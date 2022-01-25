Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

WILMINGTON, N.C., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOB) (“Live Oak” or “the Company”) today reported fourth quarter 2021 net earnings available to common shareholders of $30.1 million, or $0.66 per diluted share. Net earnings for the year ended December 31, 2021, totaled $167.0 million, or $3.71 per diluted share.
“Live Oak closed 2021 with one of our strongest quarters in the Company’s history,” said Live Oak Chairman and CEO James S. (Chip) Mahan, III. “For three consecutive quarters we have exceeded $1.0 billion in loan originations, with year-over-year organic growth of 32% in total loans outside of PPP and 24% in total deposits. We also ended the year by marking a new chapter in our model with the launch of our small business checking account on a next-generation platform. Live Oak continues to be strongly positioned to serve small businesses across America while continuing to redefine what it means to be a community bank.”
Year over Year Highlights
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Increase (Decrease)
|2021
|2020
|Dollars
|Percent
|Total revenue (1)
|$
|456,985
|$
|280,723
|$
|176,262
|63
|%
|Total noninterest expense
|230,987
|192,676
|38,311
|20
|Income before taxes
|210,788
|47,389
|163,399
|345
|Effective tax rate
|20.8
|%
|(25.6
|)%
|n/a
|n/a
|Net income
|$
|166,995
|$
|59,543
|$
|107,452
|180
|%
|Diluted earnings per share
|3.71
|1.43
|2.28
|159
|Loan and lease production:
|Loans and leases originated
|$
|4,480,725
|$
|4,450,198
|$
|30,527
|1
|%
|% Fully funded
|64.5
|%
|78.6
|%
|n/a
|n/a
|Loans and leases originated, excluding PPP loans
|$
|3,933,207
|$
|2,687,542
|$
|1,245,665
|46
|%
|Total loans and leases:
|6,637,781
|6,320,400
|317,381
|5
|Total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans:
|6,375,903
|4,821,783
|1,554,120
|32
|Total assets:
|8,213,393
|7,872,303
|341,090
|4
|Total deposits:
|7,112,044
|5,712,828
|1,399,216
|24
Fourth Quarter 2021 Key Measures
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Increase (Decrease)
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Dollars
|Percent
|Q4 2020
|Total revenue (1)
|$
|111,394
|$
|103,011
|$
|8,383
|8
|%
|$
|73,104
|Total noninterest expense
|59,698
|55,459
|4,239
|8
|52,435
|Income before taxes
|47,778
|43,233
|4,545
|11
|12,035
|Effective tax rate
|36.9
|%
|21.7
|%
|n/a
|n/a
|(145.8
|)%
|Net income
|$
|30,147
|$
|33,839
|$
|(3,692
|)
|(11
|)%
|$
|29,588
|Diluted earnings per share
|0.66
|0.76
|(0.10
|)
|(13
|)
|0.68
|Loan and lease production:
|Loans and leases originated
|$
|1,083,623
|$
|1,063,190
|$
|20,433
|2
|%
|$
|808,010
|% Fully funded
|54.1
|%
|55.1
|%
|n/a
|n/a
|55.6
|%
(1) Total revenue consists of net interest income and total noninterest income.
Loans and Leases
At December 31, 2021, the total loan and lease portfolio was $6.64 billion, 5.0% above its level at December 31, 2020 and 2.7% above its level at September 30, 2021. Compared to the third quarter of 2021, loans and leases held for investment increased $102.7 million, or 1.9%, to $5.52 billion while loans held for sale increased $73.8 million, or 7.1%, to $1.12 billion. Average loans and leases were $6.45 billion during the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $6.47 billion during the third quarter of 2021. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, the total loan and lease portfolio increased by $1.55 billion, or 32.2%, compared to December 31, 2020, and $404.3 million, or 6.8%, compared to September 30, 2021.
The total loan and lease portfolio of $6.64 billion includes $261.9 million of PPP loans, net of deferred fees and costs, at December 31, 2021. The unguaranteed percentage of the total loan and lease portfolio, influenced by the inclusion of PPP loans carrying a 100% government guarantee, continues to lessen as PPP balances decline. The total loan and lease portfolio at December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, of $6.64 billion and $6.46 billion, respectively, was comprised of 51.6% and 47.8% of unguaranteed loans and leases, respectively.
