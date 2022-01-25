Glidewell to Present 2022 Educational Symposium in Southern California

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glidewell, a leader in dental education and a technological innovator in restorative dentistry for more than 50 years, has announced open registration for its 2022 Glidewell Symposium titled "Implants: The Next Level." Scheduled for June 24-25, 2022, at the brand-new Glidewell Clinical Education Center in Irvine, California, the event will provide two days of practical, cutting-edge clinical education designed to help dentists succeed in making implant dentistry a bigger part of their everyday practices. Attendees will earn nine hours of continuing education units.

"Over the past two years, we've brought more than 100,000 hours of continuing education to dentists through our online learning platforms — Chairside® magazine, on-demand courses and the Glidewell Online Study Club," said Dr. Neil Park, scientific chair of the Glidewell Symposium and vice president of clinical affairs at Glidewell. "Now, as clinicians seek more opportunities to explore implant dentistry, we're once again hosting our Glidewell Symposium, which has been a popular component of our live, in-person learning program. We're bringing together world-class speakers, who are thought leaders and practicing clinicians in implant dentistry, to help attendees expand their practices and enhance the lives of their patients."

The Glidewell Symposium, now in its fourth year, will provide a unique two-day educational format. The first day will include fast-paced podium presentations, with topics such as single-tooth implant placement, bone grafting and ridge augmentation, implant overdentures, and full-arch surgical and restorative procedures. Renowned dental experts will share their insights during lively panel discussions, and a tour of the Glidewell campus will be provided during the lunch break. For the final presentation, keynote speaker Dr. Jack Hahn will explore the "emergency" implant protocol, in which an extraction is performed, an implant placed, and a provisional restoration delivered on the same day, allowing practitioners to provide for the urgent need of the patient in a definitive and practical manner. At the conclusion of the first day, attendees are cordially invited to a hosted cocktail party and dinner at Mesa Manor, home of Jim and Parvina Glidewell.

On the second day of the event, attendees can choose from nine hands-on workshops and focused lectures to further dive into the most relevant clinical and business information to enhance their practices. Topics include clinical photography, practice management, digitally guided implant surgery, small-diameter implants, and practical guidance on avoiding complications in implant dentistry.

"This is the first time we'll be holding the symposium at our home headquarters in Southern California — in our brand-new Glidewell Clinical Education Center," said Andy Klein, director of clinical education and events at Glidewell. "Not only has our team organized an impressive lineup of clinical presentations and hands-on workshops, but we're also going to welcome clinicians to tour our expansive campus for a behind-the-scenes look at how intelligent dental technology is used in the products prescribed every day. We know this will be an exciting and memorable experience for everyone."

The 2022 Glidewell Symposium is for dentists, hygienists, and chairside and front-office staff. Tuition is $495 for the two-day event and attendees can use promo code GLIDEWELLDENTAL22 to receive $100 off registration. Tuition includes complimentary breakfast and lunch on both days, as well as a campus tour and a hosted cocktail party and dinner on Friday. Participants will be able to browse interactive exhibits during both days of the event. Due to limited space, attendees are encouraged to register early to secure their seats. For the complete symposium schedule and to register, call 866-791-9539 or visit glidewellsymposium.com.

Media Contact

Eldon Thompson, Sr. Director of Marketing

mail@glidewell.com

Related Images











Image 1: Glidewell to Present 2022 Educational Symposium in Southern California





Scheduled for June 24-25, 'Implants: The Next Level' will provide two days of quality implant dentistry education designed to help attendees thrive in their practices.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment