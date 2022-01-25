MyCointainer Raises $6 Million in Seed Round to Develop Its Yield Earning Platform

TALLINN, Estonia, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyCointainer, a platform for easy yield staking, announced it has raised $6 million in a Seed Round. The event was led by Maple Block and co-led by Shima Capital & ByBit - one of the dominant cryptocurrency exchanges worldwide.

Numerous high-profile angel investors also participated in the round. Among them are entities with rich portfolios comprising some of the most renowned industry brands like CoinList, Circle, and Polygon. ConsenSys, Near, 1inch, Algorand, Polkadot, dY/dX, Casper Labs, Mina, Ankr, and Enjin are also there. Most importantly, their support enhances MyCointainer's potential and pinpoints a tight-knit collaboration for future projects.

The company will use the funds to develop its yield-earning platform. This way, it will improve its current B2B products and expand its reach in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the rest of the world. Lastly, MyCointainer seeks to increase its expert team by hiring more professionals.

Yield Earning on MyCointainer

MyCointainer is a platform that enables customers to stake cryptocurrencies and tokens without any hassle. Users can start with as little as 1 EUR and have their pick from more than 100 digital assets, including Polkadot, Cardano, and Elrond.

Anyone can use MyCointainer to generate passive income through staking. The platform allows users to buy specific tokens or transfer them into their wallets. Then, it utilizes the power of blockchain protocols to generate more coins in the users' balances as daily rewards.

Furthermore, participants can earn directly from their wallets through delegations. In other words, MyCointainer works like a digital piggy bank enabling people to enjoy their lives while their money works for them.

Some assets generating the best profits on MyCointainer are Cartesi, Polygon, NEM, Synthetic, and Cardano. On average, the yearly rewards are close to 15%.

Polygon is one of the most prestigious projects on MyCointainer, with almost 8,000 active participants at the time of writing. Furthermore, these users' annual earnings are close to 12% on the platform.

Many consider Polygon as one of the potential payment forms of tomorrow. For instance, the project revolutionizes the blockchain community and creates a hub where users can interact with decentralized products. Above all, its presence on the platform enhances MyCointainer's reliability and potential.

MyCointainer's Rise in the Crypto World

Bartosz Pozniak, an entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience in shaping global digital products, founded and launched MyCointainer in 2018. Previously, he has worked in various industries, including investment banks, and in product teams for Barclays & Deutsche Bank in London.

Pozniak built MyCointainer in its early years through self-funding and company-generated revenue. So far, the platform has generated over $3 million in rewards for its over 110,000 users. The company has a financial institution license in Estonia. Also, its most important markets include the UK, the USA, France, and Italy.

In November 2021, MyCointainer joined forces with the industry-leading blockchain project Elrond and the Maiar Team. The partnership enables the trade of BTC/EGLD, EUR/EGLD pairs, and a simple proof-of-stake (PoS) mechanism. Also, it covers the patronage over the Maiar application. As a result, users can complete specific tasks and receive exclusive rewards from a total prize pool of $6,000 in EGLD.

Besides Elrond, MyCointainer has partnered with other important names in the industry, like Avalanche Labs, Waves & Cosmos. Also, the company worked closely with Crypto.com and many other fast and open blockchains for decentralized applications. These collaborations helped MyCointainer scale and grow its platform much further.

Lastly, the MyCointainer team is growing at a remarkable speed. Today, the company employs more than 42 people and plans to expand even more with several new positions opening. Anyone interested in the available roles can visit their Careers page.

About MyCointainer

MyCointainer has taken the ambitious mission of providing easy access to various rewarding crypto mechanisms for everyone. This way, everyone can benefit equally from a changing financial landscape and accelerate global crypto adoption.

The MyCointainer team is available on Facebook, Telegram, and Discord, among other social media channels.

