Business Combination With Azerion to Be Approved at EGM Pursuant to Voting Instructions Received From EFIC1's Shareholders

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European FinTech IPO Company 1 B.V. (“EFIC1”), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on Euronext Amsterdam (symbol: EFIC1 and EFICW), announced on 13 December 2021 in a joint press release with Azerion Holding B.V. (“Azerion”), a high-growth, EBITDA profitable, digital entertainment and media company, that they have reached an agreement to create a business combination (the “Business Combination”), pursuant to which EFIC1 will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding share capital of Azerion.

The completion of the Business Combination is subject to certain customary completion conditions, including the formal approval of the Business Combination and certain other agenda items (as described below), by EFIC1’s shareholders at the extraordinary meeting of shareholders which is convened for 31 January 2022 (the “EGM”). EFIC1’s shareholders could only exercise their voting rights by granting a proxy with voting instructions up to 17:30 CET on 24 January 2022, and cannot vote real time during the EGM.

On the basis of all timely submitted proxies from EFIC1 shareholders, EFIC1 will reach the required simple majority (50%+1) of the votes to be cast at the EGM in favour of agenda items 2, 3 and 4a as described in the shareholder circular published in connection with the EGM, being: (i) the Business Combination, (ii) the proposed restructuring of EFIC1 (i.e. the cancellation of certain ordinary shares repurchased by EFIC1 under the share repurchase arrangement, the amendments of the articles of association of EFIC1 and its conversion into a limited company (naamloze vennootschap)) and (iii) the appointments of the members of the new managing board. As a result, the shareholder approval conditions under the Business Combination agreement will be satisfied at the EGM.

Consequently, subject to fulfilment or waiver of the remaining completion conditions, the Business Combination is on course to be completed on 1 February 2022.

ABOUT EFIC1

EFIC1 is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands. EFIC1 was incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganisation or similar Business Combination with or acquisition of an operating business or entity. EFIC1 focuses on opportunities in the broadly defined financial services and financial technology sectors where EFIC1 believes there to be a number of potential targets operating within the geographies identified, including but not limited to sectors such as payments, banking, lending, insurance, wealth and savings, financial management solutions, specialty finance, regulatory technology (for example know-your client and fraud detection), markets and trading technology and infrastructure and service enablers such as information technology, software, data processing and analytics and customer-engagement technology and cross-industry use cases such as healthcare, retail, e-Commerce and real estate and property technology. EFIC1 aims to complete a Business Combination with a suitable partner that operates or is headquartered in Europe, including the United Kingdom, or Israel.

PRESS AND INVESTOR INFORMATION EFIC1

Press contacts: Marion Banide (banide@hague.company; +31 (0) 62 144 1396) and Matthias Goldbeck

(matthias.goldbeck@ccounselors.com; +49 (0) 172 842 7007).

Investor contacts: ir@efic1.com or +31 (20) 240 4240.

