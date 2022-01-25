Eagle Bancorp Montana Earns $1.7 Million, or $0.26 per Diluted Share, in Fourth Quarter of 2021; Reports Earnings of $14.4 Million, or $2.17 per Diluted Share, for the Year 2021; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.125 per Share

HELENA, Montana, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBMT), (the “Company,” “Eagle”), the holding company of Opportunity Bank of Montana (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $1.7 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $5.2 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter a year ago, and $4.7 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter. For the year 2021, net income was $14.4 million, or $2.17 per diluted share, compared to $21.2 million, or $3.11 per diluted share, for 2020.
Eagle’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share on January 20, 2022. The dividend will be payable March 4, 2022 to shareholders of record February 11, 2022. The current annualized dividend yield is 2.17% based on recent market prices.
“Our operating results for 2021 reflect solid loan production year-over-year, and record deposit generation,” said Peter J. Johnson, President and CEO. “One of the highlights of 2021 was the announcement of our proposed merger with First Community Bancorp, Inc., and its subsidiary, First Community Bank (“First Community”). First Community is an experienced agriculture and commercial lender with a 130-year operating history in Montana and deep roots in the communities it serves. This transaction will expand our presence across the state of Montana and build on our reputation as an experienced and preferred agricultural lender. We foresee this merger, like other recent acquisitions, resulting in significant benefits to our expanding group of clients, communities, employees and shareholders. We anticipate welcoming First Community clients and employees to our Opportunity Bank family with a closing date anticipated during the first quarter of 2022.”
On October 1, 2021 Eagle announced that it had reached an agreement to acquire First Community Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiary, First Community Bank. Headquartered in Glasgow, Montana, First Community is the largest bank headquartered in Northeast Montana, and currently operates nine branches and two mortgage loan production offices, including commercial-focused branches in Helena and Three Forks (Gallatin County). Upon completion of the acquisition, Opportunity Bank of Montana will have 32 retail branches in key commercial and agricultural markets across Montana. This transaction is subject to the approvals of bank regulatory agencies, the shareholders of Eagle and First Community and other customary closing requirements.
Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights (at or for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021, except where noted):
- Net income of $1.7 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $4.7 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter, and $5.2 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter a year ago.
- Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.75% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 3.87% in the preceding quarter, and 4.03% in the fourth quarter a year ago.
- Revenues (net interest income before the loan loss provision, plus noninterest income) were $21.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $25.4 million in the preceding quarter and $23.6 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.
- Purchase discount on loans from the Western Bank of Wolf Point portfolio was $1.2 million at January 1, 2020, of which $334,000 remained as of December 31, 2021.
- Remaining purchase discount on loans from acquisitions prior to 2020 totaled $658,000 as of December 31, 2021.
- The accretion of the loan purchase discount into loan interest income from the Western Bank of Wolf Point, and previous acquisitions was $171,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to interest accretion on purchased loans from acquisitions of $94,000 in the preceding quarter.
- The allowance for loan losses represented 177.1% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2021, compared to 136.9% a year earlier.
- Total loans increased 10.9% to $933.1 million, at December 31, 2021, compared to $841.1 million a year earlier and increased 5.5% compared to $884.9 million in the previous quarter.
- Total deposits increased 18.3% to $1.22 billion at December 31, 2021, from $1.03 billion a year ago, and increased 2.3% compared to $1.19 billion in the previous quarter.
- Eagle remained well capitalized with a tangible common shareholders’ equity ratio of 9.49% at December 31, 2021.
- Paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share on December 3, 2021 to shareholders of record November 12, 2021.
COVID-19 Preparations as of December 31, 2021:
- Loan Accommodations: The Bank offered multiple accommodation options to its clients, including 90-day deferrals, interest only payments, and forbearances. As of December 31, 2021, there was only one remaining loan modification for a nonresidential borrower. All of the other loans originally modified, or 314 borrowers, are now performing according to current loan agreements. The Montana Board of Investments (“MBOI”) offered 12-months of interest payment assistance to qualified borrowers. The Bank qualified approximately 32 borrowers for the MBOI program representing $27.3 million in loans, of which all had aged out of the program as of the third quarter of 2021. There are 15 forbearances for residential mortgage loans, of which all are sold and serviced as of December 31, 2021. Utilization of credit lines were 78.6% at the end of the fourth quarter, compared to 76.4% at the end of the previous quarter.
- Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP): During the second and third quarters of 2020, Eagle helped 764 borrowers receive $45.7 million in first round SBA PPP loans. During the first and second quarters of 2021, Eagle supported 646 borrowers in receiving $19.5 million in second round PPP loans. As of December 31, 2021, Eagle had received forgiveness from the SBA for 1,273 loans, representing over $60.8 million now paid in full. The remaining 137 PPP loans from both the first round and second round represent a combined $4.5 million.
Approximately $407,000 of the income recognized during the fourth quarter of 2021 was related to recognizing origination fees for PPP loan payoffs or forgiveness, compared to $701,000 of income recognized during the third quarter of 2021.
Balance Sheet Results
Eagle’s total assets increased 14.2% to $1.44 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $1.26 billion a year ago, and increased 2.1% from $1.41 billion three months earlier.
Strong commercial real estate and commercial construction activity more than offset PPP loan forgiveness, causing the loan portfolio to grow approximately 10.9% compared to a year ago and grow approximately 5.5% from the previous quarter end. PPP loan forgiveness in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $4.3 million.
Eagle originated $235.4 million in new residential mortgages during the quarter and sold $239.0 million in residential mortgages, with an average gross margin on sale of mortgage loans of approximately 4.11%. This production compares to residential mortgage originations of $265.0 million in the preceding quarter with sales of $270.8 million and an average gross margin on sale of mortgage loans of approximately 4.25%.
Commercial real estate loans increased 29.7% to $410.6 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $316.7 million a year earlier. Commercial construction and development loans increased 41.5% to $92.4 million, compared to $65.3 million a year ago. Construction projects were slow to start in early 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns and supply chain issues. Agricultural and farmland loans decreased 4.1% to $113.3 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $118.2 million a year earlier. Residential mortgage loans decreased 8.7% to $101.2 million, compared to $110.8 million a year earlier. Commercial loans decreased 7.0% to $101.5 million, compared to $109.2 million a year ago, reflecting SBA PPP loan forgiveness. Home equity loans decreased 8.5% to $51.7 million, residential construction loans decreased 1.4% to $45.6 million, and consumer loans decreased 8.5% to $18.5 million, compared to a year ago.
Total deposits increased 18.3% to $1.22 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $1.03 billion at December 31, 2020, and increased 2.3% from $1.19 billion at September 30, 2021. Noninterest-bearing checking accounts represented 30.2%, interest-bearing checking accounts represented 16.6%, savings accounts represented 18.2%, money market accounts comprised 22.7% and time certificates of deposit made up 12.3% of the total deposit portfolio at December 31, 2021.
Shareholders’ equity increased 2.5% to $156.7 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $152.9 million a year earlier and increased nominally compared to $156.5 million three months earlier. Tangible book value was $19.74 per share, at December 31, 2021, compared to $19.16 per share a year earlier and $19.74 per share three months earlier.
Operating Results
“The low interest rate environment, coupled with lower yields on interest earning assets continued to put pressure on our NIM during the fourth quarter,” said Johnson. Eagle’s NIM was 3.75% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 3.87% in the preceding quarter, and 4.03% in the fourth quarter a year ago. The interest accretion on acquired loans totaled $171,000 and resulted in a five basis-point increase in the NIM during the fourth quarter, compared to $94,000 and a three basis-point increase in the NIM during the preceding quarter. The investment securities portfolio increased to $271.3 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $240.0 million at September 30, 2021, and $162.9 million at December 31, 2020. Average yields on earning assets for the fourth quarter decreased to 3.99% from 4.41% a year ago. For the year 2021, the NIM was 3.85%, compared to 3.94% for the year 2020.
Eagle’s fourth quarter revenues decreased to $21.8 million, compared to $25.4 million in the preceding quarter and $23.6 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. The decrease compared to the prior quarter and the fourth quarter a year ago was largely due to lower volumes in mortgage banking activity. For the year 2021, revenues increased 2.2% to $94.3 million, compared to $92.2 million in 2020.
Net interest income, before the loan loss provision, remained unchanged at $12.0 million in the fourth quarter, compared to the third quarter of 2021, and increased 4.8% compared to $11.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. For the year 2021, net interest income increased 7.8% to $46.5 million, compared to $43.2 million in 2020.
