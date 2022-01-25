English German

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING APPROVES INCREASE OF CONDITIONAL CAPITAL AND SIKA PROPOSES ELECTION OF GORDANA LANDEN TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

At an Extraordinary General Meeting, Sika’s shareholders approved the increase of conditional capital. Sika recommends the election of Gordana Landen to the Board of Directors at the next Annual General Meeting, to be held on April 12, 2022.

On January 25, 2022, an Extraordinary General Meeting of Sika AG was held. Based on Ordinance 3 of the Federal Council on measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it was not possible for shareholders to physically attend the Extraordinary General Meeting. Instead, shareholders cast their votes through the independent proxy.

The shareholders approved an increase to the existing conditional capital from CHF 155,893.20 (corresponding to 15,589,320 registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.01 each) to CHF 187,893.20 (corresponding to 18,789,320 registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.01 each). Shareholders also approved a corresponding amendment to the applicable clause of the Articles of Association.

In addition, Sika is excited to recommend the election of Gordana Landen to the Board of Directors at the next Annual General Meeting on April 12, 2022. Gordana Landen is a Swedish national who graduated from Stockholm University with a BSc in Human Resource Development and Labour Relations. She joined the Adecco Group in 2019 and has been a Member of the Executive Committee since January 2019. Before joining the Adecco Group, Gordana Landen served as Chief Human Resources Officer at Signify (formerly Philips Lighting) in Amsterdam. In prior roles, she was Senior Vice President for Human Resources at Swedish paper manufacturer SCA, and held various managerial positions in human resources at Swedish telecoms company Ericsson in Sweden, the UK, and the United States.

Paul Haelg, Chair of the Board of Directors: “Gordana Landen brings broad international leadership experience with a focus on human resources. Sika’s employees and corporate culture are key to its continued success and I am thrilled that we have identified an outstanding board candidate with in-depth knowledge in the areas of human capital and people development. Gordana’s skills will be an excellent complement to existing Board competencies and I am confident that she will be an important contributer to Sika, as it executes its growth strategy. The Board and I look forward to working with her.”



