Renasant Corporation Announces Earnings for the Fourth Quarter of 2021

TUPELO, Miss., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST) (the “Company”) today announced earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $37.1 million, as compared to $31.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Basic and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) were $0.66 for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to basic and diluted EPS of $0.56 for the fourth quarter of 2020.
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021, was $175.9 million, as compared to net income of $83.7 million for the same period in 2020. Basic and diluted EPS were $3.13 and $3.12, respectively, for 2021, as compared to basic and diluted EPS of $1.49 and $1.48, respectively, for 2020.
“I am proud of the Renasant team and the efforts they put forth in 2021. We generated strong loan production in the fourth quarter and throughout the year, had solid earnings, strengthened capital and have considerable balance sheet liquidity heading into 2022,” commented C. Mitchell Waycaster, Renasant President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe that the economic strength of our markets is good and business activity is vibrant. Our focus remains on producing loan growth and on initiatives designed to improve profitability.”
Quarterly Highlights
Earnings
- Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $37.1 million with diluted EPS of $0.66 and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)(1) of $0.68
- Net interest income (fully tax equivalent) and core net interest income (fully tax equivalent) (non-GAAP)(1) for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $103.2 and $100.0 million, respectively. Core net interest income increased $1.7 million from the third quarter of 2021
- For the fourth quarter of 2021, net interest margin was 2.81%, down 12 basis points on a linked quarter basis, and core net interest margin (non-GAAP)(1) was 2.73%, down 3 basis points on a linked quarter basis
- Cost of total deposits was 18 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2021, down 3 basis points on a linked quarter basis
- Noninterest income, excluding mortgage banking income and swap termination gains, for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased on a linked quarter basis, highlighting the Company's diverse revenue streams
- The Company recognized a $4.7 million gain on terminated swaps with a total notional amount of $100 million on future FHLB borrowings that are no longer expected to occur
- The mortgage division generated $1.17 billion in interest rate lock volume during the fourth quarter of 2021 and $5.88 billion for the year ended December 31, 2021
- Fourth quarter noninterest expense decreased by $2.9 million on a linked quarter basis, primarily driven by a decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense resulting from ongoing efficiency initiatives
- The Company incurred a debt prepayment penalty of $6.1 million in connection with the prepayment of a $150 million long-term advance from the FHLB
Balance Sheet
- Loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans (non-GAAP)(1), grew modestly as compared to the balance at September 30, 2021 and increased $157.6 million, or 1.61%, year over year
- The securities portfolio at the end of 2021 increased $258.0 million on a linked quarter basis
- The Company established a held-to-maturity securities portfolio during the fourth quarter, which had a balance of $416.0 million at December 31, 2021
- Deposits at December 31, 2021 increased $651.0 million on a linked quarter basis, and noninterest bearing deposits represented 33.93% of total deposits as of the end of 2021
Capital
- During November 2021, the Company completed the public offering and sale of $200 million of its 3.00% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2031
- The Company redeemed $15 million in subordinated notes in October 2021 and $30 million in December 2021, with an additional $30 million to be redeemed on March 1, 2022
- The Company adopted a $50 million stock repurchase program that will remain in effect through October 2022; however, there was no buyback activity during the fourth quarter of 2021 and no current intent to repurchase stock
Credit Quality
- The Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses on loans of $500 thousand and a negative provision for unfunded commitments (recorded in other noninterest expense) of $300 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2021
- Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans and the allowance to total loans (excluding PPP loans) (non-GAAP)(1) decreased on a linked quarter basis to 1.64% and 1.65%, respectively, at December 31, 2021
- The coverage ratio, or the allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans, was 323.14% at December 31, 2021 as compared to 299.68% at September 30, 2021
- Net loan charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $5.4 million, or 0.21% of average loans on an annualized basis, and net loan charge-offs for all of 2021 were $10.3 million, or 0.10% of average loans
- Credit metrics improved on a linked quarter basis with nonperforming loans to total loans decreasing six basis points to 0.51% and classified loans to total loans decreasing 27 basis points to 1.60% at year end
- Loan deferrals were approximately 0.01% of the Company's loan portfolio as of December 31, 2021, down from approximately 1.5% as of December 31, 2020
(1)A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.
Income Statement
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|Dec 31, 2021
|Sep 30, 2021
|Jun 30, 2021
|Mar 31, 2021
|Dec 31, 2020
|Dec 31, 2021
|Dec 31, 2020
|Interest income
|Loans held for investment
|$
|98,478
|$
|102,627
|$
|109,721
|$
|112,006
|$
|112,157
|$
|422,832
|$
|454,241
|Loans held for sale
|3,652
|2,377
|3,604
|2,999
|3,083
|12,632
|12,191
|Securities
|9,221
|8,416
|7,321
|6,574
|6,594
|31,532
|30,511
|Other
|568
|593
|345
|183
|92
|1,689
|1,189
|Total interest income
|111,919
|114,013
|120,991
|121,762
|121,926
|468,685
|498,132
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|6,056
|6,972
|7,669
|8,279
|9,841
|28,976
|54,016
|Borrowings
|4,381
|3,749
|3,743
|3,835
|3,958
|15,708
|17,319
|Total interest expense
|10,437
|10,721
|11,412
|12,114
|13,799
|44,684
|71,335
|(Recovery) provision for credit losses
|(Recovery) provision for loan losses
|(500
|)
|(1,200
|)
|—
|—
|9,000
|(1,700
|)
|85,350
|Provision for credit losses on HTM securities
|32
|—
|—
|—
|—
|32
|—
|Provision for other credit losses
|—
|—
|—
|—
|1,500
|—
|1,500
|Total (recovery) provision for credit losses
|(468
|)
|(1,200
|)
|—
|—
|10,500
|(1,668
|)
|86,850
|Net interest income after (recovery) provision for credit losses
|101,950
|104,492
|109,579
|109,648
|97,627
|425,669
|339,947
|Noninterest income
|47,582
|50,755
|47,610
|81,037
|62,864
|226,984
|235,532
|Noninterest expense
|101,115
|103,999
|108,777
|115,935
|122,152
|429,826
|471,988
|Income before income taxes
|48,417
|51,248
|48,412
|74,750
|38,339
|222,827
|103,491
|Income taxes
|11,363
|11,185
|7,545
|16,842
|6,818
|46,935
|19,840
|Net income
|$
|37,054
|$
|40,063
|$
|40,867
|$
|57,908
|$
|31,521
|$
|175,892
|$
|83,651
|Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)(1)
|$
|38,232
|$
|40,315
|$
|41,169
|$
|48,244
|$
|38,131
|$
|167,951
|$
|109,115
|Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) (non-GAAP)(1)
|$
|49,190
|$
|50,171
|$
|48,797
|$
|62,266
|$
|57,392
|$
|210,424
|$
|231,136
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.66
|$
|0.71
|$
|0.73
|$
|1.03
|$
|0.56
|$
|3.13
|$
|1.49
|Diluted earnings per share
|0.66
|0.71
|0.72
|1.02
|0.56
|3.12
|1.48
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)(1)
|0.68
|0.71
|0.73
|0.85
|0.68
|2.98
|1.93
|Average basic shares outstanding
|55,751,487
|56,146,285
|56,325,717
|56,240,201
|56,197,847
|56,114,666
|56,270,566
|Average diluted shares outstanding
|56,105,050
|56,447,184
|56,635,898
|56,519,199
|56,489,809
|56,424,484
|56,468,165
|Cash dividends per common share
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.88
|$
|0.88
(1)A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.
Performance Ratios
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|Dec 31, 2021
|Sep 30, 2021
|Jun 30, 2021
|Mar 31, 2021
|Dec 31, 2020
|Dec 31, 2021
|Dec 31, 2020
|Return on average assets
|0.89
|%
|0.99
|%
|1.04
|%
|1.54
|%
|0.84
|%
|1.11
|%
|0.58
|%
|Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)(1)
|0.92
|0.99
|1.04
|1.29
|1.02
|1.06
|0.75
|Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)
|0.98
|1.08
|1.14
|1.69
|0.94
|1.21
|0.66
|Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)
|1.01
|1.09
|1.14
|1.41
|1.13
|1.16
|0.85
|Return on average equity
|6.59
|7.16
|7.40
|10.81
|5.88
|7.96
|3.96
|Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)(1)
|6.80
|7.21
|7.46
|9.01
|7.11
|7.60
|5.16
|Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1)
|11.94
|13.05
|13.54
|19.93
|11.26
|14.53
|7.83
|Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1)
|12.31
|13.13
|13.64
|16.68
|13.52
|13.89
|10.06
|Efficiency ratio (fully tax equivalent)
|67.04
|66.77
|68.49
|60.29
|70.65
|65.35
|70.53
|Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1)
|64.18
|66.06
|67.28
|63.85
|64.35
|65.32
|64.00
|Dividend payout ratio
|33.33
|30.99
|30.14
|21.36
|39.29
|28.12
|59.06
|Effective Tax Rate
|23.53
|21.83
|21.62
|22.59
|17.91
|22.41
|19.40
Capital and Balance Sheet Ratios
|As of
|Dec 31, 2021
|Sep 30, 2021
|Jun 30, 2021
|Mar 31, 2021
|Dec 31, 2020
|Shares Outstanding
|55,756,233
|55,747,407
|56,350,878
|56,294,346
|56,200,487
|Market Value Per Share
|$
|37.95
|$
|36.05
|$
|40.00
|$
|41.38
|$
|33.68
|Book Value Per Share
|39.63
|39.53
|39.11
|38.61
|37.95
|Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP)(1)
|22.35
|22.22
|21.95
|21.41
|20.69
|Shareholders' Equity to Assets
|13.15
|%
|13.64
|%
|13.75
|%
|13.91
|%
|14.29
|%
|Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)(1)
|7.86
|8.15
|8.22
|8.23
|8.33
|Leverage Ratio
|9.15
|9.18
|9.30
|9.49
|9.37
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
|11.18
|11.02
|11.14
|11.05
|10.93
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|12.10
|11.94
|12.07
|12.00
|11.91
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|16.14
|14.66
|15.11
|15.09
|15.07
(1)A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.
Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|Dec 31, 2021
|Sep 30, 2021
|Jun 30, 2021
|Mar 31, 2021
|Dec 31, 2020
|Dec 31, 2021
|Dec 31, 2020
|Noninterest income
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|$
|9,751
|$
|9,337
|$
|9,458
|$
|8,023
|$
|7,938
|$
|36,569
|$
|31,326
|Fees and commissions
|3,885
|3,837
|4,110
|3,900
|3,616
|15,732
|13,043
|Insurance commissions
|2,353
|2,829
|2,422
|2,237
|2,193
|9,841
|8,990
|Wealth management revenue
|5,273
|5,371
|5,019
|4,792
|4,314
|20,455
|16,504
|Mortgage banking income
|14,726
|23,292
|20,853
|50,733
|39,760
|109,604
|150,499
|Swap termination gains
|4,676
|—
|—
|—
|—
|4,676
|—
|Net gains on sales of securities
|49
|764
|—
|1,357
|15
|2,170
|46
|BOLI income
|2,048
|1,602
|1,644
|2,072
|1,868
|7,366
|5,627
|Other
|4,821
|3,723
|4,104
|7,923
|3,160
|20,571
|9,497
|Total noninterest income
|$
|47,582
|$
|50,755
|$
|47,610
|$
|81,037
|$
|62,864
|$
|226,984
|$
|235,532
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|$
|62,523
|$
|69,115
|$
|70,293
|$
|78,696
|$
|74,432
|$
|280,627
|$
|302,388
|Data processing
|5,346
|5,277
|5,652
|5,451
|5,373
|21,726
|20,685
|Net occupancy and equipment
|11,177
|11,748
|11,374
|12,538
|13,153
|46,837
|54,080
|Other real estate owned
|(60
|)
|168
|104
|41
|683
|253
|2,754
|Professional fees
|3,209
|2,972
|2,674
|2,921
|2,938
|11,776
|11,293
|Advertising and public relations
|2,929
|2,922
|3,100
|3,252
|1,762
|12,203
|10,322
|Intangible amortization
|1,424
|1,481
|1,539
|1,598
|1,659
|6,042
|7,121
|Communications
|2,088
|2,198
|2,291
|2,292
|2,168
|8,869
|8,866
|Restructuring charges
|61
|—
|15
|292
|7,365
|368
|7,365
|Swap termination charges
|—
|—
|—
|—
|2,040
|—
|2,040
|Debt prepayment penalty
|6,123
|—
|—
|—
|3
|6,123
|121
|Other
|6,295
|8,118
|11,735
|8,854
|10,576
|35,002
|44,953
|Total noninterest expense
|$
|101,115
|$
|103,999
|$
|108,777
|$
|115,935
|$
|122,152
|$
|429,826
|$
|471,988
Mortgage Banking Income
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|Dec 31, 2021
|Sep 30, 2021
|Jun 30, 2021
|Mar 31, 2021
|Dec 31, 2020
|Dec 31, 2021
|Dec 31, 2020
|Gain on sales of loans, net
|$
|10,801
|$
|20,116
|$
|17,581
|$
|33,901
|$
|36,080
|$
|82,399
|$
|150,406
|Fees, net
|4,320
|3,420
|4,519
|4,902
|5,318
|17,161
|18,914
|Mortgage servicing income, net
|(395
|)
|(244
|)
|(1,247
|)
|(1,631
|)
|(3,606
|)
|(3,517
|)
|(7,095
|)
|MSR valuation adjustment
|—
|—
|—
|13,561
|1,968
|13,561
|(11,726
|)
|Total mortgage banking income
|$
|14,726
|$
|23,292
|$
|20,853
|$
|50,733
|$
|39,760
|$
|109,604
|$
|150,499
Balance Sheet
|(Dollars in thousands)
|As of
|Dec 31, 2021
|Sep 30, 2021
|Jun 30, 2021
|Mar 31, 2021
|Dec 31, 2020
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,877,965
|$
|1,476,141
|$
|1,605,488
|$
|1,261,916
|$
|633,203
|Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
|415,975
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Securities available for sale, at fair value
|2,386,680
|2,544,643
|2,163,820
|1,536,041
|1,343,457
|Loans held for sale, at fair value
|453,533
|452,869
|448,959
|502,002
|417,771
|Loans:
|Non purchased
|9,011,012
|8,875,880
|8,892,544
|9,292,502
|9,419,540
|Purchased
|1,009,902
|1,140,944
|1,256,698
|1,395,906
|1,514,107
|Total loans
|10,020,914
|10,016,824
|10,149,242
|10,688,408
|10,933,647
|Allowance for credit losses on loans
|(164,171
|)
|(170,038
|)
|(172,354
|)
|(173,106
|)
|(176,144
|)
|Loans, net
|9,856,743
|9,846,786
|9,976,888
|10,515,302
|10,757,503
|Premises and equipment, net
|293,122
|294,499
|293,203
|300,917
|300,496
|Other real estate owned
|2,540
|4,705
|4,939
|5,971
|5,972
|Goodwill
|939,683
|939,683
|939,683
|939,683
|939,683
|Other intangibles
|24,098
|25,522
|27,003
|28,542
|30,139
|Bank-owned life insurance
|287,359
|286,088
|279,444
|233,508
|230,609
|Mortgage servicing rights
|89,018
|86,387
|84,912
|80,263
|62,994
|Other assets
|183,595
|198,227
|198,047
|218,426
|207,785
|Total assets
|$
|16,810,311
|$
|16,155,550
|$
|16,022,386
|$
|15,622,571
|$
|14,929,612
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|Liabilities
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|4,718,124
|$
|4,492,650
|$
|4,349,135
|$
|4,135,360
|$
|3,685,048
|Interest-bearing
|9,187,600
|8,762,179
|8,766,216
|8,601,548
|8,374,033
|Total deposits
|13,905,724
|13,254,829
|13,115,351
|12,736,908
|12,059,081
|Short-term borrowings
|13,947
|11,253
|14,933
|12,154
|21,340
|Long-term debt
|471,209
|468,863
|469,406
|467,660
|474,970
|Other liabilities
|209,578
|216,661
|218,889
|232,148
|241,488
|Total liabilities
|14,600,458
|13,951,606
|13,818,579
|13,448,870
|12,796,879
|Shareholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Common stock
|$
|296,483
|$
|296,483
|$
|296,483
|$
|296,483
|$
|296,483
|Treasury stock
|(118,027
|)
|(118,288
|)
|(97,249
|)
|(98,949
|)
|(101,554
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,300,192
|1,298,022
|1,295,879
|1,294,911
|1,296,963
|Retained earnings
|741,648
|717,033
|689,444
|661,117
|615,773
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|(10,443
|)
|10,694
|19,250
|20,139
|25,068
|Total shareholders’ equity
|2,209,853
|2,203,944
|2,203,807
|2,173,701
|2,132,733
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|16,810,311
|$
|16,155,550
|$
|16,022,386
|$
|15,622,571
|$
