Sword Group: 2021 Fourth Quarterly Results | Exceptional Profitability

2021 Fourth Quarterly Results
Consolidated Revenue: €59.7m
Consolidated Growth: +31.8%
Organic Growth: +21.9%
EBITDA Margin: 15.0%
RESULTS
4TH QUARTER 2021
|Q4 (1)
|€m
|2021
|2020
|Revenue
|59.7
|45.3
|EBITDA
|9.0
|7.6
|EBITDA Margin
|15.0%
|13.0%
(1) non audited figures
Organic growth on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates: +21.9%.
YEAR 2021
Consolidated Revenue: €214.6m
Organic Growth: +21.5%
EBITDA Margin: 13.6%
ANALYSIS
The Revenue for the Fourth Quarter of 2021 amounts to €59.7m in consolidated terms and to €55.2m without taking into account the acquisition of AiM, added to the perimeter on 1 July 2021.
The EBITDA margin for the quarter amounts to 15.0% and organic growth to +21.9%.
For 2021, the consolidated revenue amounts to €214.6m with an EBITDA margin of 13.6%. Organic growth for the year amounts to +21.5%.
The Group established its 2021 Business Plan based on an organic growth hypothesis of 13%. Sword outperformed in terms of growth while maintaining and even exceeding its profitability targets.
The Software division shows an increase of +20% for 2021 and the Services division is up +21.7%.
The net cash position, former standards, excluding all the IFRS16 reprocessing, amounts to €55m on 31/12/2021.
HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE QUARTER
The exceptionally high organic growth comes among other things from the success of the additional objectives specified in the business plan.
An exceptional R&D plan: increase according to our forecasts, Recognition of the value of Sword GRC by the analysts: for example: Magic Quadrant Knowledge Solutions,
Successful penetration in the U.S. in the Services sector: success of the division established in Houston,
Acquisition: successful integration of AiM in Switzerland.
OUTLOOK FOR 2022
The Group will outperform in 2022 and plans organic growth of 15%, 2 points higher than the 2025 Business Plan.
About Sword Group
Sword has 2,300+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.
Agenda
10/03/22
FY2021 annual results presentation meeting - Submit
26/04/22
2022 First Quarter Revenue
Contact: investorrelations@sword-group.lu
Attachment