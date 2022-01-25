New York, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automated Suturing Devices Market By End-Use, By Product, By Application, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06222233/?utm_source=GNW

Automated suturing devices are used on the skin, organs, internal tissues, and blood vessels, respective to the type of wound, its anatomic location, and thickness of the skin. Automated suturing devices are used to perform a proper finishing of the wound.



As per another data shared by the PubMed Central (PMC) of the National Center for Biotechnology Information, more than 310 million major surgeries were being performed annually across the world in 2020 and are estimated to keep rising further. The rise in the number of surgeries that are being performed along with the constant rise in global annual surgery rate could play a dynamic role in the growth of the automated suturing market.



As per the data shared by NCBI, approximately 5% of the patients, after surgeries or stitching processes for any reason, annually, developed post-surgery infections caused by the bacteria that existed on the needle through which the suturing was done. Automated suturing devices lower down the risk of these post-surgery infections by offering a new opportunity of suturing with robotic assistance providing a quick and hygienic option to replace the conventional suturing processes.



Based on End-Use, the market is segmented into Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others. Based on Product, the market is segmented into Reusable and Disposable. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Cardiac, Ophthalmic, Gynecological, Dental, Orthopedic, Gastrointestinal, and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



COVID-19 Impact



Apart from being a hazardous contagious virus, COVID-19 also affected the economy of every country. Production of almost all the commodities was paused, excluding some necessary goods. It also affected the manufacturing of automated suturing devices. COVID-19 caused a great fall in the growth and development of the automated suturing market.



Also, the COVID-19 lockdown tremendously enhanced the air quality on a global scale, the reduced air pollution caused by a drastic reduction in transport activities all over the world, played a major catalyst in the improved air quality. With better air quality, the risk of cardiovascular diseases became lower, thereby reducing the need for automated suturing devices in the market.



Market Growth Factors



Increased accuracy due to decreased human error



Automated suturing devices provide a partially machine-assisted suturing process to the patients. These devices eliminate the possibilities of human error during the suturing procedure and ensure a safe, better, and accurate stitching procedure to the patient with less body penetration. Furthermore, the ongoing technological advancements in the healthcare sector across various countries have significantly enhanced the productivity & accuracy of the suturing practices, and decreased the amount of time required for the entire process of suturing.



Declining air quality



The constantly decreasing air quality across the globe due to air pollution and other factors causes more cardiovascular problems. The rising cases of cardiovascular disorders lead to an increase in the number of surgeries required to cure them. As the number of needed surgeries increases, the demand for suturing devices proportionately increases in the market. The alarming quality of air is hazardous for people, as well as a boon for the manufacturers of suturing devices.



Market Restraining Factors



Low availability of the device



Due to the low availability of the product, the growth of automated suturing device market may witness a downfall. The suturing devices are not being used on a very large scale which proportionately decreases its production. A huge number of surgeons still use conventional suturing methods over machine-assisted tools which restrict the growth of the market. Lack of availability also leads to a lack of skilled professionals which act as a big restraint to the growth of the automated suturing market.



End-Use Outlook



Based on End-use, the Automated Suturing Market is segregated into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others. In 2020, the hospital segment procured the biggest revenue share of the market. With a huge number of patients in need of hospital admission, this segment is expected to grow more in the upcoming years. The demand for hospital admission is constantly increasing, easily accessible hospitals along with excellent & convenient reimbursement policies may contribute to expediting the segment growth.



Product Outlook



Based on the Product, the Automated Suturing Market is bifurcated into Disposable, and Reusable. The reusable automated suturing product held the biggest revenue share of the market. As the reusable suturing device prevents infections such as HIV, hepatitis B, and other contagious diseases that cause a lot of harm, which is a major factor in boosting the growth of the automated suturing devices market.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the Automated Suturing Market is segmented into Cardiac, Orthopedic, Gastrointestinal, Ophthalmic, Dental, Gynecological, and Others. The cardiac segment of the automated suturing device acquired the maximum revenue share of the market. The enormous rise in the number of patients with cardiovascular issues and disorders runs parallel with the demand for surgical procedures. The rise in the number of cardiovascular problems leads to the number of surgeries required to cure such problems.