Loan and lease originations totaled $1.08 billion during the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $20.4 million, or 1.9%, from the third quarter of 2021.
Deposits
Total deposits increased to $7.11 billion at December 31, 2021, an increase of $1.40 billion compared to December 31, 2020, and an increase of $295.4 million compared to September 30, 2021.
The increase in total deposits from the prior quarter provides support for the growth in the loan and lease portfolio and origination activities during the fourth quarter of 2021. Average total interest-bearing deposits for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $276.9 million, or 4.2%, to $6.91 billion, compared to $6.63 billion for the third quarter of 2021. The ratio of average total loans and leases to average interest-bearing deposits was 93.4% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 97.5% for the third quarter of 2021. This ratio is influenced by average PPP loan volume and the use of the Federal Reserve’s Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”) classified as long-term borrowings; however, its impact also continues to lessen as PPP related balances decline.
Borrowings
Borrowings totaled $318.3 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $1.54 billion and $575.0 million at December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2021, respectively. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company decreased borrowings by $256.7 million primarily by reducing the outstanding balance in the Federal Reserve’s PPPLF to $267.5 million as of December 31, 2021, compared to $526.0 million at September 30, 2021. The PPPLF has a 100% advance rate equal to the principal amount of PPP loans pledged as security and carries an interest rate of 0.35%, and loans financed under the PPPLF have a neutral impact on regulatory leverage capital ratios. Including borrowings, the ratio of average total loans and leases to total average interest-bearing liabilities was 88.0% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 86.8% for the third quarter of 2021.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $77.6 million compared to $62.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $77.7 million for the third quarter of 2021.
The increase for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was driven by significant growth in the total loan and lease portfolio, excluding PPP loans. The increase in net interest income comparing these two periods was also driven by the reduction in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities from 1.13% for the fourth quarter of 2020 to 0.79% for the fourth quarter of 2021.
The net interest margin increased from the third quarter of 2021 by three basis points, from 3.99% to 4.02%. The yield on interest earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased one basis point compared to the third quarter of 2021. The increase in asset yield was further enhanced by a one basis point reduction in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities from 0.80% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, to 0.79% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased to $33.8 million compared to $10.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $25.3 million for the third quarter of 2021. The primary drivers behind increased noninterest income are outlined below.
The largest driver of the increase in noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 arose from equity method investment income which increased $11.7 million over the fourth quarter of 2020 and $4.2 million over the third quarter of 2021. The increase compared to fourth quarter of 2020 was largely a product of the Company’s pro rata portion of income tax expense of $7.8 million recorded during the prior year arising from an investee’s conversion from a partnership to a corporation. Also contributing to the increase for both compared periods was heightened levels of financial performance from the Company’s investments in fintech oriented investment funds.
The loan servicing asset revaluation resulted in a loss of $4.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to a loss of $5.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and a loss of $5.9 million for the third quarter of 2021. Lower levels of losses in the loan servicing asset revaluation compared to the prior quarters was largely the result of the ongoing amortization of the guaranteed serviced loan portfolio.
Net gains on sales of loans increased $5.3 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and $1.4 million compared to the third quarter of 2021. The average net gain on guaranteed loan sales was $98.8, $91.0 and $115.9 thousand per million sold for the fourth quarter of 2021, third quarter of 2021 and fourth quarter of 2020, respectively. The change in the average net gain per million on guaranteed loan sales was largely driven by the mix of loan sales while overall market pricing remained relatively consistent for each of the compared periods. The volume of guaranteed loans sold remained relatively flat at $199.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $201.9 million sold in the prior quarter.
The net loss on loans accounted for under the fair value option totaled $66 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2021, a $4.7 million decrease compared to the $4.8 million net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 and a $964 thousand decrease compared to the net loss of $1.0 million for the third quarter of 2021. The decreased level of loss in marking loans to fair value for the above periods was largely the result of continued improvements in economic forecasts used in measuring fair value.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $59.7 million compared to $52.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $55.5 million for the third quarter of 2021. The primary drivers in the noninterest expense changes are outlined below.
Salaries and employee benefits for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased to $32.5 million compared to $29.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $28.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was principally related to continued investment in human resources to support strategic and growth initiatives.
Professional services expense increased to $3.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $1.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The $2.0 million increase over the fourth quarter of 2020 was largely driven by an increase in legal and consulting fees.
