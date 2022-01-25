New York, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bakery Enzymes Market By Product Type, By Application, By Form, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06222237/?utm_source=GNW

However, with the change in time and increase in disposable income of people, many households around the world consists of some or other bakery product. Bakery products owe their popularity to their ingredients and most important among them is the enzyme. Enzyme is a protein catalyst that acts up upon the dough to enhance the process of the making of the final product.



The most common bakery enzyme in amylase, this enzyme catalyzes the hydrolysis of starch into the sugars which produce softness in the process of cake making and reduces the acrylamide formation in the bakery products. Moreover, the consumption of bakery products has increased remarkably due to the shifting lifestyle patterns.



COVID-19 Impact



The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic created an unparalleled uncertainty in the business activities, governments’ planning and lives of the millions. The food and beverage industry could not remain secure from the effects caused by the pandemic. The closure of supermarkets/hypermarkets, increased preference of people to consume home-made food, and less accessibility to packaged foods due to the restrictions are some of the effects witnessed by food & beverage industry. As bakery falls under the food & beverage industry, it had seen similar trend during the pandemic, especially the second and third quarter of 2020. The shortage of raw material and labor caused a significant decline in the production of bakery product. Thus, small bakers in an unorganized sector were badly hit by the pandemic.



Market Growth Factors



Growing demand of baked goods and confectionery



Baked products are accepted as staple food across many countries. The surge in demand for convenience food and consumer inclination towards appealing, tasty, healthy & textured products would increase the demand for bakery enzymes. Producers in the business spend more money on higher-priced components in order to make goods that are lower in fat and calories. As a result, the number of product lines available has grown. Bakeries have begun to provide gluten-free and entirely organic desserts. Considering the demand of consumers, many companies have launched healthy bakery products which are loaded with whole grain, multi-grain, and natural flavors and are trans-fat free.



Rise in adoption of vegetarianism and demand for ready-to-eat products



In the modern age, many consumers are getting highly cautious of the different aspects like sustainability, health, and social impact while buying any product. Hence, the consumption of animal-based products has significantly decreased due to the large-scale adoption of vegetarianism around the world. In addition, the gradual transition from non-vegetarianism to vegetarianism is due to the rising number of environmental concerns. Hence, several bakers are introducing products that are free from egg and other non-vegetarian ingredients to fulfill the demands in the market.



Market Restraining Factors



Excessive consumption may cause ill-effects



The excess of anything can cause the harmful effects. The overconsumption of bakery products that consist of baking enzymes can take a toll on the health of a person who is already suffering from allergies, ulcers, and headaches. Moreover, Genetically Modified Organisms enzymes that are used in bakery products cause adverse hepatic, pancreatic, and reproductive effects. Observing these ill-effects, many people resist themselves to consumer bakery product. Moreover, a majority of people prefer to consume fruits and vegetables rather than baked goods, for better health. Further, the excessive consumption of baking products can lead to bloating which may be painful for many people.



Product Type Outlook



Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Lipase, Protease and Other Types. The lipase has a superior effect in high speed mixing and no-time dough processes. These enzymes can improve strength and stability of dough, enhance dough rheology, hence enhancing dough machinability.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Breads, Cookies & Biscuits, Cakes & Pastries and Other Applications. Biscuits are a type of baked flour-based dish that is usually hard, flat, and unleavened. The demand for biscuits and cookies is being pushed by customer demand for convenient snacking combined with healthy components.



Form Outlook



Based on Form, the market is segmented into Powder and Liquid. Bakery enzymes in the powder form are highly preferred by the end-users of enzymes such as bakery industry and food service industry. The demand for powder form bakery enzymes is high as liquid state is not easy to handle & sensitive, and mostly causes spillage.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest growth rate during the forecasting period. In addition, the region is home to countries like India and China which have massive population base demanding baked products due to their taste.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Koninklijke DSM N.V. , Novozymes A/S, Kerry Group PLC , Associated British Foods PLC are the forerunners in the Bakery Enzymes Market. Companies such as Lallemand, Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Kerry Group PLC, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Associated British Foods PLC (Wittington Investments Limited), Novozymes A/S, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited, Amano Enzyme, Inc., Sternenzym GMBH & CO. KG, and Lallemand, Inc.



Recent strategies deployed in Bakery Enzyme Market



Partnerships, Agreements and Collaborations



Dec-2021: Advanced Enzyme Technology signed a distribution agreement with Azelis Singapore, a wide range of suppliers and distributors of specialty chemical and food ingredients. Following the agreement, Azelis would become the distributor of food enzymes and probiotics for the food & dietary supplement sector in Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand & Vietnam.



Product Launches and Product Expansions



Dec-2020: DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences launched POWERFresh Special and POWERSoft Cake 8010 in Japan. The new products would provide houses and industrial bakeries an excellent anti-stalling solution that offers an innovative texture, higher softness, and lasting freshness to cakes, sweet rolls, bread, and buns maintaining their shape.



Nov-2020: Novozymes launched Gluzyme Fortis. Through this launch, the company aimed to support gluten and improve dough. The product is an enzymatic solution and sets a new standard in gluten strengthening. Additionally, the Gluzyme Fortis offers the advantages of Novozymes’ authentic glucose oxidase in a more constant and better way than any other glucose oxidase available in the market.



Jan-2020: Lallemand Biofuels & Distilled Spirits unveiled Convergence, an advanced yeast and enzyme platform. The platform aimed to increase profitability for North America biofuels producers by giving an alternative to ethanol production cost economics. Additionally, the platform integrates the latest yeast-generating glucoamylase needed for fermentation with a small amount of complementary exogenous enzyme.



Acquisitions and Mergers



Dec-2021: Danstar Ferment, a subsidiary of Lallemand Bio-Ingredients took over Biotec BetaGlucans, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ArticZymes Technologies. The acquisition aimed to broaden the company’s beta-glucans product offerings and the brand access to best-in-breed technology among yeast-based ingredients.



Sep-2021: Royal DSM acquired First Choice Ingredients, a leading supplier of dairy-based savory flavorings. Following the acquisition, DSM would facilitate the growth of the First Choice Ingredients by providing their products outside of the US to its wide customer base and incorporating their solutions in complete offerings for F&B customers of DSM.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Product Type



• Lipase



• Protease



• Other Types



By Application



• Breads



• Cookies & Biscuits



• Cakes & Pastries



• Other Applications



By Form



• Powder



• Liquid



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• BASF SE



• Koninklijke DSM N.V.



• Kerry Group PLC



• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.



• Associated British Foods PLC (Wittington Investments Limited)



• Novozymes A/S



• Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited



• Amano Enzyme, Inc.



• Sternenzym GMBH & CO. KG



• Lallemand, Inc.



__________________________