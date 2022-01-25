Mspark Promotes Nicole Swiney to Senior Director: Sales Operations, Network & Sales Development

HELENA, Ala., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mspark, a marketing services company that specializes in activating consumers for both national and local B2C businesses throughout North America, has promoted Nicole Swiney to Senior Director: Sales Operations, Network & Sales Development.



In her new role, Nicole will lead a variety of cross-functional areas and departments critical to Mspark Sales, our external partners, and our company as a whole as we evolve to develop solutions that help our clients across the country achieve their goals.

“Since joining Mspark in 2007, Nicole has demonstrated a commitment to the company with her strong work ethic and devotion to her craft,” Senior Vice President of National Sales Mike Kowalczyk said. “Her most recent work in Sales Operations has resulted in productivity enhancements and workflow improvement through collaboration, training, and development. Nicole’s long-time contributions to CRM adoption and adaptation, as well as process development and implementation have contributed to helping Mspark become a trusted partner that our clients rely on for success.”

Swiney will also lead the Network Sales team as well as Sales Training & Development. She will be instrumental in elevating Mspark’s sales onboarding for new associates and increasing current sales associates’ growth and learning to develop stronger partners for both current and future clients.

Prior to Sales Operations, Nicole served as a Business Analyst in in FPA&A as Business Analyst, in Marketing as a Strategist, as Circulation Manager, and in Customer Experience as an Account Manager.

Nicole holds a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). She lives in Hoover with her husband, Sam, and their three sons.

About Mspark

Mspark has been delivering value-oriented advertising solutions since 1988. We provide measurable results and a solid return on the customer's marketing investment through national reach, precision targeting and integrated campaigns. Mspark has the capability to reach 116 million U.S. households each month through shared mail advertising and 2.3 billion unique devices via complementary digital campaigns. The Mspark portfolio of 3,000+ clients includes retailers, consumer packaged goods manufacturers, restaurants and service providers across the United States. For additional information, visit mspark.com.