Total noninterest income decreased 27.2% to $9.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $13.4 million in the preceding quarter, and decreased 19.7% compared to $12.1 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. Net mortgage banking, the largest component of noninterest income, totaled $7.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $11.7 million in the preceding quarter and $10.5 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. These decreases were driven by a decline in net gain on sale of mortgage loans, as well as changes in the fair value of loans held-for sale and derivatives. These changes are largely volume driven and are impacted by the reduced volumes in mortgage activity. For the year 2021, noninterest income decreased 2.6% to $47.8 million, compared to $49.1 million in 2020. Net mortgage banking decreased 2.4% to $41.0 million in 2021, compared to $42.1 million in 2020.
Eagle’s fourth quarter noninterest expenses were $19.1 million, compared to $18.8 million in the preceding quarter and $16.3 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. For the year 2021, noninterest expense increased to $74.2 million, compared to $60.7 million in 2020. The increase is largely attributable to an increase in salary, commissions and employee benefits driven by growth in mortgage loan originations and higher overall staff levels. In addition, acquisition costs were incurred related to the proposed merger with First Community.
For the fourth quarter of 2021, the income tax provision totaled $632,000, for an effective tax rate of 26.8%, compared to $1.6 million in the preceding quarter, and $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. For the year, the income tax provision totaled $4.9 million, for an effective tax rate of 25.2%, compared to $7.2 million in 2020, for an effective tax rate of 25.4%.
Credit Quality
The loan loss provision was $285,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $255,000 in the preceding quarter and $379,000 in the fourth quarter a year ago. The allowance for loan losses represented 177.1% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2021, compared to 156.3% three months earlier and 136.9% a year earlier. Nonperforming loans were $7.1 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $7.8 million at September 30, 2021, and $8.5 million a year earlier. Local economies continue to rebound and loan quality has remained strong despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eagle had $4,000 in other real estate owned (“OREO”) and other repossessed assets on its books at December 31, 2021. This compares to $117,000 in OREO at September 30, 2021, and $25,000 at December 31, 2020.
Net loan recoveries totaled $15,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to net loan recoveries of $45,000 in the preceding quarter and net loan charge-offs of $78,000 in the fourth quarter a year ago. The allowance for loan losses was $12.5 million, or 1.34% of total loans, at December 31, 2021, compared to $12.2 million, or 1.38% of total loans, at September 30, 2021, and $11.6 million, or 1.38% of total loans, a year ago.
Capital Management
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. continues to be well capitalized with the ratio of tangible common shareholders’ equity (shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangible) to tangible assets (total assets, less goodwill and core deposit intangible) of 9.49% as of December 31, 2021.
Recent Events
During the second quarter of 2021, the Company completed a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”). The Company accepted for purchase 250,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $24.00 per share. The aggregate purchase price for the shares purchased in the Tender Offer was approximately $6,279,000, including fees and expenses relating to the Tender Offer. Therefore, the total price including fees and expenses was $25.12 per share.
About the Company
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Helena, Montana, and is the holding company of Opportunity Bank of Montana, a community bank established in 1922 that serves consumers and small businesses in Montana through 23 banking offices. Additional information is available on the Bank’s website at www.opportunitybank.com. The shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “EBMT.”
