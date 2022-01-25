Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Contrast Agents Market is reaching a valuation of U.S. $ 1.23 Billion by 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Contrast Agents Market recorded sales worth U.S. $ 871.0 Mn in the year 2021. The market is expected to grow 1.3X over the forecast period 2022-2029. The industry will record sales worth U.S. $ 1.23 Bn by the end of 2029.



The Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Contrast Agents Market is expected to grow rapidly in the foreseeable future, due to surging demand for image-guided surgical procedures. Advancements in diagnostic imaging and growing number of diagnostic centers offering magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) services create a significant opportunity for players operating in the MRI contrast agents market.

Data Points Market Insights Market Value 2022 U.S. $ 910.9 Mn Market Value 2029 U.S. $ 1.23 Bn CAGR 2022-2029 4.4% Share of top 5 countries 60.8% Key Players The key players of the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) contrast agents market are Bayer AG, GE Healthcare, LLC, Guerbet GmbH, Bracco Imaging SpA, and Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. Kg.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11023

Increasing investments in the magnetic resonance imaging contrast agents market by key market players and new product launches are major factors expected to boost growth further. The global magnetic resonance imaging contrast agents market was valued at US$ 765 Mn in 2021, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period (2022–2029).

Key Takeaways of MRI Contrast Agents Market Study

Extracellular fluid (ECF) agents contributed more than three-fourth value share of the magnetic resonance imaging contrast agents market in 2021. This can be attributed to the availability of more patient-compliant products, and better clinical outcomes due to their brief vascular phase, rapid distribution in the extracellular space, and faster elimination through renal systems than other contrast agents.





Hospitals represented the highest market value share, followed by diagnostic centers, due to higher installed base of MRI units in hospitals and substantial visit to outpatient departments for the treatment and diagnosis of several disorders.





North America holds the highest revenue share in the global magnetic resonance imaging contrast agents market, owing to significant number of MRI scans performed with contrast agents.





Government initiatives towards the development of modern healthcare centers and financial support towards the growth of medical imaging technologies in Asian countries are expected to drive the growth of the magnetic resonance imaging contrast agents market in the region.

For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-11023

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Historic Data available for 2014-2021 Market Analysis USD Million for value Key Countries covered US, Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa. Key Segments covered Product Type, End-User & Country. Key Companies Profiled • Bayer AG • GE Healthcare, LLC • Guerbet GmbH • Bracco Imaging SpA • Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. Kg. Report Coverage Market Forecast, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, Strategic Growth Initiatives Customization and Pricing Available upon request

New Product Launches - Imperative Strategy for Market Players

Increasing introduction of new MRI contrast agents is the major factor responsible for intense competition among market players. Several companies are focusing on launching new magnetic resonance imaging contrast agents to increase their product sales and expand market share. For example, in March 2017, GE Healthcare launched Clariscan (gadoteric acid), a new macrocyclic MRI contrast agent, in Europe, and in July 2021 in South Korea.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-11023

What else is in the report?

Future market insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the magnetic resonance imaging contrast agents market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment from 2014–2021 and projections for 2022–2029, based on product type (paramagnetic contrast agents and superparamagnetic contrast agents) and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and diagnostic centers) across seven key regions.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Domain

Neurology Digital Therapeutics Market - the neurology digital therapeutics market is anticipated to witness a 9.0% growth during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. This significant growth will be experienced due to the advancement in technology in the healthcare sector.

Quadriplegia Treatment Market - According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, quadriplegia treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The demand for quadriplegia treatment will progressively rise, which will provide manufacturers with numerous favorable development opportunities in the near future.

Gel Implants Market - According to latest research by FMI, gel implants will experience substantial growth with CAGR 3.1% during the forecast period 2021-2031. Increased demand for gel implants is expected to encounter due to the rising demand of cosmetology.

Pulmonology Lasers Market - According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, the Pulmonology Lasers Market will witness growth during 2021-2031. Any type of cancer is rapidly mutating and presenting a challenge for the researchers to keep up with these mutations and develop effective treatments for them.

Interlaminar Device Market - According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, interlaminar device market is set to witness a growth 5.4% during the year 2021-2031.

Portable MRI Market - According to the latest research by FMI, portable MRI are set to witness a high growth of CAGR 6.8% during the year 2021-2031.

EMG Biosensors Market - According to the latest research by FMI, EMG biosensors market is set to experience steady growth during the year 2021-2031. With increasing importance of continuous health monitoring, the market according to research conducted by Fact.MR will see a steady growth over the forecast period of 2021-2031 with a CAGR of around 6.7%.

Functional Electrical stimulation Market - According to the recent research by Future Market Insights, the functional electrical stimulation market is set to witness 8.6% growth during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. The rising incidences of injury to the central nervous system lead to enhance functional electrical stimulation market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

Cervical Retractors Market - According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, the cervical reactor market is set to witness robust growth with 6.9% CAGR growth during the year 2021-2031.

Cognitive Neuroscience Market - According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, Cognitive neuroscience market is set to witness a 4.6% CAGR growth during the year 2021-2031.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/magnetic-resonance-imaging-mri-contrast-agents-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/magnetic-resonance-imaging-mri-contrast-agents-market