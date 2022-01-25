New York, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Exhaust Systems Market By Fuel Type, By Component, By Vehicle Type, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06222234/?utm_source=GNW

This system includes exhaust valves, which enable burned gases & particulate matter to go through the inbuilt ports into exhaust manifolds. Such exhaust manifolds integrate the channel into a one outlet pipe, wherein resonators & mufflers release the exhaust gases in the atmosphere via the tailpipe.



The muffler is one of the major parts embedded into an exhaust system. In appearance, the muffler looks like a big round or oval chamber, which is generally, not always, found close to the back of the car. This chamber is complicated in design, but it’s accountable for minimizing the overall noise of the engine, even if it has to enable the exhaust to continue to flow through the pile smoothly.



Additionally, the rise in disposable income across different segments of society has contributed to the growth of the automobile sector within the emerged nations like France. The increasing demand for passenger & commercial vehicles across the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, and Latin America would open new growth avenues for the automotive exhaust systems market.



There are numerous engine modifications that vary emission qualities, have been implemented successfully. These modifications include delayed spark timing, altered air-fuel ratios, reduced compression ratios, low combustion chamber surface-to-volume ratios, and improved production tolerances. Preheated air from an exhaust manifold exchanger is ducted to the air cleaner to improve drivability in some configurations.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



With the outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for automobiles has significantly declined. It is owing to the impositions enforced by governments on manufacturers like a temporary ban on import & export of raw materials, the shutdown of manufacturing units, and complete or partial lockdown. Various industries like hospitality, manufacturing, and entertainment have undergone substantial changes due to the pandemic situation.



Since the automotive industry has witnessed a decline in the sales of passenger & commercial vehicles across the world, the demand for after-treatment systems has been recorded to be negligible. Though, as various governments have provided some relaxations for the lockdown norms and enabled companies to operate with a limited workforce along with following social distancing norms, the automotive exhaust systems market would get back on the track during this recovery phase.



Market Growth Factors



Growing environmental awareness



With the rising inclination of the customers and manufacturers towards sustainability, the demand for efficient and high-performance automotive vehicles has surged. Since the condition of the environment is rapidly degrading due to the high-level emission rate from cars. These concerns among customers have motivated manufacturers to make systems that can reduce the level of emission and can detoxify the gases produced from fuel burning.



Advancements in the automotive catalysts



Several manufacturers of automotive exhaust systems are increasingly investing in the enhancements and development of the latest catalysts. The usage of a three-way catalyst can help in minimizing the emitted pollutant from the vehicle at 100% efficiency in conversion at its operational temperature, generally above 400ºC that is a higher temperature than the conventional systems. Many companies are highly focused on the development of such advanced catalysts as they are among the key parts of the exhaust systems.



Market Restraining Factors



Increasing adoption of electric vehicles



In the last few years, the demand and sales of electric vehicles have surged across the world. It is due to various factors like high focus on sustainable development, constantly changing environmental conditions, high level of air pollutions, and others. Additionally, electric vehicles have numerous benefits over fuel-powered automobiles, which would attract more customers. Electric vehicles release zero emissions, which makes them a better option for driving to protect the environment.



Fuel Type Outlook



Based on fuel type, the automotive exhaust systems market is fragmented into gasoline and diesel. The gasoline segment procured the highest revenue share in the automotive exhaust systems market in 2020 and is projected to continue this trend during the forecast period. The majority of the vehicles operating in the emerging nations are fully embedded with an internal combustion engine.



Component Outlook



Based on component, the automotive exhaust systems market is segmented into the exhaust manifold, muffler, catalytic converter, oxygen sensor, and exhaust pipes. The exhaust manifold segment acquired the highest market share in the market in 2020 and is anticipated to display a promising growth rate during the forecast period. Exhaust manifolds are majorly made up of cast iron or stainless steel, which helps in collecting engine exhaust gas from various cylinders and providing it to the exhaust pipe.



Vehicle Type Outlook



Based on vehicle type, the automotive exhaust systems market is classified into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. In 2020, the passenger car segment acquired the maximum revenue share in the automotive exhaust systems market. This segment is estimated to display a significant growth rate during the forecast period. There is an increase in the number of passenger cars across the world. For instance, in Europe, as per the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), in 2019, vehicles per capita were 569 vehicles per 1,000 inhabitants.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the automotive exhaust systems market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific region dominated the automotive exhaust systems market with the highest revenue share in 2020 and is estimated to witness a significant growth rate over the forecast period. With the growing technological advancements, various manufacturers are developing high performance exhaust systems to enable automotive manufacturers to boost the vehicle efficiency and operations.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Tenneco, Inc., Yutaka Giken Company Limited (Honda Motor Company), Benteler International AG, Continental AG, Bosal International N.V., Eberspächer Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG, Faurecia (Groupe PSA), Futaba Industrial Co., Ltd., Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. KG, and Sejong Industrial Co., Ltd.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Automotive Exhaust Systems Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Nov-2021: BENTELER joined with hands with Maruyasu Industries, manufacturer of auto parts. Through this collaboration, companies aimed to make combustion engines cleaner to assist car manufacturers to reduce pollutant release and fulfill planned regulations such as EU 7 and CN7 standards.



Mar-2021: Tenneco entered into a partnership with Eaton, an Irish multinational power management company. Under this partnership, the companies aimed to produce an integrated exhaust thermal management system that allows commercial truck and light vehicle manufacturers to fulfill forthcoming emissions regulations.



Feb-2020: BENTELER teamed up with Altair, a global technology company. From the collaboration, the companies aimed to develop secure and environment-friendly mobility solutions for the future.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Sep-2021: Faurecia acquired uMist, a Swedish startup specialized in biomimetic spray technology. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to accelerate its technology leadership for commercial vehicles’ ultra-low emissions. In addition, this acquisition would also enable the company to fulfill its objective to accompany OEMs in meeting stringent future emissions regulations for Internal Combustion Engines (ICE).







Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Feb-2020: Tenneco introduced New Catalytic Converter and Muffler Coverage. This launch included 33 additional Walker CalCat and Walker Ultra converters, four new Walker Quiet-Flow SS stainless-steel mufflers, and 27 new Walker resonator assembly, gasket, and pipe part numbers.



Geographical Expansions:



Sep-2021: Eberspaecher announced the expansion of its geographical footprints by opening a new plant in Brazil. Through this expansion, the company aimed to manufacture a complete exhaust after-treatment system and components for its new products which include catalytic converters and mufflers for passenger cars and trucks.



Apr-2021: Eberspaecher expanded its global footprints with a new plant Louisville Factory. This expansion would help the company to serve a domestic customer base and enable the company to better focus on products for environmental protection, safety, and comfort.



Feb-2020: Bosal expanded its geographical footprint by opening a new emission control system manufacturing plant in Pretoria. The new ECS facility would set a standard for the global Bosal group, owing to its robust manufacturing layout and operation, which would ensure better efficiencies in the plant.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Fuel Type



• Gasoline



• Diesel



By Component



• Exhaust Manifold



• Muffler



• Catalytic Converter



• Exhaust Pipes



• Oxygen Sensor



By Vehicle Type



• Passenger Car



• Commercial Vehicles



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Tenneco, Inc.



• Yutaka Giken Company Limited (Honda Motor Company)



• Benteler International AG



• Continental AG



• Bosal International N.V.



• Eberspächer Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG



• Faurecia (Groupe PSA)- chart paste karna h



• Futaba Industrial Co., Ltd.



• Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. KG



• Sejong Industrial Co., Ltd.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06222234/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________