|Balance Sheet
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2021
|2021
|2020
|Assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|10,938
|$
|16,320
|$
|14,455
|Interest bearing deposits in banks
|43,669
|71,609
|47,733
|Federal funds sold
|6,827
|7,011
|7,614
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|61,434
|94,940
|69,802
|Securities available-for-sale
|271,262
|240,033
|162,946
|Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock
|1,702
|1,702
|2,060
|Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") stock
|2,974
|2,974
|2,974
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value
|25,819
|42,059
|54,615
|Loans:
|Real estate loans:
|Residential 1-4 family
|101,180
|99,447
|110,802
|Residential 1-4 family construction
|45,635
|43,474
|46,290
|Commercial real estate
|410,568
|380,071
|316,668
|Commercial construction and development
|92,403
|78,058
|65,281
|Farmland
|67,005
|64,824
|65,918
|Other loans:
|Home equity
|51,748
|52,990
|56,563
|Consumer
|18,455
|18,940
|20,168
|Commercial
|101,535
|95,554
|109,209
|Agricultural
|46,335
|53,645
|52,242
|Unearned loan fees
|(1,725
|)
|(2,098
|)
|(2,038
|)
|Total loans
|933,139
|884,905
|841,103
|Allowance for loan losses
|(12,500
|)
|(12,200
|)
|(11,600
|)
|Net loans
|920,639
|872,705
|829,503
|Accrued interest and dividends receivable
|5,751
|6,218
|5,765
|Mortgage servicing rights, net
|13,693
|12,941
|10,105
|Premises and equipment, net
|67,266
|66,537
|58,762
|Cash surrender value of life insurance, net
|36,474
|36,265
|27,753
|Goodwill
|20,798
|20,798
|20,798
|Core deposit intangible, net
|1,780
|1,919
|2,343
|Other assets
|6,334
|7,832
|10,208
|Total assets
|$
|1,435,926
|$
|1,406,923
|$
|1,257,634
|Liabilities:
|Deposit accounts:
|Noninterest bearing
|368,846
|367,127
|318,389
|Interest bearing
|853,703
|827,422
|714,694
|Total deposits
|1,222,549
|1,194,549
|1,033,083
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|21,779
|21,001
|24,752
|FHLB advances and other borrowings
|5,000
|5,000
|17,070
|Other long-term debt, net
|29,869
|29,850
|29,791
|Total liabilities
|1,279,197
|1,250,400
|1,104,696
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Preferred stock (par value $0.01 per share; 1,000,000 shares
|authorized; no shares issued or outstanding)
|-
|-
|-
|Common stock (par value $0.01; 20,000,000 shares authorized;
|7,110,833 shares issued; 6,794,811, 6,776,703 and 6,775,447 shares
|outstanding at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and
|December 31, 2020, respectively
|71
|71
|71
|Additional paid-in capital
|80,832
|80,957
|77,602
|Unallocated common stock held by Employee Stock Ownership Plan
|(5,729
|)
|(5,883
|)
|(145
|)
|Treasury stock, at cost (316,022 and 335,386 shares at December 31, 2021
|and December 31, 2020, respectively
|(7,321
|)
|(7,631
|)
|(4,423
|)
|Retained earnings
|85,383
|84,505
|73,982
|Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax
|3,493
|4,504
|5,851
|Total shareholders' equity
|156,729
|156,523
|152,938
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|1,435,926
|$
|1,406,923
|$
|1,257,634
|Income Statement
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Years Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Interest and dividend income:
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|11,474
|$
|11,619
|$
|11,549
|$
|45,134
|$
|45,381
|Securities available-for-sale
|1,249
|1,094
|889
|4,238
|3,742
|FRB and FHLB dividends
|61
|62
|86
|255
|370
|Other interest income
|30
|32
|27
|120
|161
|Total interest and dividend income
|12,814
|12,807
|12,551
|49,747
|49,654
|Interest expense:
|Interest expense on deposits
|356
|350
|551
|1,474
|3,614
|FHLB advances and other borrowings
|23
|37
|117
|175
|1,183
|Other long-term debt
|390
|389
|391
|1,558
|1,687
|Total interest expense
|769
|776
|1,059
|3,207
|6,484
|Net interest income
|12,045
|12,031
|11,492
|46,540
|43,170
|Loan loss provision
|285
|255
|379
|861
|3,130
|Net interest income after loan loss provision
|11,760
|11,776
|11,113
|45,679
|40,040
|Noninterest income:
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|329
|318
|282
|1,213
|1,096
|Mortgage banking, net
|7,675
|11,665
|10,455
|41,035
|42,051
|Interchange and ATM fees
|493
|570
|415
|1,982
|1,538
|Appreciation in cash surrender value of life insurance
|209
|181
|165
|721
|645
|Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities
|12
|11
|(335
|)
|23
|733
|Other noninterest income
|997
|608
|1,112
|2,795
|3,004
|Total noninterest income
|9,715
|13,353
|12,094
|47,769
|49,067
|Noninterest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|11,673
|12,262
|10,562
|48,766
|38,836
|Occupancy and equipment expense
|1,702
|1,665
|1,342
|6,448