|14,929,612
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2021
|September 30, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Income/
Expense
|Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Income/
Expense
|Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Income/
Expense
|Yield/
Rate
|Interest-earning assets:
|Non purchased loans
|$
|8,806,254
|$
|85,362
|3.85
|%
|$
|8,690,443
|$
|84,427
|3.86
|%
|$
|8,167,922
|$
|81,626
|3.98
|%
|Purchased loans
|1,079,630
|13,823
|5.09
|%
|1,200,429
|15,840
|5.24
|%
|1,598,593
|21,560
|5.37
|%
|PPP loans
|62,726
|485
|3.07
|%
|126,870
|3,503
|10.95
|%
|1,252,990
|10,271
|3.26
|%
|Total loans
|9,948,610
|99,670
|3.98
|%
|10,017,742
|103,770
|4.11
|%
|11,019,505
|113,457
|4.10
|%
|Loans held for sale
|498,724
|3,652
|2.93
|%
|451,586
|2,376
|2.13
|%
|389,435
|3,083
|3.15
|%
|Taxable securities(1)
|2,245,249
|7,293
|1.30
|%
|1,942,647
|6,688
|1.38
|%
|985,695
|4,953
|2.00
|%
|Tax-exempt securities
|392,700
|2,503
|2.55
|%
|324,219
|2,297
|2.83
|%
|283,413
|2,238
|3.14
|%
|Total securities
|2,637,949
|9,796
|1.49
|%
|2,266,866
|8,985
|1.59
|%
|1,269,108
|7,191
|2.25
|%
|Interest-bearing balances with banks
|1,522,433
|568
|0.15
|%
|1,520,227
|592
|0.15
|%
|381,919
|92
|0.10
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|14,607,716
|113,686
|3.09
|%
|14,256,421
|115,723
|3.23
|%
|13,059,967
|123,823
|3.77
|%
|Cash and due from banks
|201,941
|195,095
|196,552
|Intangible assets
|964,575
|965,960
|970,624
|Other assets
|676,408
|712,673
|670,912
|Total assets
|$
|16,450,640
|$
|16,130,149
|$
|14,898,055
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand(2)
|$
|6,460,178
|$
|3,487
|0.21
|%
|$
|6,231,718
|$
|3,821
|0.24
|%
|$
|5,607,906
|$
|4,380
|0.31
|%
|Savings deposits
|1,045,784
|151
|0.06
|%
|1,006,847
|192
|0.08
|%
|830,304
|165
|0.08
|%
|Time deposits
|1,434,162
|2,418
|0.67
|%
|1,506,192
|2,959
|0.78
|%
|1,752,787
|5,296
|1.20
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|8,940,124
|6,056
|0.27
|%
|8,744,757
|6,972
|0.32
|%
|8,190,997
|9,841
|0.48
|%
|Borrowed funds
|434,546
|4,381
|4.03
|%
|482,709
|3,749
|3.08
|%
|516,414
|3,958
|3.05
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|9,374,670
|10,437
|0.44
|%
|9,227,466
|10,721
|0.46
|%
|8,707,411
|13,799
|0.63
|%
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|4,633,885
|4,470,262
|3,808,595
|Other liabilities
|210,404
|212,990
|249,674
|Shareholders’ equity
|2,231,681
|2,219,431
|2,132,375
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|16,450,640
|$
|16,130,149
|$
|14,898,055
|Net interest income/ net interest margin
|$
|103,249
|2.81
|%
|$
|105,002
|2.93
|%
|$
|110,024
|3.35
|%
|Cost of funding
|0.30
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.44
|%
|Cost of total deposits
|0.18
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.33
|%
(1) U.S. Government and some U.S. Government Agency securities are tax-exempt in the states in which the Company operates.
(2) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin, continued
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Income/
Expense
|Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Income/
Expense
|Yield/
Rate
|Interest-earning assets:
|Non purchased loans
|$
|8,595,967
|$
|334,492
|3.79
|%
|$
|7,927,817
|$
|333,296
|4.20
|%
|Purchased loans
|1,265,144
|68,010
|5.38
|%
|1,807,354
|101,785
|5.63
|%
|PPP loans
|448,959
|24,794
|7.38
|%
|858,385
|23,605
|2.75
|%
|Total loans
|10,310,070
|427,296
|4.15
|%
|10,593,556
|458,686
|4.33
|%
|Loans held for sale
|454,727
|12,632
|2.78
|%
|361,391
|12,191
|3.37
|%
|Taxable securities(1)
|1,691,531
|24,370
|1.44
|%
|1,021,999
|24,102
|2.36
|%
|Tax-exempt securities
|335,399
|9,418
|2.81
|%
|259,705
|8,848
|3.41
|%
|Total securities
|2,026,930
|33,788
|1.67
|%
|1,281,704
|32,950
|2.57
|%
|Interest-bearing balances with banks
|1,263,364
|1,688
|0.13
|%
|385,810
|1,190
|0.31
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|14,055,091
|475,404
|3.38
|%
|12,622,461
|505,017
|4.00
|%
|Cash and due from banks
|199,705
|201,815
|Intangible assets
|966,733
|973,287
|Other assets
|684,457
|705,886
|Total assets
|$
|15,905,986
|$
|14,503,449
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand(2)
|$
|6,177,944
|$
|15,308
|0.25
|%
|$
|5,277,374
|$
|23,995
|0.45
|%
|Savings deposits
|976,616
|698
|0.07
|%
|764,146
|758
|0.10
|%
|Time deposits
|1,539,763
|12,970
|0.84
|%
|1,952,213
|29,263
|1.50
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|8,694,323
|28,976
|0.33
|%
|7,993,733
|54,016
|0.68
|%
|Borrowed funds
|470,993
|15,708
|3.34
|%
|765,769
|17,319
|2.26
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|9,165,316
|44,684
|0.49
|%
|8,759,502
|71,335
|0.81
|%
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|4,310,834
|3,391,619
|Other liabilities
|220,427
|237,738
|Shareholders’ equity
|2,209,409
|2,114,590
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|15,905,986
|$
|14,503,449
|Net interest income/ net interest margin
|$
|430,720
|3.07
|%
|$
|433,682
|3.44
|%
|Cost of funding
|0.33
|%
|0.59
|%
|Cost of total deposits
|0.22
|%
|0.47
|%
(1) U.S. Government and some U.S. Government Agency securities are tax-exempt in the states in which the Company operates.
(2) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.
