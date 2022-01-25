Japan construction equipment market will be valued at USD 27.31 billion to reach a volume of 1,86,001 units by 2027

New York, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Japan Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2021-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06221913/?utm_source=GNW

31 billion to reach a volume of 1,86,001 units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.88% during the forecast period 2021-2027.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS IN THE REPORT



• The increase in government investments in various infrastructure development projects such as the redevelopment of Shibuya, Taranomon, new Shinagawa station will increase the demand for mobile Cranes and hoists market in Japan.

• Factors such as technological advancements in telescopic handlers, technological advances in infrastructure development are leading to the increasing usage of forklift and telescopic handlers in the Japanese construction equipment market



JAPAN CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

• Urban engineering projects and building renovations require compact and multi-functional construction equipment that is suitable for small-scale construction projects. Thus, the increasing urban engineering projects will be fueling the demand for backhoe loaders in Japan

• Large construction projects such as the redevelopment of Shibuya and Toranomon–Azabudai district leads to the increasing demand for bulldozers in Japan.

• The Japanese government is involved in the field investigation of 15,000 sites for landslide disaster prevention. This will drive the demand for rough terrain cranes as they can operate on uneven surfaces.



Market Segmentation by Moving Equipment



• Earth Moving Equipment

o Excavator

o Backhoe Loader

o Motor Grader

o Other Earth Moving Equipment

• Road Construction Equipment

o Asphalt Paver

o Road Roller

• Material Handling Equipment

o Crane

o Forklift and Telescopic Handler

o Arial Platforms (articulated boom lifts, telescopic boom lifts, scissor lifts, etc)



Market Segmentation by Application



• Construction

• Manufacturing

• Mining

• Others



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



• In 2021, Kobelco introduced ICT-enabled construction machinery with a navigation system to cater to the need of high construction and mining projects in the region.

• Kobelco introduced ICT-enabled construction machinery with a navigation system that incorporates monitor displays and alerts in the driver’s cab and a machine control system that lets the operator undertake complex work operations with easy lever manipulation.



Major Vendors



• Caterpillar

• Komatsu

• Hitachi Construction Machinery

• Kobelco Construction Machinery

• Volvo Construction Equipment

• Kubota Corporation

• Sumitomo Heavy Industries

• Liebherr

• SANY Group



Other Prominent Vendors



• Takeuchi Manufacturing

• Tadano

• Yanmar Holdings Co.

• Zoomlion Heavy Industry