|5,019
|Data processing
|1,369
|1,171
|1,215
|5,035
|4,722
|Advertising
|426
|326
|287
|1,276
|911
|Amortization
|142
|144
|164
|573
|659
|Loan costs
|610
|654
|669
|2,736
|1,880
|FDIC insurance premiums
|89
|81
|75
|332
|222
|Postage
|84
|93
|103
|386
|363
|Professional and examination fees
|356
|790
|254
|1,756
|1,335
|Acquisition costs
|726
|35
|-
|761
|157
|Other noninterest expense
|1,939
|1,579
|1,670
|6,097
|6,563
|Total noninterest expense
|19,116
|18,800
|16,341
|74,166
|60,667
|Income before provision for income taxes
|2,359
|6,329
|6,866
|19,282
|28,440
|Provision for Income taxes
|632
|1,583
|1,702
|4,863
|7,234
|Net income
|$
|1,727
|$
|4,746
|$
|5,164
|$
|14,419
|$
|21,206
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.76
|$
|2.17
|$
|3.12
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.76
|$
|2.17
|$
|3.11
|Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|6,543,192
|6,525,509
|6,768,720
|6,653,935
|6,795,503
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|6,563,512
|6,544,044
|6,815,072
|6,655,735
|6,820,306
|ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended or Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2021
|2021
|2020
|Mortgage Banking Activity (For the quarter):
|Net gain on sale of mortgage loans
|$
|9,825
|$
|11,503
|$
|11,959
|Net change in fair value of loans held-for-sale and derivatives
|(2,439
|)
|(35
|)
|(1,352
|)
|Mortgage servicing income, net
|289
|197
|(152
|)
|Mortgage banking, net
|$
|7,675
|$
|11,665
|$
|10,455
|Mortgage Banking Activity (Year-to-date):
|Net gain on sale of mortgage loans
|$
|46,086
|$
|36,391
|Net change in fair value of loans held-for-sale and derivatives
|(5,443
|)
|5,968
|Mortgage servicing income, net
|392
|(308
|)
|Mortgage banking, net
|$
|41,035
|$
|42,051
|Performance Ratios (For the quarter):
|Return on average assets
|0.48
|%
|1.37
|%
|1.63
|%
|Return on average equity
|4.37
|%
|12.09
|%
|13.68
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.75
|%
|3.87
|%
|4.03
|%
|Core efficiency ratio*
|83.86
|%
|73.36
|%
|68.59
|%
|Performance Ratios (Year-to-date):
|Return on average assets
|1.06
|%
|1.74
|%
|Return on average equity
|9.18
|%
|15.02
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.85
|%
|3.94
|%
|Core efficiency ratio*
|77.23
|%
|64.89
|%
|Asset Quality Ratios and Data:
|As of or for the Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2021
|2021
|2020
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|4,835
|$
|5,657
|$
|6,257
|Loans 90 days past due and still accruing
|-
|34
|392
|Restructured loans, net
|2,224
|2,116
|1,824
|Total nonperforming loans
|7,059
|7,807
|8,473
|Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets
|4
|117
|25
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|7,063
|$
|7,924
|$
|8,498
|Nonperforming loans / portfolio loans
|0.76
|%
|0.88
|%
|1.01
|%
|Nonperforming assets / assets
|0.49
|%
|0.56
|%
|0.68
|%
|Allowance for loan losses / portfolio loans
|1.34
|%
|1.38
|%
|1.38
|%
|Allowance / nonperforming loans
|177.08
|%
|156.27
|%
|136.91
|%
|Gross loan charge-offs for the quarter
|$
|2
|$
|4
|$
|98
|Gross loan recoveries for the quarter
|$
|17
|$
|49
|$
|20
|Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs for the quarter
|$
|(15
|)
|$
|(45
|)
|$
|78
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2021
|2021
|2020
|Capital Data (At quarter end):
|Tangible book value per share**
|$
|19.74
|$
|19.74
|$
|19.16
|Shares outstanding
|6,794,811
|6,776,703
|6,775,447
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets***
|9.49
|%
|9.67
|%
|10.51
|%
|Other Information:
|Average total assets for the quarter
|$
|1,433,003
|$
|1,382,186
|$
|1,268,402
|Average total assets year-to-date
|$
|1,357,249
|$
|1,331,988
|$
|1,219,890
|Average earning assets for the quarter
|$
|1,274,817
|$
|1,233,500
|$
|1,131,621
|Average earning assets year-to-date
|$
|1,209,715
|$
|1,188,014
|$
|1,092,551
|Average loans for the quarter ****
|$
|942,783
|$
|926,748
|$
|888,331
|Average loans year-to-date ****
|$
|914,804
|$
|905,478
|$
|874,669
|Average equity for the quarter
|$
|158,208
|$
|157,078
|$
|151,002
|Average equity year-to-date
|$
|157,014
|$
|156,616
|$
|141,160
|Average deposits for the quarter
|$
|1,215,046
|$
|1,163,979
|$
|1,024,871
|Average deposits year-to-date
|$
|1,138,608
|$
|1,113,109
|$
|954,500
|* The core efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing non-interest expense, exclusive of acquisition
|costs and intangible asset amortization, by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
|** The tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing shareholders' equity,
|less goodwill and core deposit intangible, by common shares outstanding.
