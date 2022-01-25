New York, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Direction Finder Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06221924/?utm_source=GNW



Growing Maritime Trade to Open New Revenue Avenues for Market Players



According to the International Maritime Organization, the marine network carries more than 90 percent of world commerce activities. Many Asian maritime countries, as well as North America and Europe, are increasing their expenditures in massive port building and expansion plans in order to manage greater shipping volumes. In the next years, this will drive up demand for screening, scanning, and surveillance technologies.



In addition, as maritime commerce and transportation expands, criminal activities such as the trafficking of forbidden drugs, illegal immigration, and assaults on ports and coastal regions are on the rise, driving up need for maritime security throughout the world. Maritime security is concerned with the security of ships, ports, & other maritime infrastructure against deliberate harm caused by terrorism and disruption.



In areas like West Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean, where pirate assaults and robberies have escalated in recent years, the need for monitoring and tracking devices is projected to be significant. On the other hand, although governments in North America and Europe are adopting modern maritime surveillance technology for greater security, the Asia-Pacific has been the driving force behind the acquisition of surveillance systems due to booming commerce and rising maritime tensions.



North American Region Holds Dominant Position in Global Direction Finder Market



On the basis of region the direction finder market is sub-segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, LATAM, MEA. The North America region is the largest market and is anticipated to grow with significant growth rates. The key reason for this is the robust investment in the development and improvement of direction finder solutions in the United States and Canadian vessel traffic and air traffic control services market. According to the analysis, North America dominated the global direction finder market was valued at US$30.78 million in 2020. The region is expected to reach US$41.74 million in 2031 while growing at a CAGR of 2.88% from 2021 to 2031.



What are the Market Drivers for Global Direction Finder Market?

• Rising Need for Tracking Due to Unauthorized Activities

• Radio Direction Finders for use in Coastal Waters

• Rising Maritime Terrorism Activities to Boost Market Growth



What are the Market Opportunities for Global Direction Finder Market?

• Raises Standards in Air Safety

• Future Proof Safety Investment



Type

o Portable Direction Finder



o Base-station Direction Finder



o Vehicle-mounted Direction Finder



Applications

o Air Traffic Control



o Vessel Traffic Service



o Mobile Land



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 19 leading national markets:



By Region

• North America



o U.S.



o Canada

• Europe



o Germany



o France



o UK



o Russia



o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o Australia



o South Korea



o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America



o Brazil



o Mexico



o Rest of Latin America

• MEA



o GCC



o South Africa



o Rest of MEA



Leading companies and the potential for market growth



Overall world revenue for direction finder market will surpass US$99 million in 2021, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2031. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