Data processing expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $5.2 million compared to $3.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in 2021 was principally due to enhanced investments in the Company’s internal software technology resources.
Asset Quality
During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company recognized net charge-offs for loans carried at historical cost of $15 thousand compared to $537 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2021. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average held for investment loans and leases carried at historical cost, annualized, for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 and September 30, 2021, was 0.00%, 0.05% and 0.21%, respectively. Net charge-offs as a percentage of total average held for investment loans and leases carried at historical cost for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, were 0.09% and 0.45%, respectively. The decrease in net charge-offs as a percentage of total average held for investment loans and leases carried at historical cost for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to 2020 was largely the result of a 2020 reclassification of fifteen hotel loans totaling $81.2 million in net investment from held for investment to held for sale. This reclassification resulted in a write down reflected in charge-offs of $9.8 million in 2020.
Unguaranteed nonperforming (nonaccrual) loans and leases, excluding $4.8 million and $6.3 million accounted for under the fair value option at December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, respectively, decreased to $16.0 million, or 0.33% of loans and leases held for investment which are carried at historical cost, at December 31, 2021, compared to $20.4 million, or 0.43%, at September 30, 2021.
Provision for Loan and Lease Credit Losses
The provision for loan and lease credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $3.9 million compared to $8.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2021. The lower provision expense in the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily the result of continued improvement in forecasts related to employment and default expectations, combined with the effects of the earlier discussed portfolio performance metrics, outpacing the impact of the growing loan and lease portfolio.
The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases totaled $63.6 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $59.7 million at September 30, 2021. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases held for investment carried at historical cost was 1.30% and 1.26% at December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, respectively. While the level of impact continues to decline, the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases held for investment carried at historical cost continues to be influenced by the 100% guaranteed PPP loans.
Income Tax
Income tax expense and related effective tax rate was $17.6 million and 36.9% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to an income tax benefit of $17.6 million and effective tax rate of (145.8)% for the fourth quarter of 2020, and income tax expense of $9.4 million and effective tax rate of 21.7% for the third quarter of 2021, respectively. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2021 was principally influenced by recognition of fewer investment tax credits in that quarter than the Company previously anticipated. These expected tax credits, amounting to $10.0 million, were reflected in the effective tax rate calculations reported for the first three quarters of 2021 and are associated with renewable energy investments that have been delayed primarily due to supply chain issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. While no longer reflected in the effective tax rate for 2021, the Company expects to recognize most of these investment tax credits in 2022.
The income tax benefit for the fourth quarter of 2020 was principally the product of the vesting of restricted stock unit awards with market price conditions during the fourth quarter. Upon vesting, the fair value of these awards exceeded the total compensation cost recognized by the Company for book purposes, which resulted in the recognition of a tax benefit of $22.1 million.
Shareholders’ Equity
Total shareholders’ equity increased by $25.7 million, or 3.7%, during the fourth quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily due to net income.
Conference Call
Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Statements of Income (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three months ended
|4Q 2021 Change vs.
