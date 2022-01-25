Clover Health to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 23, 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV), a technology company committed to improving health equity for America’s underserved seniors, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after market close on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s business and financial results.



Fourth Quarter and Full Year Conference Call and Webcast Details

What: Clover Health Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

When: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET

Dial In: To access the call via telephone please dial 866-342-8591 (for U.S. callers) or 203-518-9713 (for callers outside the United States) and enter the conference ID CLOVQ421

Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.cloverhealth.com/ for twelve months

About Clover Health

Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a next-generation risk-bearing organization aiming to achieve health equity for all Americans. While our mission is to improve every life, we particularly focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable high quality healthcare.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Derrick Nueman

investors@cloverhealth.com

Press Contact:

Andrew Still-Baxter

press@cloverhealth.com