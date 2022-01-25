Lightspeed Alert™, Lightspeed Filter™, and Lightspeed Analytics CatchOn Edition Win Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence

Austin, Texas, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightspeed Systems ® (“Lightspeed”), an international leader in learning safety and effectiveness, is honored that two of its cutting-edge solutions— Lightspeed Alert and Lightspeed Filter —have won the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2021 Primary Education. Lightspeed is still more delighted that CatchOn, its best-in-class data analytics platform, has won the Award of Excellence for both Primary Education and Secondary Education. These three Lightspeed solutions were chosen from among the highest performers in the edtech industry.

Lightspeed’s two winning safety solutions are essential to districts’ efforts to keep their students safe on and off campus. Lightspeed Filter automatically blocks harmful content by leveraging 20 years of web indexing and the power of advanced AI technology. Lightspeed Alert monitors students’ online activity for indicators of self-harm, violence, and bullying, and then brings any concerning activity to the attention of both the district and Lightspeed’s 24/7/365 in-house team of highly trained safety specialists. Whenever a threat is detected, the Lightspeed team immediately notifies district and/or emergency personnel so that they may intervene.

Lightspeed Analytics CatchOn Edition is their industry-leading data analytics program that helps districts leverage their data to achieve better education outcomes. By tracking real-time app usage on all student devices, no matter where students use them, district leaders can use CatchOn to generate the data-driven insights they need to protect students from harmful apps, boost ROI, and track student engagement.

“We are honored that our safety and education solutions have been recognized for their efficacy by the industry leaders at Tech & Learning,” said Eileen Shihadeh, CMO at Lightspeed. “With mental health problems reaching crisis levels in communities across the country, and self-harm and school violence at the highest levels in recent history, it is more important than ever that districts add additional layers of safety to protect children. CatchOn supplements those safety efforts by protecting students—and their personal data—from dangerous applications, while also helping districts ensure they deploy only the most effective apps.”

One of the top awards programs in edtech, Tech & Learning recognizes solutions for their uniqueness, value, and efficacy in solving critical problems for educators and administrators. Since 1980, Tech & Learning has been a leading resource for educators looking to leverage the power of new technologies to improve education.

About Lightspeed Systems®

With over 20 years of providing technology to meet the needs of schools, Lightspeed Systems® is the market leader in online student safety and effectiveness. The purpose-built Lightspeed ecosystem of cloud-based solutions—tailored to meet today’s evolving challenges—provides schools worldwide with the most effective web filter, student safety monitor, classroom management software, device management tool, and analytics program available. Lightspeed Systems is a proven partner for schools, serving over 20 million students in 39 countries and 32,000 schools globally. To learn more, visit www.lightspeedsystems.com.