Sword Group: 2021 Fourth Quarterly Results | Exceptional Profitability

2021 Fourth Quarterly Results

Consolidated Revenue: €59.7m

Consolidated Growth: +31.8%

Organic Growth: +21.9%

EBITDA Margin: 15.0%



RESULTS



4TH QUARTER 2021



Q4 (1) €m 2021 2020 Revenue 59.7 45.3 EBITDA 9.0 7.6 EBITDA Margin 15.0% 13.0%

(1) non audited figures

Organic growth on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates: +21.9%.

YEAR 2021

Consolidated Revenue: €214.6m

Organic Growth: +21.5%

EBITDA Margin: 13.6%

ANALYSIS

The Revenue for the Fourth Quarter of 2021 amounts to €59.7m in consolidated terms and to €55.2m without taking into account the acquisition of AiM, added to the perimeter on 1 July 2021.

The EBITDA margin for the quarter amounts to 15.0% and organic growth to +21.9%.

For 2021, the consolidated revenue amounts to €214.6m with an EBITDA margin of 13.6%. Organic growth for the year amounts to +21.5%.

The Group established its 2021 Business Plan based on an organic growth hypothesis of 13%. Sword outperformed in terms of growth while maintaining and even exceeding its profitability targets.

The Software division shows an increase of +20% for 2021 and the Services division is up +21.7%.

The net cash position, former standards, excluding all the IFRS16 reprocessing, amounts to €55m on 31/12/2021.



HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE QUARTER



The exceptionally high organic growth comes among other things from the success of the additional objectives specified in the business plan.



An exceptional R&D plan: increase according to our forecasts, Recognition of the value of Sword GRC by the analysts: for example: Magic Quadrant Knowledge Solutions,



Successful penetration in the U.S. in the Services sector: success of the division established in Houston,



Acquisition: successful integration of AiM in Switzerland.



OUTLOOK FOR 2022



The Group will outperform in 2022 and plans organic growth of 15%, 2 points higher than the 2025 Business Plan.





