Marten Transport Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

MONDOVI, Wis., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marten Transport, Ltd. (Nasdaq/GS:MRTN) today reported a 26.1% improvement in net income to $24.7 million, or 30 cents per diluted share, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, from $19.6 million, or 24 cents per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. The fourth-quarter earnings also improved sequentially from 2021 third-quarter net income of $21.3 million, or 26 cents per diluted share. For the year ended December 31, 2021, net income improved 22.9% to $85.4 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, from $69.5 million, or 84 cents per diluted share, for 2020.
Operating revenue for each of the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 was the highest amount for any quarter and year in Marten’s 76-year history. Operating revenue improved 17.4% to $266.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 from $227.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, and improved 11.4% to $973.6 million for 2021 from $874.4 million for 2020. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue improved 12.5% to $232.9 million for the 2021 quarter from $207.0 million for the 2020 quarter, and improved 8.3% to $855.9 million for 2021 from $790.6 million for 2020. Fuel surcharge revenue increased to $34.0 million for the 2021 quarter from $20.4 million for the 2020 quarter, and increased to $117.7 million for 2021 from $83.8 million for 2020 due to significantly higher fuel prices.
Operating income for each of the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 was also the highest amount for any quarter and year in Marten’s history. Operating income improved 20.0% to $30.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 from $25.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Operating income improved 19.8% to $111.7 million for 2021 from $93.2 million for 2020.
Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue improved to 88.5% for the fourth quarter of 2021 from 88.8% for the fourth quarter of 2020. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, improved to 86.8% from 87.7%.
Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue improved to 88.5% for 2021 from 89.3% for 2020. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, improved to 87.0%, the best ratio for any year since Marten became a public company in 1986, from 88.2%.
Executive Chairman Randolph L. Marten stated, "Marten's bright and determined people consistently produce strong profitable growth
|Operating Results throughout the Pandemic – Percentage Increase Over Same Quarter of Prior Year
|Q2 2020
|Q3 2020
|Q4 2020
|Q1 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q4 2021
|Operating revenue
|0.1
|%
|0.5
|%
|4.7
|%
|2.0
|%
|9.4
|%
|16.3
|%
|17.4
|%
|Operating revenue, net of fuel surcharges
|4.7
|%
|3.8
|%
|8.8
|%
|2.5
|%
|5.0
|%
|12.8
|%
|12.5
|%
|Operating income
|26.6
|%
|21.8
|%
|36.0
|%
|33.1
|%
|12.9
|%
|16.8
|%
|20.0
|%
|Net income
|19.4
|%
|8.8
|%
|24.5
|%
|31.3
|%
|18.1
|%
|17.9
|%
|26.1
|%
Marten Transport, with headquarters in Mondovi, Wis., is a multifaceted business offering a network of refrigerated and dry truck-based transportation capabilities across the Company’s five distinct business platforms - Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, Brokerage and MRTN de Mexico. Marten is one of the leading temperature-sensitive truckload carriers in the United States, specializing in transporting and distributing food, beverages and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN.
This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include a discussion of Marten’s prospects for future growth and by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors known to the Company that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in Part II, Item 1A of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(In thousands, except share information)
|2021
|2020
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|56,995
|$
|66,127
|Receivables:
|Trade, net
|99,003
|83,426
|Other
|6,971
|4,202
|Prepaid expenses and other
|23,980
|21,903
|Total current assets
|186,949
|175,658
|Property and equipment:
|Revenue equipment, buildings and land, office equipment and other
|956,476
|930,123
|Accumulated depreciation
|(274,199
|)
|(275,950
|)
|Net property and equipment
|682,277
|654,173
|Other noncurrent assets
|1,464
|1,805
|Total assets
|$
|870,690
|$
|831,636
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|20,150
|$
|25,702
|Insurance and claims accruals
|42,014
|39,595
|Accrued and other current liabilities
|31,395
|24,497
|Total current liabilities
|93,559
|89,794
|Deferred income taxes
|125,163
|121,098
|Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
|291
|411
|Total liabilities
|219,013
|211,303
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock, $.01 par value per share; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 192,000,000 shares authorized; 83,034,404 shares at December 31, 2021, and 82,705,005 shares at December 31, 2020, issued and outstanding
|830
|827
|Additional paid-in capital
|85,718
|85,070
|Retained earnings
|565,129
|534,436
|Total stockholders’ equity
|651,677
|620,333
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|870,690
|$
|831,636
MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
|Three Months
|Year
|Ended December 31,
|Ended December 31,
|(In thousands, except per share information)
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Operating revenue
|$
|266,876
|$
|227,333
|$
|973,644
|$
|874,374
|Operating expenses (income):
|Salaries, wages and benefits
|88,577
|79,121
|317,962
|300,155
|Purchased transportation
|54,592
|40,937
|193,221
|154,613
|Fuel and fuel taxes
|36,435
|24,700
|131,288
|98,133
|Supplies and maintenance
|11,592
|11,314
|45,459
|47,815
|Depreciation
|25,964
|25,914
|102,562
|102,893
|Operating taxes and licenses
|2,498
|2,837
|10,534
|10,840
|Insurance and claims
|10,649
|12,294
|41,987
|47,454
|Communications and utilities
|2,030
|2,050
|8,350
|8,011
|Gain on disposition of revenue equipment
|(4,436
|)
|(2,834
|)
|(16,295
|)
|(8,733
|)
|Gain on disposition of facility
|-
|-
|-
|(1,718
|)
|Other
|8,298
|5,442
|26,887
|21,665
|Total operating expenses
|236,199
|201,775
|861,955
|781,128
|Operating income
|30,677
|25,558
|111,689
|93,246
|Other
|(16
|)
|(13
|)
|(43
|)
|(140
|)
|Income before income taxes
|30,693
|25,571
|111,732
|93,386
|Income taxes expense
|5,963
|5,967
|26,304
|23,886
|Net income
|$
|24,730
|$
|19,604
|$
|85,428
|$
|69,500
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.24
|$
|1.03
|$
|0.84
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.24
|$
|1.02
|$
|0.84
|Dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.54
|$
|0.66
|$
|0.633
MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
|Dollar
|Percentage
|Change
|Change
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2021
|2020
|2021 vs. 2020
|2021 vs. 2020
|Operating revenue:
|Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue
|$
|91,848
|$
|87,460
|$
|4,388
|5.0
|%
|Truckload fuel surcharge revenue
|14,345
|8,733
|5,612
|64.3
|Total Truckload revenue
|106,193
|96,193
|10,000
|10.4
|Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue
|73,928
|71,313
|2,615
|3.7
|Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue
|14,994
|9,670
|5,324
|55.1
|Total Dedicated revenue
|88,922
|80,983
|7,939
|9.8
|Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue
|23,275
|20,817
|2,458
|11.8
|Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue
|4,627
|1,959
|2,668
|136.2
|Total Intermodal revenue
|27,902
|22,776
|5,126
|22.5
|Brokerage revenue
|43,859
|27,381
|16,478
|60.2
|Total operating revenue
|$
|266,876
|$
|227,333
|$
|39,543
|17.4
|%
|Operating income:
|Truckload
|$
|14,750
|$
|11,270
|$
|3,480
|30.9
|%
|Dedicated
|8,321
|9,900
|(1,579
|)
|(15.9
|)
|Intermodal
|3,328
|2,166
|1,162
|53.6
|Brokerage
|4,278
|2,222
|2,056
|92.5
|Total operating income
|$
|30,677
|$
|25,558
|$
|5,119
|20.0
|%
|Operating ratio:
|Truckload
|86.1
|%
|88.3
|%
|Dedicated
|90.6
|87.8
|Intermodal
|88.1
|90.5
|Brokerage
|90.2
|91.9
|Consolidated operating ratio
|88.5
|%
|88.8
|%
MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
|Dollar
|Percentage
|Change
|Change
|Year
|Year
|Year
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2021
|2020
|2021 vs. 2020
|2021 vs. 2020
|Operating revenue:
|Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue
|$
|346,289
|$
|342,357
|$
|3,932
|1.1
|%
|Truckload fuel surcharge revenue
|50,377
|36,791
|13,586
|36.9
|Total Truckload revenue
|396,666
|379,148
|17,518
|4.6
|Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue
|276,883
|271,550
|5,333
|2.0
|Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue
|52,559
|38,234
|14,325
|37.5
|Total Dedicated revenue
|329,442
|309,784
|19,658
|6.3
|Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue
|87,468
|79,944
|7,524
|9.4
|Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue
|14,777
|8,789
|5,988
|68.1
|Total Intermodal revenue
|102,245
|88,733
|13,512
|15.2
|Brokerage revenue
|145,291
|96,709
|48,582
|50.2
|Total operating revenue
|$
|973,644
|$
|874,374
|$
|99,270
|11.4
|%
|Operating income:
|Truckload
|$
|51,032
|$
|39,637
|$
|11,395
|28.7
|%
|Dedicated
|36,395
|40,909
|(4,514
|)
|(11.0
|)
|Intermodal
|9,479
|5,730
|3,749
|65.4
|Brokerage
|14,783
|6,970
|7,813
|112.1
|Total operating income
|$
|111,689
|$
|93,246
|$
|18,443
|19.8
|%
|Operating ratio:
|Truckload
|87.1
|%
|89.5
|%
|Dedicated
|89.0
|86.8
|Intermodal
|90.7
|93.5
|Brokerage
|89.8
|92.8
|Consolidated operating ratio
|88.5
|%
|89.3
|%
MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
OPERATING STATISTICS
(Unaudited)
|Three Months
|Year
|Ended December 31,
|Ended December 31,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Truckload Segment:
|Revenue (in thousands)
|$
|106,193
|$
|96,193
|$
|396,666
|$
|379,148
|Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1)
|$
|4,663
|$
|4,116
|$
|4,315
|$
|3,926
|Average tractors(1)
|1,499
|1,617
|1,539
|1,668
|Average miles per trip
|515
|526
|516
|547
|Non-revenue miles percentage(2)
|10.4
|%
|10.4
|%
|10.1
|%
|10.7
|%
|Total miles (in thousands)
|35,679
|40,185
|147,192
|165,267
|Dedicated Segment:
|Revenue (in thousands)
|$
|88,922
|$
|80,983
|$
|329,442
|$
|309,784
|Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1)
|$
|3,592
|$
|3,350
|$
|3,377
|$
|3,316
|Average tractors(1)
|1,566
|1,620
|1,572
|1,566
|Average miles per trip
|330
|303
|322
|305
|Non-revenue miles percentage(2)
|1.2
|%
|0.7
|%
|1.0
|%
|0.7
|%
|Total miles (in thousands)
|32,491
|34,044
|128,256
|132,597
|Intermodal Segment:
|Revenue (in thousands)
|$
|27,902
|$
|22,776
|$
|102,245
|$
|88,733
|Loads
|8,102
|8,708
|32,987
|36,444
|Average tractors
|152
|125
|143
|106
|Brokerage Segment:
|Revenue (in thousands)
|$
|43,859
|$
|27,381
|$
|145,291
|$
|96,709
|Loads
|19,345
|13,928
|66,512
|58,986
|At December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020:
|Total tractors(1)
|3,204
|3,331
|Average age of company tractors (in years)
|1.4
|1.6
|Total trailers
|5,299
|5,395
|Average age of company trailers (in years)
|3.3
|3.0
|Ratio of trailers to tractors(1)
|1.7
|1.6
|Total refrigerated containers
|634
|433
|Three Months
|Year
|Ended December 31,
|Ended December 31,
|(In thousands)
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|43,295
|$
|34,891
|$
|171,204
|$
|189,598
|Net cash (used for) investing activities
|(21,592
|)
|(12,577
|)
|(123,734
|)
|(106,325
|)
|Net cash (used for) financing activities
|(48,608
|)
|(44,466
|)
|(56,602
|)
|(48,607
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|82,983
|82,690
|82,872
|82,527
|Diluted
|83,420
|83,311
|83,408
|83,164
|(1)
|Includes tractors driven by both company-employed drivers and independent contractors. Independent contractors provided 93 and 143 tractors as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
|(2)
|Represents the percentage of miles for which the company is not compensated.