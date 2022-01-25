FreightCar America, Inc. Announces Upcoming Shareholder Events

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAIL) today announced several upcoming shareholder events, including:



Conference call to provide a strategic update, brief overview of 2021 successes, as well as the go forward strategy and outlook for 2022 on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). Fourth Quarter Earnings Call: Conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2021 results will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).



Conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2021 results will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). Annual Meeting: The Company’s annual meeting of stockholders will be held virtually on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).



Details for the Tuesday, February 8, 2022 conference call are below and will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website www.freightcaramerica.com. Details for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings call as well as the 2022 annual shareholder meeting will be provided at a later date.

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 Strategic Update Conference Call Details

Investors interested in listening to the live presentation are encouraged to join a webcast of the call which can be accessed at:

Event URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1526559&tp_key=6ae744f1fc

Please note that the webcast is listen-only and webcast participants will not be able to participate in the question and answer portion of the conference call. Interested parties may also participate in the call by dialing (877) 407-0789 or (201) 689-8562 and entering the passcode 13726717. Interested parties are asked to dial in approximately 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 8, 2022, until 12:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. To access the replay, please dial (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671. The replay passcode is 13726717. An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website within two days following the earnings call.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc. is a diversified manufacturer of railroad freight cars, that also supplies railcar parts and leases freight cars through its FreightCar America Leasing Company subsidiaries. FreightCar America designs and builds high-quality railcars, including open top hopper cars, covered hopper cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, mill gondola cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, coal cars, and also specializes in the conversion of railcars for repurposed use. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has facilities in the following locations: Castaños, Mexico; Johnstown, Pennsylvania; and Shanghai, People’s Republic of China. More information about FreightCar America is available on its website at www.freightcaramerica.com.

Investor/Media Contact

Lisa Fortuna or Stephen Poe

RAIL@alpha-ir.com