Supplemental Margin Information
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|Dec 31, 2021
|Sep 30, 2021
|Dec 31, 2020
|Dec 31, 2021
|Dec 31, 2020
|Earning asset mix:
|Loans held for investment excluding PPP loans
|67.68
|%
|69.38
|%
|74.79
|%
|70.16
|%
|77.13
|%
|PPP loans
|0.43
|0.89
|9.59
|3.19
|6.80
|Loans held for sale
|3.41
|3.17
|2.98
|3.24
|2.86
|Securities
|18.06
|15.90
|9.72
|14.42
|10.15
|Interest-bearing balances with banks
|10.42
|10.66
|2.92
|8.99
|3.06
|Total
|100.00
|%
|100.00
|%
|100.00
|%
|100.00
|%
|100.00
|%
|Funding sources mix:
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|33.08
|%
|32.64
|%
|30.43
|%
|32.00
|%
|27.91
|%
|Interest-bearing demand
|46.11
|45.49
|44.81
|45.84
|43.43
|Savings
|7.47
|7.35
|6.63
|7.25
|6.29
|Time deposits
|10.24
|11.00
|14.00
|11.42
|16.07
|Borrowed funds
|3.10
|3.52
|4.13
|3.49
|6.30
|Total
|100.00
|%
|100.00
|%
|100.00
|%
|100.00
|%
|100.00
|%
|Net interest income collected on problem loans
|$
|578
|$
|316
|$
|128
|$
|4,412
|$
|1,011
|Total accretion on purchased loans
|2,187
|2,871
|4,130
|10,783
|19,248
|Total impact on net interest income
|$
|2,765
|$
|3,187
|$
|4,258
|$
|15,195
|$
|20,259
|Impact on net interest margin
|0.08
|%
|0.09
|%
|0.13
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.16
|%
|Impact on loan yield
|0.11
|%
|0.13
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.18
|%
|Interest income on PPP loans
|$
|485
|$
|3,503
|$
|10,271
|$
|24,794
|$
|23,605
|PPP impact on net interest margin
|—
|%
|0.07
|%
|(0.01)%
|0.08
|%
|(0.05)%
|PPP impact on loan yield
|—
|%
|0.09
|%
|(0.10)%
|0.06
|%
|(0.13)%
Loan Portfolio
|(Dollars in thousands)
|As of
|Dec 31, 2021
|Sep 30, 2021
|Jun 30, 2021
|Mar 31, 2021
|Dec 31, 2020
|Loan Portfolio:
|Commercial, financial, agricultural
|$
|1,364,879
|$
|1,368,557
|$
|1,387,702
|$
|1,388,423
|$
|1,408,281
|Lease financing
|76,125
|79,215
|74,003
|75,256
|75,862
|Real estate - construction
|1,104,896
|1,091,296
|1,051,359
|955,918
|858,104
|Real estate - 1-4 family mortgages
|2,724,246
|2,724,743
|2,702,091
|2,686,061
|2,698,308
|Real estate - commercial mortgages
|4,549,037
|4,535,730
|4,530,169
|4,549,027
|4,554,852
|Installment loans to individuals
|143,340
|149,821
|156,987
|172,859
|209,537
|Subtotal
|9,962,523
|9,949,362
|9,902,311
|9,827,544
|9,804,944
|PPP
|58,391
|67,462
|246,931
|860,864
|1,128,703
|Total loans
|$
|10,020,914
|$
|10,016,824
|$
|10,149,242
|$
|10,688,408
|$
|10,933,647
Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans
|(Dollars in thousands)
|As of
|Dec 31, 2021
|Sep 30, 2021
|Jun 30, 2021
|Mar 31, 2021
|Dec 31, 2020
|Nonperforming Assets:
|Non purchased
|Non purchased nonaccruing loans
|$
|30,751
|$
|29,266
|$
|27,101
|$
|24,794
|$
|20,369
|Non purchased loans 90 days or more past due
|1,074
|908
|800
|2,235
|3,783
|Total non purchased nonperforming loans
|31,825
|30,174
|27,901
|27,029
|24,152
|Non purchased other real estate owned
|951
|2,252
|1,675
|2,292
|2,045
|Total non purchased nonperforming assets
|32,776
|32,426
|29,576
|29,321
|26,197
|Purchased
|Purchased nonaccruing loans
|$
|18,613
|$
|26,492
|$
|27,690
|$
|28,947
|$
|31,051
|Purchased loans 90 days or more past due
|367
|74
|945
|129
|267
|Total purchased nonperforming loans
|18,980
|26,566
|28,635
|29,076
|31,318
|Purchased other real estate owned
|1,589
|2,453
|3,264
|3,679
|3,927
|Total purchased nonperforming assets
|$
|20,569
|$
|29,019
|$
|31,899
|$
|32,755
|$
|35,245
|Total nonperforming loans
|$
|50,805
|$
|56,740
|$
|56,536
|$
|56,105
|$
|55,470
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|53,345
|$
|61,445
|$
|61,475
|$
|62,076
|$
|61,442
|Allowance for credit losses on loans
|$
|164,171
|$
|170,038
|$
|172,354
|$
|173,106
|$
|176,144
|Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
|$
|5,367
|$
|1,116
|$
|752
|$
|3,038
|$
|954
|Annualized net loan charge-offs / average loans
|0.21
|%
|0.04
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.03
|%
|Nonperforming loans / total loans
|0.51
|0.57
|0.56
|0.52
|0.51
|Nonperforming assets / total assets
|0.32
|0.38
|0.38
|0.40
|0.41
|Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans
|1.64
|1.70
|1.70
|1.62
|1.61
|Allowance for credit losses on loans / nonperforming loans
|323.14
|299.68
|304.86
|308.54
|317.55
|Nonperforming loans / total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)(1)
|0.51
|0.57
|0.57
|0.57
|0.57
|Nonperforming assets / total assets excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)(1)
|0.32
|0.38
|0.39
|0.42
|0.45
|Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)(1)
|1.65
|1.71
|1.74
|1.76
|1.80
(1)A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|Dec 31, 2021
