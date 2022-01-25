Nevada's Safety Consultation and Training Section Awards Gemini, Inc. With Top Safety Honor

FALLON, Nev., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS) of the State of Nevada's Division of Industrial Relations recognizes Gemini, Inc.'s Nevada manufacturing plant for successful entry into the Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP). This is the first time the plant has earned this top safety honor.

Gemini has worked with SCATS consultants to develop their employee safety program and strives toward continuous growth.

"Collaboration is the key to safety at Gemini," said Phil Sabatino, Plant Manager. "Each time our SCATS partners tour our plant, we find more ways to make meaningful improvements to our safety program. Their expertise and service help lower our risk of workplace injury and that's a 'win' for everybody."

Gemini is part of an elite group of businesses that have achieved SHARP status by maintaining exemplary health and safety protocols. Participation in the no-cost program provides incentives and support to employers to develop, implement and continuously improve programs at their worksite(s). By taking these proactive measures, businesses can reduce accident costs and ensure compliance with Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA) regulations.

"Gemini is a committed safety leader within the manufacturing industry," said Todd Schultz, Chief Administrative Officer for SCATS. "It's rewarding to see companies like Gemini ensure their employees return home safe and healthy every day."

SCATS consultants provide employers with confidential hazard identification, program development, implementation assistance and training. Employers who implement effective safety programs and have a days away restricted transfer (DART) rate below the national average for their industry may be recognized by SCATS. Successful SHARP participants may receive up to a three-year deferral from OSHA's general schedule inspections.

Businesses interested in SHARP can contact SCATS at 775-824-4630. For more information or for a schedule of free training courses offered by SCATS, businesses can call 1-877-4SAFENV or visit 4safenv.state.nv.us.

About Gemini, Inc.

Gemini Inc., a family-owned company, is an industry leader with over 55 years of sign product manufacturing experience, including dimensional letters, logos, plaques, and custom plastic sheet extrusion. Gemini's products are backed by an industry-leading guarantee and sold exclusively through an authorized reseller network. For more information, visit GeminiMade.com.

About Nevada SCATS

The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS), part of Nevada's Division of Industrial Relations, provides free and confidential consultation and safety services to assist businesses in Nevada to be in compliance with OSHA standards. SCATS helps Nevada businesses keep their employees safe and offers on-site consultation services designed to help employers recognize and control potential safety and health hazards at their workplaces, improve their safety and health programs, and assist in training employees. SCATS also offers Workplace Safety and Health Training classes in Northern and Southern Nevada. Bilingual services are also available. Visit 4safenv.state.nv.us.

Media contact: Nicole Shearer, KPS3, nicole.shearer@kps3.com.

###

