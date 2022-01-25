SMCP - Board of Directors meeting of January 25, 2022

English French

Press release - Paris, January 25th, 2022

Board of Directors meeting of January 25, 2022

Recomposition of the capital of SMCP

Set-up of an ad hoc committee within the Board of Directors

Following the evolution of the shareholding structure of SMCP S.A. (the "Company") in recent weeks, and in particular with regards to the intentions expressed by GLAS on October 29, 2021 and then reiterated on November 10, 2021 in its declarations of thresholds crossings, the Board of Directors of the Company has considered it necessary to initiate a review of the recomposition of its capital with a view to stabilizing and consolidating its shareholder base.

In this context, the Board of Directors has decided to set up today an ad hoc committee within the Board of directors to steer the reflection on this subject, in the strict respect of the interests of the company, its employees and all its shareholders.

This ad hoc committee is composed of Ms. Orla Noonan, Ms. Natalia Nicolaidis and Mr. Christophe Cuvillier, all of whom are independent directors as defined by the Afep-Medef code. It is chaired by Ms. Noonan.

ABOUT SMCP

SMCP is a global leader in the accessible luxury market with four unique Parisian brands: Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and Fursac. Present in 43 countries, the Group comprises a network of over 1,600 stores globally and a strong digital presence in all its key markets. Evelyne Chetrite and Judith Milgrom founded Sandro and Maje in Paris, in 1984 and 1998 respectively, and continue to provide creative direction for the brands. Claudie Pierlot and Fursac were respectively acquired by SMCP in 2009 and 2019. SMCP is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (compartment A, ISIN Code FR0013214145, ticker: SMCP).

CONTACTS