|Sep 30, 2021
|Jun 30, 2021
|Mar 31, 2021
|Dec 31, 2020
|Dec 31, 2021
|Dec 31, 2020
|Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue (“PPNR”)
|Net Income (GAAP)
|$
|37,054
|$
|40,063
|$
|40,867
|$
|57,908
|$
|31,521
|$
|175,892
|$
|83,651
|Income taxes
|11,363
|11,185
|7,545
|16,842
|6,818
|46,935
|19,840
|Provision for credit losses (including unfunded commitments)
|(768
|)
|(1,400
|)
|—
|—
|11,000
|(2,168
|)
|96,050
|Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)
|$
|47,649
|$
|49,848
|$
|48,412
|$
|74,750
|$
|49,339
|$
|220,659
|$
|199,541
|Debt prepayment penalties
|6,123
|—
|—
|—
|3
|6,123
|121
|Swap termination gains
|(4,676
|)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(4,676
|)
|—
|MSR valuation adjustment
|—
|—
|—
|(13,561
|)
|(1,968
|)
|(13,561
|)
|11,726
|Restructuring charges
|61
|—
|15
|292
|7,365
|368
|7,365
|Swap termination charges
|—
|—
|—
|—
|2,040
|—
|2,040
|COVID-19 related expenses(1)
|33
|323
|370
|785
|613
|1,511
|10,343
|Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)
|$
|49,190
|$
|50,171
|$
|48,797
|$
|62,266
|$
|57,392
|$
|210,424
|$
|231,136
|Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Tangible Net Income
|Net Income (GAAP)
|$
|37,054
|$
|40,063
|$
|40,867
|$
|57,908
|$
|31,521
|$
|175,892
|$
|83,651
|Amortization of Intangibles
|1,424
|1,481
|1,539
|1,598
|1,659
|6,042
|7,121
|Tax effect of adjustments noted above(2)
|(335
|)
|(323
|)
|(333
|)
|(361
|)
|(297
|)
|(1,354
|)
|(1,382
|)
|Tangible Net Income (non-GAAP)
|$
|38,143
|$
|41,221
|$
|42,073
|$
|59,145
|$
|32,883
|$
|180,580
|$
|89,390
|Net Income (GAAP)
|$
|37,054
|$
|40,063
|$
|40,867
|$
|57,908
|$
|31,521
|$
|175,892
|$
|83,651
|Debt prepayment penalties
|6,123
|—
|—
|—
|3
|6,123
|121
|Swap termination gain
|(4,676
|)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(4,676
|)
|—
|MSR valuation adjustment
|—
|—
|—
|(13,561
|)
|(1,968
|)
|(13,561
|)
|11,726
|Restructuring charges
|61
|—
|15
|292
|7,365
|368
|7,365
|Swap termination charges
|—
|—
|—
|—
|2,040
|—
|2,040
|COVID-19 related expenses(1)
|33
|323
|370
|785
|613
|1,511
|10,343
|Tax effect of adjustments noted above(2)
|(363
|)
|(71
|)
|(83
|)
|2,820
|(1,443
|)
|2,294
|(6,131
|)
|Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)
|$
|38,232
|$
|40,315
|$
|41,169
|$
|48,244
|$
|38,131
|$
|167,951
|$
|109,115
|Amortization of Intangibles
|1,424
|1,481
|1,539
|1,598
|1,659
|6,042
|7,121
|Tax effect of adjustments noted above(2)
|(335
|)
|(323
|)
|(333
|)
|(361
|)
|(297
|)
|(1,354
|)
|(1,382
|)
|Adjusted Tangible Net Income (non-GAAP)
|$
|39,321
|$
|41,473
|$
|42,375
|$
|49,481
|$
|39,493
|$
|172,639
|$
|114,854
|Tangible Assets and Tangible Shareholders’ Equity
|Average shareholders’ equity (GAAP)
|$
|2,231,681
|$
|2,219,431
|$
|2,213,743
|$
|2,172,425
|$
|2,132,375
|$
|2,209,409
|$
|2,114,590
|Average intangible assets
|964,575
|965,960
|967,430
|969,001
|970,624
|966,733
|973,287
|Average tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|1,267,106
|$
|1,253,471
|$
|1,246,313
|$
|1,203,424
|$
|1,161,751
|$
|1,242,676
|$
|1,141,303
|Average assets (GAAP)
|$
|16,450,640
|$
|16,130,149
|$
|15,831,018
|$
|15,203,691
|$
|14,898,055
|$
|15,905,986
|$
|14,503,449
|Average intangible assets
|964,575
|965,960
|967,430
|969,001
|970,624
|966,733
|973,287
|Average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|$
|15,486,065
|$
|15,164,189
|$
|14,863,588
|$
|14,234,690
|$
|13,927,431
|$
|14,939,253
|$
|13,530,162
|Shareholders’ equity (GAAP)
|$
|2,209,853
|$
|2,203,944
|$
|2,203,807
|$
|2,173,701
|$
|2,132,733
|$
|2,209,853
|$
|2,132,733
|Intangible assets
|963,781
|965,205
|966,686
|968,225
|969,823
|963,781
|969,823
|Tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|1,246,072
|$
|1,238,739
|$
|1,237,121
|$
|1,205,476
|$
|1,162,910
|$
|1,246,072
|$
|1,162,910
|Total assets (GAAP)
|$
|16,810,311
|$
|16,155,550
|$
|16,022,386
|$
|15,622,571
|$
|14,929,612
|$
|16,810,311
|$
|14,929,612
|Intangible assets
|963,781
|965,205
|966,686
|968,225
|969,823
|963,781
|969,823
|Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|$
|15,846,530
|$
|15,190,345
|$
|15,055,700
|$
|14,654,346
|$
|13,959,789
|$
|15,846,530
|$
|13,959,789
|Adjusted Performance Ratios
|Return on average assets (GAAP)
|0.89
|%
|0.99
|%
|1.04
|%
|1.54
|%
|0.84
|%
|1.11
|%
|0.58
|%
|Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)
|0.92
|%
|0.99
|%
|1.04
|%
|1.29
|%
|1.02
|%
|1.06
|%
|0.75
|%
|Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|0.98
|%
|1.08
|%
|1.14
|%
|1.69
|%
|0.94
|%
|1.21
|%
|0.66
|%
|Adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets (non-GAAP)
|1.19
|%
|1.23
|%
|1.24
|%
|1.66
|%
|1.53
|%
|1.32
|%
|1.59