|*** The tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing shareholders'
|equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangible, by total assets, less goodwill and core deposit intangible.
|**** Includes loans held for sale
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Core Efficiency Ratio
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Years Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Calculation of Core Efficiency Ratio:
|Noninterest expense
|$
|19,116
|$
|18,800
|$
|16,341
|$
|74,166
|$
|60,667
|Acquisition costs
|(726
|)
|(35
|)
|-
|(761
|)
|(157
|)
|Intangible asset amortization
|(142
|)
|(144
|)
|(164
|)
|(573
|)
|(659
|)
|Core efficiency ratio numerator
|18,248
|18,621
|16,177
|72,832
|59,851
|Net interest income
|12,045
|12,031
|11,492
|46,540
|43,170
|Noninterest income
|9,715
|13,353
|12,094
|47,769
|49,067
|Core efficiency ratio denominator
|21,760
|25,384
|23,586
|94,309
|92,237
|Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|83.86
|%
|73.36
|%
|68.59
|%
|77.23
|%
|64.89
|%
|Tangible Book Value and Tangible Assets
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2021
|2021
|2020
|Tangible Book Value:
|Shareholders' equity
|$
|156,729
|$
|156,523
|$
|152,938
|Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net
|(22,578
|)
|(22,717
|)
|(23,141
|)
|Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|134,151
|$
|133,806
|$
|129,797
|Common shares outstanding at end of period
|6,794,811
|6,776,703
|6,775,447
|Common shareholders' equity (book value) per share (GAAP)
|$
|23.07
|$
|23.10
|$
|22.57
|Tangible common shareholders' equity (tangible book value)
|per share (non-GAAP)
|$
|19.74
|$
|19.74
|$
|19.16
|Tangible Assets:
|Total assets
|$
|1,435,926
|$
|1,406,923
|$
|1,257,634
|Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net
|(22,578
|)
|(22,717
|)
|(23,141
|)
|Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|$
|1,413,348
|$
|1,384,206
|$
|1,234,493
|Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets
|(non-GAAP)
|9.49
|%
|9.67
|%
|10.51
|%
|Earnings Per Diluted Share, Excluding Acquisition Costs
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Years Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Net interest income after loan loss provision
|$
|11,760
|$
|11,776
|$
|11,113
|$
|45,679
|$
|40,040
|Noninterest income
|9,715
|13,353
|12,094
|47,769
|49,067
|Noninterest expense
|19,116
|18,800
|16,341
|74,166
|60,667
|Acquisition costs
|(726
|)
|(35
|)
|-
|(761
|)
|(157
|)
|Noninterest expense, excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP)
|18,390
|18,765
|16,341
|73,405
|60,510
|Income before income taxes
|3,085
|6,364
|6,866
|20,043
|28,597
|Provision for income taxes, excluding acquisition costs
|related taxes (non-GAAP)
|827
|1,592
|1,702
|5,055
|7,274
|Net Income, excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP)
|$
|2,258
|$
|4,772
|$
|5,164
|$
|14,988
|$
|21,323
|Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.76
|$
|2.17
|$
|3.11
|Diluted earnings per share, excluding acquisition
|costs (non-GAAP)
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.76
|$
|2.25
|$
|3.13
|Return on Average Assets, Excluding Acquisition Costs
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2021
|2021
|2020
|For the quarter:
|Net income, excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP)*
|$
|2,258
|$
|4,772
|$
|5,164
|Average total assets quarter-to-date
|$
|1,433,003
|$
|1,382,186
|$
|1,268,402
|Return on average assets, excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP)
|0.63
|%
|1.38
|%
|1.63
|%
|Year-to-date:
|Net income, excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP)*
|$
|14,988
|$
|12,718
|$
|21,323
|Average total assets year-to-date
|$
|1,357,249
|$
|1,331,988
|$
|1,219,890
|Return on average assets, excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP)
|1.10
|%
|1.27
|%
|1.75
|%
|* See Earnings Per Diluted Share, Excluding Acquisition Costs table for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation.