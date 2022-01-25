David Hoffman Joins Delcath Systems, Inc. as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCTH), an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the liver, today announced that David Hoffman has been appointed as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Mr. Hoffman will also serve as Delcath’s Chief Compliance Officer.



Mr. Hoffman brings over 20 years of experience advising biotechnology companies with a focus on the commercialization of therapies. Most recently, he served as Associate General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at Vericel Corporation, where he was responsible for legal and compliance matters and supported the launch and growth of products in the advanced cell therapy and biologics space. Mr. Hoffman has considerable expertise in healthcare and pharmaceutical law and regulation, business development, commercial business transactions, mergers and acquisitions, intellectual property, compliance, and securities law.

“The addition of David to our team brings important perspective and experience to the Company at this critical juncture,” said Gerard Michel, Chief Executive Officer of Delcath. “His background and counsel will be a crucial asset as we continue to progress on our mission to commercialize new therapies to treat cancers of the liver.”

Prior to his role at Vericel, Mr. Hoffman held senior legal positions at Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, where he oversaw the legal teams responsible for commercial, medical, and research activities. Mr. Hoffman began his legal career at Arnall Golden Gregory LLP in Atlanta and Mr. Hoffman holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering and M.S. in Environmental Engineering both from Clemson University and a J.D. from Georgia State University School of Law.

About Delcath Systems, Inc.

Delcath Systems, Inc. is an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company’s proprietary percutaneous hepatic perfusion (PHP) system is designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. In the United States, the PHP system is being developed under the tradename HEPZATO KIT (melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system), or HEPZATO, and is considered a combination drug and device product regulated by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In Europe, the PHP system is regulated as a Class IIb medical device and is approved for sale under the trade name CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan, or CHEMOSAT, where it has been used at major medical centers to treat a wide range of cancers of the liver.