|%
|Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|1.01
|%
|1.09
|%
|1.14
|%
|1.41
|%
|1.13
|%
|1.16
|%
|0.85
|%
|Return on average equity (GAAP)
|6.59
|%
|7.16
|%
|7.40
|%
|10.81
|%
|5.88
|%
|7.96
|%
|3.96
|%
|Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)
|6.80
|%
|7.21
|%
|7.46
|%
|9.01
|%
|7.11
|%
|7.60
|%
|5.16
|%
|Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|11.94
|%
|13.05
|%
|13.54
|%
|19.93
|%
|11.26
|%
|14.53
|%
|7.83
|%
|Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|12.31
|%
|13.13
|%
|13.64
|%
|16.68
|%
|13.52
|%
|13.89
|%
|10.06
|%
|Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
|Average Diluted Shares Outstanding
|56,105,050
|56,447,184
|56,635,898
|56,519,199
|56,489,809
|56,424,484
|56,468,165
|Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
|$
|0.66
|$
|0.71
|$
|0.72
|$
|1.02
|$
|0.56
|$
|3.12
|$
|1.48
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.71
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.85
|$
|0.68
|$
|2.98
|$
|1.93
|Tangible Book Value Per Share
|Shares Outstanding
|55,756,233
|55,747,407
|56,350,878
|56,294,346
|56,200,487
|55,756,233
|56,200,487
|Book Value Per Share (GAAP)
|$
|39.63
|$
|39.53
|$
|39.11
|$
|38.61
|$
|37.95
|$
|39.63
|$
|37.95
|Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP)
|$
|22.35
|$
|22.22
|$
|21.95
|$
|21.41
|$
|20.69
|$
|22.35
|$
|20.69
|Tangible Common Equity Ratio
|Shareholders' Equity to Assets (GAAP)
|13.15
|%
|13.64
|%
|13.75
|%
|13.91
|%
|14.29
|%
|13.15
|%
|14.29
|%
|Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)
|7.86
|%
|8.15
|%
|8.22
|%
|8.23
|%
|8.33
|%
|7.86
|%
|8.33
|%
|Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
|Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP)
|103,249
|105,002
|111,205
|111,264
|110,024
|430,720
|433,682
|Total Noninterest income (GAAP)
|47,582
|50,755
|47,610
|81,037
|62,864
|226,984
|235,532
|MSR Valuation Adjustment
|—
|—
|—
|13,561
|1,968
|13,561
|(11,726
|)
|Swap termination gains
|4,676
|—
|—
|—
|—
|4,676
|—
|Securities gains (losses)
|49
|764
|—
|1,357
|15
|2,170
|46
|Total adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)
|42,857
|49,991
|47,610
|66,119
|60,881
|206,577
|247,212
|Noninterest expense (GAAP)
|101,115
|103,999
|108,777
|115,935
|122,152
|429,826
|471,988
|Amortization of intangibles
|1,424
|1,481
|1,539
|1,598
|1,659
|6,042
|7,121
|Debt prepayment penalty
|6,123
|—
|—
|—
|3
|6,123
|121
|Swap termination charges
|—
|—
|—
|—
|2,040
|—
|2,040
|Restructuring charges
|61
|—
|15
|292
|7,365
|368
|7,365
|Provision for unfunded commitments
|(300
|)
|(200
|)
|—
|—
|500
|(500
|)
|9,200
|COVID-19 related expenses(1)
|33
|323
|370
|785
|613
|1,511
|10,343
|Total adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
|93,774
|102,395
|106,853
|113,260
|109,972
|416,282
|435,798
|Efficiency Ratio (GAAP)
|67.04
|%
|66.77
|%
|68.49
|%
|60.29
|%
|70.65
|%
|65.35
|%
|70.53
|%
|Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)
|64.18
|%
|66.06
|%
|67.28
|%
|63.85
|%
|64.35
|%
|65.32
|%
|64.00
|%
|Core Net Interest Income and Core Net Interest Margin
|Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP)
|$
|103,249
|$
|105,002
|$
|111,205
|$
|111,264
|$
|110,024
|$
|430,720
|$
|433,682
|Net interest income collected on problem loans
|578
|316
|1,339
|2,180
|128
|4,412
|1,011
|Accretion recognized on purchased loans
|2,187
|2,871
|2,638
|3,088
|4,130
|10,783
|19,248
|Interest income recognized on PPP loans
|485
|3,503
|10,120
|10,687
|10,271
|24,794
|23,605
|Core net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|$
|99,999
|$
|98,312
|$
|97,108
|$
|95,309
|$
|95,495
|$
|390,731
|$
|389,818
|Average earning assets (GAAP)
|$
|14,607,716
|$
|14,256,421
|$
|13,989,264
|$
|13,358,677
|$
|13,059,967
|$
|14,055,091
|$
|12,622,461
|Average PPP loans
|62,726
|126,870
|628,462
|985,561
|1,252,990
|448,959
|858,385
|Average earning assets excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
|$
|14,544,990
|$
|14,129,551
|$
|13,360,802
|$
|12,373,116
|$
|11,806,977
|$
|13,606,132
|$
|11,764,076
|Net interest margin (GAAP)
|2.81
|%
|2.93
|%
|3.19
|%
|3.37
|%
|3.35
|%
|3.07
|%
|3.44
|%
|Core net interest margin (non-GAAP)
|2.73
|%
|2.76
|%
|2.92
|%
|3.12
|%
|3.22
|%
|2.87
|%
|3.31
|%
|Core Loan Yield
|Loan interest income (FTE) (GAAP)
|$
|99,670
|$
|103,769
|$
|110,785
|$
|113,072
|$
|113,457
|$
|427,296
|$
|458,686
|Net interest income collected on problem loans
|578
|316
|1,339
|2,180
|128
|4,412
|1,011
|Accretion recognized on purchased loans
|2,187
|2,871
|2,638
|3,088
|4,130
|10,783
|19,248
|Interest income recognized on PPP loans
|485
|3,503
|10,120
|10,687
|10,271
|24,794
|23,605
