Smart Sand, Inc. Announces Opening of Waynesburg Terminal

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) (the “Company”) announced today that it has commenced operations and is delivering sand to its newly-constructed, unit-train-capable transloading terminal in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania. The terminal has more than four miles of track, is located on Norfolk Southern’s Class 1 rail line, services the southwestern portion of the Marcellus Basin and is expected to have transloading capacity in excess of one million tons of frac sand per year. The terminal will also serve as the Company’s new Northeastern hub for its SmartSystem™ last-mile storage and transloading solutions.



“Our new unit-train-capable terminal in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, allows us to continue growing our presence in the Marcellus Basin,” stated Charles Young, CEO of Smart Sand. “This facility is ideally located being on the Norfolk Southern Class 1 rail line and in close proximity to our customers’ drilling activity. Together, Smart Sand and its customers will share the benefit of reduced landed costs for Smart Sand’s high quality Northern White sand. Equally important, the shortened truck rides will reduce carbon emissions and enhance safety, thus serving important ESG goals that Smart Sand is determined to fulfill.” Young added, “We look forward to this terminal driving incremental opportunities to grow our business, including our SmartSystem™ utilization, as we did with our Van Hook terminal in the Bakken, where we have sold more than three million tons since commencing operations there in April 2018. We are looking forward to strong utilization of this asset in 2022 and beyond.”

About Smart Sand:

We are a fully-integrated frac sand supply and services company, offering complete mine to wellsite proppant logistics, storage and management solutions to our customers. We produce low-cost, high quality Northern White frac sand and offer proppant logistics, storage and management solutions to our customers through our in-basin transloading terminal and our SmartSystem™ wellsite proppant storage capabilities. We provide our products and services primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies and oilfield service companies. We own and operate premium frac sand mines and related processing facilities in Wisconsin and Illinois, which have access to three Class I rail lines, allowing us to deliver products substantially anywhere in the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit www.smartsand.com.

Contact:

Josh Jayne

Phone: (281) 231-2660

Email: jjayne@smartsand.com

Lee Beckelman

Phone: (281) 231-2660

E-mail: lbeckelman@smartsand.com