English French

Nanterre (France), January 25, 2022

ALL CONDITIONS FOR THE ACQUISITION OF A MAJORITY STAKE BY FAURECIA IN HELLA

ARE NOW SATISFIED

EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVED HELLA ACQUISITION BY FAURECIA

Faurecia, a leading automotive technology company, today announces that the European Commission has approved the acquisition by Faurecia of a controlling interest in Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA.

Following this last approval from regulatory authorities, all conditions precedent are now satisfied for the completion of the transaction with the Hueck Family pool announced on August 14, 2021 and for the settlement of the public takeover offer on Hella.

Faurecia will acquire a total of c. 79.5% of shares in Hella including:

60% of Hella shares from the Hueck Family pool, of which c. 51.5% of Hella shares to be acquired from the Hueck Family pool in cash and c. 8.5% of Hella shares to be acquired in consideration for up to 13,571,427 newly Faurecia SE shares issued in favour of the Hueck Family pool;

and c. 19.5% as part of the settlement of the public takeover offer ended on November 11, 2021.

The settlement of the public takeover offer, together with completion of the transaction with the Hueck Family pool, will take place within the next ten business days.

Contacts



Press



Victoria CHANIAL



EVP Group Communications



Tel: +33 (0)1 72 36 72 58



victoria.chanial@faurecia.com

Eric FOHLEN-WEILL

Corporate communications Director

Tel: +33 (0)1 72 36 72 58

eric.fohlen-weill@faurecia.com

Analysts/Investors



Marc MAILLET



Head of Investor Relations



Tel: +33 (0)1 72 36 75 70



marc.maillet@faurecia.com



Matthieu FERNANDEZ



Deputy Head of Investor Relations



Tel: +33 (0)6 22 02 01 54



matthieu.fernandez@faurecia.com





About Faurecia

Founded in 1997, Faurecia has grown to become a major player in the global automotive industry. With 266 industrial sites, 39 R&D centres and 114,000 employees in 35 countries, Faurecia is a global leader in its four areas of business: seating, interiors, Clarion Electronics and clean mobility. The Group’s strong technological offering provides carmakers with solutions for the cockpit of the future and sustainable mobility. In 2020, the Group reported total turnover of €14.7 billion. Faurecia is listed on the Euronext Paris market and is a component of the CAC Next 20 index. Find out more at: www.faurecia.com

Attachment