6 762 43,9322 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 18-Jan-22 FR0000073298 3 830 43,9067 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 18-Jan-22 FR0000073298 500 43,9124 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 18-Jan-22 FR0000073298 1 300 43,9218 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 19-Jan-22 FR0000073298 7 173 44,2471 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 19-Jan-22 FR0000073298 3 719 44,2668 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 19-Jan-22 FR0000073298 1 500 44,2305 AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website ( www.ipsos.com ), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en .

Attachment