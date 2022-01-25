Associa Hill Country Manager Recognized At Community Association Institute Awards

Austin, TX, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Hill Country team member Patti Thoms was recognized with the 2021 Onsite Manager of the Year Award from the Austin/Round Rock chapter of the Community Associations Institute (CAI).

Ms. Thoms has been a valued Associa Hill Country team member for more than two years, serving as onsite manager for one of the branch’s top clients. The CAI Onsite Manager of the Year Award recognizes an outstanding individual who serves a local homeowner or condominium owner association and was nominated by a community manager, vendor, association board member, or property owner in the greater Austin area. Ms. Thoms was recognized alongside other award winners at the annual Community Awards Program luncheon.

“Since joining our team, Patti has consistently proven to be a valued resource for the homeowners, clients, and vendors with whom she works. Her bright smile, calm demeanor, and optimistic attitude turn every resident interaction into a positive one,” stated Alex Rix, Associa Hill Country president. “We are excited to celebrate this accomplishment with Patti. She is a crucial member of our team, and we are thankful for the excellent customer service that she provides to our clients.”

About Associa

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

-30-