|4Q 2021
|3Q 2021
|2Q 2021
|1Q 2021
|4Q 2020
|3Q 2021
|4Q 2020
|Interest income
|%
|%
|Loans and fees on loans
|$
|88,577
|$
|89,388
|$
|84,780
|$
|84,993
|$
|79,166
|(0.9
|)
|11.9
|Investment securities, taxable
|3,455
|3,174
|2,975
|2,929
|3,345
|8.9
|3.3
|Other interest earning assets
|171
|224
|244
|303
|529
|(23.7
|)
|(67.7
|)
|Total interest income
|92,203
|92,786
|87,999
|88,225
|83,040
|(0.6
|)
|11.0
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|13,817
|14,159
|14,820
|16,944
|19,195
|(2.4
|)
|(28.0
|)
|Borrowings
|748
|892
|1,717
|1,331
|1,544
|(16.1
|)
|(51.6
|)
|Total interest expense
|14,565
|15,051
|16,537
|18,275
|20,739
|(3.2
|)
|(29.8
|)
|Net interest income
|77,638
|77,735
|71,462
|69,950
|62,301
|(0.1
|)
|24.6
|Provision for (recovery of) loan and lease credit
losses
|3,918
|4,319
|7,846
|(873
|)
|8,634
|(9.3
|)
|(54.6
|)
|Net interest income after provision for (recovery of)
loan and lease credit losses
|73,720
|73,416
|63,616
|70,823
|53,667
|0.4
|37.4
|Noninterest income
|Loan servicing revenue
|6,289
|6,278
|6,218
|6,434
|6,684
|0.2
|(5.9
|)
|Loan servicing asset revaluation
|(4,160
|)
|(5,878
|)
|(3,181
|)
|1,493
|(5,756
|)
|(29.2
|)
|(27.7
|)
|Net gains on sales of loans
|20,257
|18,860
|16,234
|11,929
|14,976
|7.4
|35.3
|Net (loss) gain on loans accounted for under the fair
value option
|(66
|)
|(1,030
|)
|1,135
|4,218
|(4,759
|)
|(93.6
|)
|(98.6
|)
|Equity method investments income (loss)
|2,969
|(1,250
|)
|(2,278
|)
|(1,157
|)
|(8,739
|)
|(337.5
|)
|(134.0
|)
|Equity security investments gains (losses), net
|218
|176
|44,253
|105
|107
|23.9
|103.7
|Lease income
|2,521
|2,527
|2,616
|2,599
|2,615
|(0.2
|)
|(3.6
|)
|Management fee income
|1,482
|1,489
|1,473
|1,934
|2,206
|(0.5
|)
|(32.8
|)
|Other noninterest income
|4,246
|4,104
|3,641
|3,502
|3,469
|3.5
|22.4
|Total noninterest income
|33,756
|25,276
|70,111
|31,057
|10,803
|33.5
|212.5
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|32,464
|28,202
|32,900
|31,366
|29,477
|15.1
|10.1
|Travel expense
|1,782
|1,819
|1,549
|659
|1,056
|(2.0
|)
|68.8
|Professional services expense
|3,724
|4,251
|3,329
|3,831
|1,691
|(12.4
|)
|120.2
|Advertising and marketing expense
|1,844
|1,631
|875
|652
|973
|13.1
|89.5
|Occupancy expense
|2,045
|2,042
|2,224
|2,112
|2,302
|0.1
|(11.2
|)
|Data processing expense
|5,186
|4,867
|4,234
|3,894
|3,414
|6.6
|51.9
|Equipment expense
|4,644
|4,567
|4,385
|4,354
|4,002
|1.7
|16.0
|Other loan origination and maintenance expense
|3,406
|3,489
|3,307
|3,327
|3,173
|(2.4
|)
|7.3
|Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment
|—
|60
|—
|3,127
|—
|(100.0
|)
|—
|FDIC insurance
|1,931
|1,670
|1,704
|1,765
|2,147
|15.6
|(10.1
|)
|Other expense
|2,672
|2,861
|3,051
|3,185
|4,200
|(6.6
|)
|(36.4
|)
|Total noninterest expense
|59,698
|55,459
|57,558
|58,272
|52,435
|7.6
|13.9
|Income before taxes
|47,778
|43,233
|76,169
|43,608
|12,035
|10.5
|297.0
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|17,631
|9,394
|12,587
|4,181
|(17,553
|)
|87.7
|(200.4
|)
|Net income
|$
|30,147
|$
|33,839
|$
|63,582
|$
|39,427
|$
|29,588
|(10.9
|)
|1.9
|Earnings per share
|Basic
|$
|0.69
|$
|0.78
|$
|1.48
|$
|0.92
|$
|0.72
|(11.5
|)
|(4.2
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.66
|$
|0.76
|$
|1.41
|$
|0.88
|$
|0.68
|(13.2
|)
|(2.9
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
|43,492,172
|43,329,889
|43,173,312
|42,673,615
|41,320,851
|Diluted
|45,474,530
|45,040,690
|45,062,392
|44,696,850
|43,333,707
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|As of the quarter ended
|4Q 2021 Change vs.
