Topco Associates bolsters leadership with executive promotions

Elk Grove Village, Illinois, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topco Associates, LLC announced today organizational promotions of two executives, Danell O’Neill and Mike Ferguson, effective immediately. These appointments were done to ensure the organization is driving key initiatives, programs, and solutions as it continues to provide a high level of support to the Topco membership.

O’Neill has been promoted to Executive Vice President. She will continue her strategic focus on Brand and Marketing, building out brand architecture and establishing a transparency vision that continues to integrate Topco’s own brands and marketing content. In addition to assuming all components of Product and Packaging, O’Neill remains responsible for Human Resources and Corporate Communications.

Prior to joining Topco in 2013, O’Neill was a Partner at WordWize Consulting. She previously held roles at ACNielsen and Zurich Insurance Company Ltd. An Illinois State University alum, O’Neill holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Relations and Organizational Psychology.

Ferguson has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Fresh Programs. In his new role, Ferguson will acquire responsibility for Fresh and Branded Meat, Deli/Bakery, Seafood, Food Services and Commodities. This is in addition to his existing responsibilities of Produce and Floral.

Since joining Topco in 2019, Ferguson has expanded the Produce business model, developed a packaged salad brand for the Topco membership, and reported record sales in key Produce categories. In addition to assuming more comprehensive Fresh responsibilities, he will also be tasked with bringing forward new Fresh brands.

Ferguson joined Topco after more than 28 years at Kroger. He is a Western Kentucky University graduate, possessing a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing and Marketing Management.

“Danell and Mike have demonstrated their value to the Topco membership on numerous occasions, and I am confident their promotions will go a long way in not just meeting our members’ needs, but providing additional value to the membership,” said Randy Skoda, Topco President and CEO. “I’ve spent many years working with Danell, and she’s shown an ability to instill a One Topco approach for both our organization and the cooperative as a whole on countless occasions. Her additional responsibilities will advance our Own Brand Excellence efforts, offering added value to both Topco and members’ own brands, further helping members compete in the markets they serve.

“Mike’s extensive knowledge in the Fresh category has provided the membership with unique perspectives, innovative thoughts and a propensity to see his ideas into reality since joining our organization a few years ago. We’re excited to see Mike execute on our Far-Reaching Fresh initiatives and carry on the steady momentum he’s provided to the membership.”

After leading Topco’s Fresh Meat business, Scott Caro, Senior Vice President, will be transitioning to lead the Member Development Organization, taking over from Marc Kurkiewicz who recently announced his plans to retire.

—About Topco Associates, LLC—

Topco Associates, LLC is a $16.1 billion, privately held, member-owned company that provides aggregation, innovation and knowledge management solutions for its leading food industry member-owners and customers, including grocery retailers, wholesalers food service and pharmacy companies. Topco leverages the collective volume, knowledge and commitment of these companies to create a competitive advantage in the marketplace by reducing costs and offering winning business-building capabilities. For more information, please visit www.topco.com.