Regional Outlook



Based on Region, the Automated Suturing Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, APAC, and LAMEA. APAC region is estimated to experience the fastest rate of growth of the automated suturing devices market in the forecast period. The factors such as increasing consumer awareness and emergence of new startups focusing on the development of new treatment options and making them reachable for the audience across the region are expected to take the growth of the regional automated suturing devices to a high extent.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Johnson & Johnson is the forerunners in the Automated Suturing Devices Market. Companies such as Smith & Nephew PLC, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company are some of the key innovators the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Medtronic PLC, Smith & Nephew PLC, Johnson and Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.), Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, DemeTECH Corporation, Mellon Medical B.V., and LSI Solutions, Inc.



Strategies deployed in Automated Suturing Device Market



Jul-2021: BD took over Tepha, a developer of resorbable polymer technology. The acquisition aimed to strengthen BD’s position in the category of surgical mesh. In addition, this acquisition would offer new and innovative solutions to surgeons and patients in the future.



Apr-2021: Medtronic partnered with Surgical Theater, a startup that markets a Surgery Rehearsal Platform. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to integrate SyncAR’s augmented reality of Surgical Theater with Medtronic’s StealthStation S8 surgical navigation system. In addition, Medtronic would allow the surgeons to enhance their outputs by offering ingenious technologies to them.



Sep-2020: Smith+Nephew rolled out Healicoil Knotless Suture Anchor, an addition in its range of advanced healing technology for rotator cuff treatment. Healicoil Knotless Suture Anchor is a set of innovative technologies developed to enhance the recovery response of the body. Moreover, the offering also consists of REGENETEN Bioinductive Implant and novel REGENESORB Material.



Sep-2020: Smith+Nephew released NOVOSTITCH PRO Meniscal Repair System, a CE-certified meniscal curing system. Through this launch, the company aimed to offer the surgeons, an enhanced and quick system for the treatment of meniscal wounds with a better closure of the gap on meniscectomy.



Sep-2020: Ethicon, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices, rolled out Echelon Endopath Staple Line Reinforcement (SLR), a buttressing device developed to empower the staple lines. Moreover, (SLR) would decrease the risk of difficulties that might occur during Thoracic, Bariatric, and regular surgery processes.



Jun-2020: Mellon Medical entered into an agreement with Demcon, a developer of medical systems and technologies based in Enschede, Netherlands. Under this agreement, the companies would release The Switch, a single patient precision suturing device for proper sterilization of the abdominal wall. The Switch would be an ideal device for allowing the implementation of the small bites technique.



Sep-2019: Apollo Endosurgery got 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA for the usage of its Polypropylene Suture-Anchor Assembly with OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing Systems. As a segment of Apollo’s OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems, this product is used to perform proper suturing in the gastrointestinal tract.



Apr-2019: Smith & Nephew acquired Leaf Healthcare, designer of Leaf Patient Monitoring System. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to expand Smith & Nephew’s prevailing wound portfolio in order to offer customers gain and optimize pressure injury prevention protocols.



Jan-2019: Smith & Nephew took over Ceterix Orthopaedics, a developer of novel surgical tools. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to offer more opportunities in the meniscal repair sector with next-generation technologies of Ceterix Orthopaedics.



Dec-2017: Smith & Nephew completed its acquisition of Rotation Medical, a vendor of advanced medical instruments. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to invest in disruptive technologies that can boost the transformation of Smith & Nephew to a greater extend.



Nov-2017: Apollo Endosurgery, a subsidiary of ReShape Lifesciences, received U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510k clearance for the usage of OverStitch Sx, the latest comprehensively flexible endoscopic suturing technology. This technology would focus on a wide line of single-channel flexible endoscopes.



Aug-2017: Ethicon, an entity of Johnson & Johnson launched ProxiSure suturing device in the US. This launch aimed to expand Ethicon’s expansive portfolio of suturing technologies and also boost accuracy in minimally-invasive surgery.



Mar-2017: Ethicon teamed up with DePuy Synthes, a chain of orthopedic and neurosurgery companies. Through this collaboration, the entities aimed to introduce personalized wound closure kits including STRATAFIX Knotless Tissue Control Devices and DERMABOND PRINEO Skin Closure System of Ethicon, for orthopedic surgical procedures to offer enhanced outcomes and efficiencies in orthopedic surgeries.