|4Q 2021
|3Q 2021
|2Q 2021
|1Q 2021
|4Q 2020
|3Q 2021
|4Q 2020
|Assets
|%
|%
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|187,203
|$
|336,362
|$
|428,907
|$
|630,081
|$
|297,167
|(44.3
|)
|(37.0
|)
|Federal funds sold
|16,547
|10,672
|9,917
|5,461
|21,153
|55.1
|(21.8
|)
|Certificates of deposit with other banks
|4,750
|6,000
|6,000
|6,500
|6,500
|(20.8
|)
|(26.9
|)
|Investment securities available-for-sale
|906,052
|861,377
|817,896
|775,177
|750,098
|5.2
|20.8
|Loans held for sale (1)
|1,116,519
|1,042,756
|1,064,911
|1,076,741
|1,175,470
|7.1
|(5.0
|)
|Loans and leases held for investment (2)
|5,521,262
|5,418,611
|5,441,423
|5,456,754
|5,144,930
|1.9
|7.3
|Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
|(63,584
|)
|(59,681
|)
|(57,848
|)
|(52,417
|)
|(52,306
|)
|6.5
|21.6
|Net loans and leases
|5,457,678
|5,358,930
|5,383,575
|5,404,337
|5,092,624
|1.8
|7.2
|Premises and equipment, net
|240,196
|244,212
|249,069
|253,774
|259,267
|(1.6
|)
|(7.4
|)
|Foreclosed assets
|620
|883
|1,793
|4,185
|4,155
|(29.8
|)
|(85.1
|)
|Servicing assets
|33,574
|33,968
|36,966
|37,744
|33,918
|(1.2
|)
|(1.0
|)
|Other assets
|250,254
|242,181
|244,152
|223,875
|231,951
|3.3
|7.9
|Total assets
|$
|8,213,393
|$
|8,137,341
|$
|8,243,186
|$
|8,417,875
|$
|7,872,303
|0.9
|4.3
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|Liabilities
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|89,279
|$
|77,026
|$
|89,768
|$
|75,794
|$
|75,287
|15.9
|18.6
|Interest-bearing
|7,022,765
|6,739,587
|6,431,065
|6,240,210
|5,637,541
|4.2
|24.6
|Total deposits
|7,112,044
|6,816,613
|6,520,833
|6,316,004
|5,712,828
|4.3
|24.5
|Borrowings
|318,289
|575,021
|1,012,431
|1,465,961
|1,542,093
|(44.6
|)
|(79.4
|)
|Other liabilities
|67,927
|56,284
|52,575
|45,550
|49,532
|20.7
|37.1
|Total liabilities
|7,498,260
|7,447,918
|7,585,839
|7,827,515
|7,304,453
|0.7
|2.7
|Shareholders’ equity
|Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares
authorized, none issued or outstanding
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Class A common stock (voting)
|310,970
|304,085
|299,809
|298,525
|298,890
|2.3
|4.0
|Class B common stock (non-voting)
|1,324
|5,404
|5,404
|7,330
|11,729
|(75.5
|)
|(88.7
|)
|Retained earnings
|400,893
|371,869
|339,011
|275,377
|235,724
|7.8
|70.1
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|1,946
|8,065
|13,123
|9,128
|21,507
|(75.9
|)
|(91.0
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|715,133
|689,423
|657,347
|590,360
|567,850
|3.7
|25.9
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|8,213,393
|$
|8,137,341
|$
|8,243,186
|$
|8,417,875
|$
|7,872,303
|0.9
|4.3
(1) Includes $25.3 million, $27.4 million, $29.0 million, $35.9 million and $36.1 million measured at fair value for the quarters ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
(2) Includes $645.2 million, $698.0 million, $743.2 million, $790.8 million and $815.4 million measured at fair value for the quarters ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Statements of Income (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Twelve months ended
|December 31, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|Interest income
|Loans and fees on loans
|$
|347,738
|$
|270,770
|Investment securities, taxable
|12,533
|15,016
|Other interest earning assets
|942
|2,622
|Total interest income
|361,213
|288,408
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|59,740
|89,726
|Borrowings
|4,688
|3,959
|Total interest expense
|64,428
|93,685
|Net interest income
|296,785
|194,723
|Provision for loan and lease credit losses
|15,210
|40,658
|Net interest income after provision for loan and
lease credit losses
|281,575
|154,065
|Noninterest income
|Loan servicing revenue
|25,219
|26,600
|Loan servicing asset revaluation
|(11,726
|)
|(9,958
|)
|Net gains on sales of loans
|67,280
|49,473
|Net gain (loss) on loans accounted for under the fair
