Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 17 to 19 January 2022
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|17-Jan-22
|FR0000073298
|6 500
|44,5310
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|17-Jan-22
|FR0000073298
|2 500
|44,5959
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|17-Jan-22
|FR0000073298
|1 000
|44,6113
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|18-Jan-22
|FR0000073298
|6 762
|43,9322
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|18-Jan-22
|FR0000073298
|3 830
|43,9067
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|18-Jan-22
|FR0000073298
|500
|43,9124
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|18-Jan-22
|FR0000073298
|1 300
|43,9218
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|19-Jan-22
|FR0000073298
|7 173
|44,2471
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|19-Jan-22
|FR0000073298
|3 719
|44,2668
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|19-Jan-22
|FR0000073298
|1 500
|44,2305
|AQE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
Attachment
- 20220125_Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (17 january to 19 january 2022)