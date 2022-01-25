New to The Street TV Signs 12 Part Series, Featuring GTX Corp

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media Works’ New to The Street TV will feature GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) on its national and international syndicated television program. The series will span 12-months following GTX Corp’s growth, as it designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes health and safety products and services, other related medical supplies and equipment, and electronic tracking devices and systems, domestically and internationally. GTXO’s management will introduce themselves to New to The Street’s TV viewers and provide updates about their health and safety products, electronic GPS human and asset tracking systems, personal protective medical equipment, and other corporate ongoings.



“We are very excited to start working with FMW Media and look forward to updating our stakeholders with our latest developments and introducing our Company to a new broader audience,” stated Patrick Bertagna, GTX Corp Chairman and CEO.

New to The Street TV will produce and design GTXO’s televised segues to keep its viewers informed and updated accordingly.

Vince Caruso, Founder and CEO of FMW Media and Producer at New to The Street TV, states, “During the next 12-months, we expect fantastic TV interviews with GTXO’s management, giving us exciting business updates and developments. And we at New to The Street expect to maximize viewership interest on GTX Corp’s business.”

The New to The Street’s broadcasted interviews with the management at GTX Corp (OTCPINK: GTXO) can be seen on its Sunday’s Newsmax TV slot, 10-11 AM ET , Fox Business Network , Bloomberg TV , and other syndicated networks; expect announcements on dates and times on upcoming airings.

About GTX Corp GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO):

GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) is a pioneer in smart, mobile, and wearable GPS tracking and recovery location-based solutions, supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform and intellectual property portfolio. GTX offers global end-to-end hardware, software, and connectivity solutions and develops two-way GPS tracking technologies that seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications. GTX utilizes the latest miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF, NFC, and BLE technology, enabling subscribers to track the whereabouts of people or high-value assets in real-time. GTX is known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole; think Dr. Scholl’s meets LoJack. SmartSole is the world’s first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism, and traumatic brain injury. GTX’s business model is built around technology innovation and holds over 85 patents, with many issued patents in GPS tracking. The Company has international distributors servicing customers in over 35 countries and is a US Military Government contractor. Other customers include public health authorities and municipalities, emergency and law enforcement, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes, and consumers. Investors and other interested parties can find us through Social Media Hashtags - #withyou, #smartsole, #connectedandprotected, #trackwhatyoulove, #iot, #smartproducts, #nfc, #ble, #safety, #healthcare, #veritap, #exceptionmonitoring, #assettracking, #coronavirus, #face mask, #covid19, GTX Blogs - https://gtxcorp.com/press/ , https://www.facebook.com/gtxcorpcom , https://www.twitter.com/gtxc , https://www.linkedin. c o m /in/gtxcorp , https:/ / www.pinterest.com/GTXCorp/ and https://instagra m .com/gtxcorp and Corporate website - https://gtxcorp.com/ .

About FMW Media:



FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands “New to the Street” and its blockchain show “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major US Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. NEWSMAX / New to The Street TV show airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear Television long and short-form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

Investing in Micro-cap, Emerging Growth, and Crypto Companies is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. An investor’s investment may be lost or impaired due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. Readers and viewers are encouraged to invest carefully and read and evaluate all available information on companies featured on the program. Investors should read the United States Securities and Exchange Commission website, www.sec.gov , and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), www.finra.org to learn more about risks and avoid potential fraud. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. Read this press release along with all companies’ filings in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

FMW Media Contact:

Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

And