value option
|4,257
|(13,083
|)
|Equity method investments income (loss)
|(1,716
|)
|(14,691
|)
|Equity security investments gains (losses), net
|44,752
|14,909
|Gain on sale of investment securities available-for-sale, net
|—
|1,880
|Lease income
|10,263
|10,508
|Management fee income
|6,378
|6,352
|Other noninterest income
|15,493
|14,010
|Total noninterest income
|160,200
|86,000
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|124,932
|112,525
|Travel expense
|5,809
|3,451
|Professional services expense
|15,135
|6,359
|Advertising and marketing expense
|5,002
|3,510
|Occupancy expense
|8,423
|8,757
|Data processing expense
|18,181
|12,344
|Equipment expense
|17,950
|17,603
|Other loan origination and maintenance expense
|13,529
|10,790
|Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment
|3,187
|—
|FDIC insurance
|7,070
|7,473
|Other expense
|11,769
|9,864
|Total noninterest expense
|230,987
|192,676
|Income before taxes
|210,788
|47,389
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|43,793
|(12,154
|)
|Net income
|$
|166,995
|$
|59,543
|Earnings per share
|Basic
|$
|3.87
|$
|1.46
|Diluted
|$
|3.71
|$
|1.43
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
|43,169,935
|40,677,496
|Diluted
|45,071,304
|41,771,250
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Selected Financial Data
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|As of and for the three months ended
|4Q 2021
|3Q 2021
|2Q 2021
|1Q 2021
|4Q 2020
|Income Statement Data
|Net income
|$
|30,147
|$
|33,839
|$
|63,582
|$
|39,427
|$
|29,588
|Per Common Share
|Net income, diluted
|$
|0.66
|$
|0.76
|$
|1.41
|$
|0.88
|$
|0.68
|Dividends declared
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Book value
|16.39
|15.89
|15.19
|13.74
|13.38
|Tangible book value (1)
|16.31
|15.80
|15.10
|13.65
|13.28
|Performance Ratios
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.47
|%
|1.64
|%
|3.01
|%
|1.98
|%
|1.49
|%
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|16.80
|19.67
|41.30
|26.89
|19.86
|Net interest margin
|4.02
|3.99
|3.63
|3.81
|3.33
|Efficiency ratio (1)
|53.59
|53.84
|40.66
|57.69
|71.73
|Noninterest income to total revenue
|30.30
|24.54
|49.52
|30.75
|14.78
|Selected Loan Metrics
|Loans and leases originated
|$
|1,083,623
|$
|1,063,190
|$
|1,153,693
|$
|1,180,219
|$
|808,010
|Outstanding balance of sold loans serviced
|3,298,828
|3,212,271
|3,134,068
|3,216,727
|3,205,623
|Asset Quality Ratios
|Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for
investment (3)
|1.30
|%
|1.26
|%
|1.23
|%
|1.12
|%
|1.21
|%
|Net charge-offs (3)
|$
|15
|$
|2,485
|$
|2,417
|$
|(984
|)
|$
|537
|Net charge-offs to average loans and leases held for
investment (2) (3)
|—
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.21
|%
|(0.09
|)%
|0.05
|%
|Nonperforming loans and leases at historical cost (3) (4)
|Unguaranteed
|$
|15,987
|$
|20,450
|$
|22,458
|$
|24,738
|$
|20,078
|Guaranteed
|26,546
|28,888
|25,551
|32,633
|26,032
|Total
|42,533
|49,338
|48,009
|57,371
|46,110
|Unguaranteed nonperforming historical cost loans and
leases, to loans and leases held for investment (3) (4)
|0.33
|%
|0.43
|%
|0.48
|%
|0.53
|%
|0.46
|%
|Nonperforming loans at fair value (5)
|Unguaranteed
|$
|4,791
|$
|6,303
|$
|5,503
|$
|5,838
|$
|5,387
|Guaranteed
|33,471
|36,708
|34,323
|34,396
|30,112
|Total
|38,262
|43,011
|39,826
|40,234
|35,499
|Unguaranteed nonperforming fair value loans to loans
held for investment (5)
|0.74
|%
|0.90
|%
|0.74
|%
|0.74
|%
|0.66
|%
|Capital Ratios
|Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|12.38
|%
|12.56
|%
|12.45
|%
|12.16
|%
|12.15
|%
|Tier 1 leverage capital (to average assets)
|8.87
|8.82
|8.70
|8.50
|8.40
Notes to Quarterly Selected Financial Data
(1) See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
(2) Quarterly net charge-offs as a percentage of quarterly average loans and leases held for investment, annualized.
