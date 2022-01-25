The Judge Group Hires Nancy Burr as Vice President, Enterprise Accounts

WAYNE, Pa., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Judge Group, a leading professional services firm specializing in consulting, learning and talent solutions, has hired Nancy Burr as Vice President of Enterprise Accounts to help grow the company’s Marketing and Creative Staffing line of business.



Burr is an industry veteran that has worked on both the corporate and agency side of advertising and marketing businesses. She has twenty years of experience supporting clients’ creative staffing needs. Understanding both the client and talent side of the equation, Burr has helped creative professionals find their dream role while assisting clients to grow their business with the best talent.

“We are excited to make a significant investment in our marketing and creative staffing area to better serve our clients,” said Brian Anderson, President of The Judge Group. “Nancy is an accomplished talent acquisition and business leader with a proven track record of success. We are lucky to have her join us as we continue to deliver effective solutions to our clients with unparalleled customer service.”

“I’m excited to be part of an organization with an exceptional reputation that is known for being a leader in the industry,” said Burr. “I will have the opportunity to not only expand Judge’s presence within our existing relationships, but to also develop new relationships within this vertical. It’s exciting for me to work with leaders to identify talent, build high performance work teams, and to increase productivity and revenue as a result of having the right people in the right jobs.”

Ms. Burr is a Pennsylvania native who lives in West Chester, PA. She is a graduate of The Pennsylvania State University.

The Judge Group is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia at 151 South Warner Road, Wayne, PA 19087. The office can be reached at 1-800-650-0035. For more information about The Judge Group visit https://www.judge.com.

About The Judge Group

The Judge Group, celebrating over 50 years of service, is a leading professional services firm specializing in technology, learning, and talent solutions. Our services are successfully delivered through a network of more than 30 offices in the United States, Canada, and India. The Judge Group serves more than 60 of Fortune 100 companies and is responsible for over 10,000 professionals on assignment annually across a wide range of industries.

Working at the crossroads of people and transformative technologies, The Judge Group delivers innovative business solutions – powered by top talent – to help organizations reach their strategic goals and realize opportunities now and in the future.