Appointments within SCOR Investment Partners

SCOR Investment Partners SE, the SCOR Group’s asset management company, announces changes within its Business Development team to realize its third-party asset management growth ambitions and expand its client relationships.







Alexandre Jaeglé, previously Head of Client Solutions for the Eurozone, is appointed Head of Sales for SCOR Investment Partners. In Alexandre’s new role, he will be responsible for SCOR Investment Partners’ fundraising, client relationship management and investment consultants’ coverage.



Lauren Burns Carraud, previously Deputy Head of Communications for SCOR, is appointed Head of Marketing and Communications for SCOR Investment Partners. In this new role, Lauren will be responsible for designing and implementing SCOR Investment Partners’ corporate marketing, product marketing, brand management and communications strategies.



Daniela Coats, previously Investment Governance & Process Coordinator for SCOR Global Investments, is appointed Strategic Partnerships Manager and will be in charge of facilitating external distribution partnerships.



Alexandre Jaeglé, Lauren Burns Carraud and Daniela Coats will report to Louis Bourrousse.







Louis Bourrousse, Head of Business Development and Member of the Management Board of SCOR Investment Partners, comments: “These internal appointments come at an exciting time in SCOR Investment Partners’ development. With this experienced and international team, we are well positioned to pursue our growth goals and further develop our third-party asset management franchise.”







Biographies



Alexandre Jaeglé joined SCOR Investment Partners in 2013, serving as Head of International Sales responsible for the Benelux countries and Northern Europe, and subsequently Head of Client Solutions – Eurozone. Prior to joining SCOR Investment Partners, he spent five years at Groupama Asset Management. Alexandre started his career at BNP Paribas Asset Management in 1998. He is a graduate of the Reims Management School (Sup de Co program).



Lauren Burns Carraud joined SCOR in 2018 as Deputy Head of Group Communications. Prior to joining SCOR, Lauren spent eight years at Citigroup and J.P. Morgan in a variety of strategy, banking, communications, and public relations roles in New York, London, and Paris. She began her career at Marsh where she specialized in financial and professional liability for financial institutions. Lauren holds her MBA from New York University Stern School of Business.



Daniela Coats joined SCOR through the Converium acquisition in 2008 and has held various roles within SCOR Global Investments since its creation. Prior to this, Daniela spent 10 years as a financial controller for banks. She began her career as an auditor for one of the big accounting firms after graduating from HEC in Lausanne, Switzerland. Daniela has been a CFA Charterholder since 2004 and has acquired the CIPM qualification from the CFA Institute in 2011.







For more information, please contact Lauren Burns Carraud, Head of Marketing and Communications,

+33 1 58 44 76 62, lburns@scor.com







About SCOR Investment Partners



SCOR Investment Partners: financing the sustainable development of societies, together.



SCOR Investment Partners is the asset management company of the SCOR Group. Created in 2008 and accredited by the Autorité des marchés financiers, the French financial market regulatory body, in May 2009 (no. GP09000006), SCOR Investment Partners has more than 80 employees and is structured around six management desks: Fixed Income, Corporate Loans, Infrastructure Loans, Real Estate, Insurance-Linked Securities and Fund Selection. Since 2012, SCOR Investment Partners has given institutional investors access to some of the investment strategies developed for the SCOR Group. Assets managed for outside investors totaled EUR 5.3 billion as of September 30, 2021. As of that same date, SCOR Investment Partners had total assets under management of EUR 17.7 billion (including SCOR Investment Partners UK Ltd’s AUM and undrawn commitments).