|Core loan interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|$
|96,420
|$
|97,079
|$
|96,688
|$
|97,117
|$
|98,928
|$
|387,307
|$
|414,822
|Average loans (GAAP)
|$
|9,948,610
|$
|10,017,742
|$
|10,478,121
|$
|10,802,991
|$
|11,019,505
|$
|10,310,070
|$
|10,593,556
|Average PPP loans
|62,726
|126,870
|628,462
|985,561
|1,252,990
|448,959
|858,385
|Average loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
|$
|9,885,884
|$
|9,890,872
|$
|9,849,659
|$
|9,817,430
|$
|9,766,515
|$
|9,861,111
|$
|9,735,171
|Loan yield (GAAP)
|3.98
|%
|4.11
|%
|4.24
|%
|4.24
|%
|4.10
|%
|4.15
|%
|4.33
|%
|Core loan yield (non-GAAP)
|3.87
|%
|3.89
|%
|3.94
|%
|4.01
|%
|4.03
|%
|3.93
|%
|4.26
|%
|Adjusted Asset Quality Ratios
|Total loans (GAAP)
|$
|10,020,914
|$
|10,016,824
|$
|10,149,242
|$
|10,688,408
|$
|10,933,647
|$
|10,020,914
|$
|10,933,647
|PPP loans
|58,391
|67,462
|246,931
|860,864
|1,128,703
|58,391
|1,128,703
|Total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
|$
|9,962,523
|$
|9,949,362
|$
|9,902,311
|$
|9,827,544
|$
|9,804,944
|$
|9,962,523
|$
|9,804,944
|Loans 30-89 days past due
|$
|27,604
|$
|14,806
|$
|15,077
|$
|21,801
|$
|26,286
|$
|27,604
|$
|26,286
|Loans 30-89 days past due / total loans (GAAP)
|0.28
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.24
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.24
|%
|Loans 30-89 days past due / total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
|0.28
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.27
|%
|Classified loans
|$
|160,790
|$
|187,223
|$
|206,724
|$
|229,243
|$
|236,063
|$
|160,790
|$
|236,063
|Classified loans / total loans (GAAP)
|1.60
|%
|1.87
|%
|2.04
|%
|2.14
|%
|2.16
|%
|1.60
|%
|2.16
|%
|Classified loans / total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
|1.61
|%
|1.88
|%
|2.09
|%
|2.33
|%
|2.41
|%
|1.61
|%
|2.41
|%
|Nonperforming loans
|$
|50,805
|$
|56,740
|$
|56,536
|$
|56,105
|$
|55,470
|$
|50,805
|$
|55,470
|Nonperforming loans / total loans (GAAP)
|0.51
|%
|0.57
|%
|0.56
|%
|0.52
|%
|0.51
|%
|0.51
|%
|0.51
|%
|Nonperforming loans / total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
|0.51
|%
|0.57
|%
|0.57
|%
|0.57
|%
|0.57
|%
|0.51
|%
|0.57
|%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans
|$
|164,171
|$
|170,038
|$
|172,354
|$
|173,106
|$
|176,144
|$
|164,171
|$
|176,144
|ACL / total loans (GAAP)
|1.64
|%
|1.70
|%
|1.70
|%
|1.62
|%
|1.61
|%
|1.64
|%
|1.61
|%
|ACL / total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
|1.65
|%
|1.71
|%
|1.74
|%
|1.76
|%
|1.80
|%
|1.65
|%
|1.80
|%
|Average loans (GAAP)
|$
|9,948,610
|$
|10,017,742
|$
|10,478,121
|$
|10,802,991
|$
|11,019,505
|$
|10,310,070
|$
|10,593,556
|Average PPP loans
|62,726
|126,870
|628,462
|985,561
|1,252,990
|448,959
|858,385
|Average loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
|$
|9,885,884
|$
|9,890,872
|$
|9,849,659
|$
|9,817,430
|$
|9,766,515
|$
|9,861,111
|$
|9,735,171
|Net charge-offs
|$
|5,367
|$
|1,116
|$
|752
|$
|3,038
|$
|954
|$
|10,273
|$
|3,852
|Annualized net charge-offs / average loans (GAAP)
|0.21
|%
|0.04
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.04
|%
|Annualized net charge-offs / average loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
|0.22
|%
|0.04
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.13
|%
|0.04
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.04
|%
|Total assets (GAAP)
|$
|16,810,311
|$
|16,155,550
|$
|16,022,386
|$
|15,622,571
|$
|14,929,612
|$
|16,810,311
|$
|14,929,612
|PPP loans
|58,391
|67,462
|246,931
|860,864
|1,128,703
|58,391
|1,128,703
|Total assets excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
|$
|16,751,920
|$
|16,088,088
|$
|15,775,455
|$
|14,761,707
|$
|13,800,909
|$
|16,751,920
|$
|13,800,909
|Nonperforming assets
|$
|53,345
|$
|61,445
|$
|61,475
|$
|62,076
|$
|61,442
|$
|53,345
|$
|61,442
|Nonperforming assets / total assets (GAAP)
|0.32
|%
|0.38
|%
|0.38
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.32
|%
|0.41
|%
|Nonperforming assets / total assets excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
|0.32
|%
|0.38
|%
|0.39
|%
|0.42
|%
|0.45
|%
|0.32
|%
|0.45
|%
(1)Primarily consists of employee overtime and employee benefit accruals directly related to the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and federal legislation enacted to address the pandemic, such as the CARES Act, and expenses associated with supplying branches with protective equipment and sanitation supplies (such as floor markings and cautionary signage for branches, face coverings and hand sanitizer) as well as more frequent and rigorous branch cleaning.
(2)Tax effect is calculated based on the respective periods’ effective tax rate.