(3) Loans and leases at historical cost only (excludes loans measured at fair value).
(4) The quarter ended December 31, 2020 excludes one $6.1 million hotel loan classified as held for sale.
(5) Loans accounted for under the fair value option only (excludes loans and leases carried at historical cost).
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Average Balances and Net Interest Margin
(Dollars in thousands)
|Three months ended
December 31, 2021
|Three months ended
September 30, 2021
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Average Yield/Rate
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Average Yield/Rate
|Interest earning assets:
|Interest earning balances in other banks
|$
|331,077
|$
|168
|0.20
|%
|$
|452,830
|$
|221
|0.19
|%
|Federal funds sold
|8,515
|3
|0.14
|9,260
|3
|0.13
|Investment securities
|879,138
|3,455
|1.56
|808,697
|3,174
|1.56
|Loans held for sale
|1,059,672
|14,661
|5.49
|1,098,940
|15,090
|5.45
|Loans and leases held for investment (1)
|5,391,283
|73,916
|5.44
|5,366,088
|74,298
|5.49
|Total interest earning assets
|7,669,685
|92,203
|4.77
|7,735,815
|92,786
|4.76
|Less: allowance for credit losses on loans and
leases
|(59,088
|)
|(56,411
|)
|Non-interest earning assets
|569,493
|581,771
|Total assets
|$
|8,180,090
|$
|8,261,175
|Interest bearing liabilities:
|Interest bearing checking
|$
|—
|$
|—
|—
|%
|$
|—
|$
|—
|—
|%
|Savings
|3,470,813
|4,487
|0.51
|3,367,168
|4,359
|0.51
|Money market accounts
|97,230
|61
|0.25
|104,576
|74
|0.28
|Certificates of deposit
|3,337,399
|9,269
|1.10
|3,156,834
|9,726
|1.22
|Total interest bearing deposits
|6,905,442
|13,817
|0.79
|6,628,578
|14,159
|0.85
|Borrowings
|427,044
|748
|0.69
|818,511
|892
|0.43
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|7,332,486
|14,565
|0.79
|7,447,089
|15,051
|0.80
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|79,479
|79,006
|Non-interest bearing liabilities
|50,190
|46,907
|Shareholders' equity
|717,935
|688,173
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|8,180,090
|$
|8,261,175
|Net interest income and interest rate spread
|$
|77,638
|3.98
|%
|$
|77,735
|3.96
|%
|Net interest margin
|4.02
|3.99
|Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average
interest-bearing liabilities
|104.60
|%
|103.88
|%
(1) Average loan and lease balances include non-accruing loans.
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Dollars in thousands)
|As of and for the three months ended
|4Q 2021
|3Q 2021
|2Q 2021
|1Q 2021
|4Q 2020
|Total shareholders’ equity
|$
|715,133
|$
|689,423
|$
|657,347
|$
|590,360
|$
|567,850
|Less:
|Goodwill
|1,797
|1,797
|1,797
|1,797
|1,797
|Other intangible assets
|2,026
|2,065
|2,103
|2,141
|2,179
|Tangible shareholders’ equity (a)
|$
|711,310
|$
|685,561
|$
|653,447
|$
|586,422
|$
|563,874
|Shares outstanding (c)
|43,619,070
|43,381,014
|43,264,460
|42,951,344
|42,452,446
|Total assets
|$
|8,213,393
|$
|8,137,341
|$
|8,243,186
|$
|8,417,875
|$
|7,872,303
|Less:
|Goodwill
|1,797
|1,797
|1,797
|1,797
|1,797
|Other intangible assets
|2,026
|2,065
|2,103
|2,141
|2,179
|Tangible assets (b)
|$
|8,209,570
|$
|8,133,479
|$
|8,239,286
|$
|8,413,937
|$
|7,868,327
|Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets
(a/b)
|8.66
|%
|8.43
|%
|7.93
|%
|6.97
|%
|7.17
|%
|Tangible book value per share (a/c)
|$
|16.31
|$
|15.80
|$
|15.10
|$
|13.65
|$
|13.28
|Efficiency ratio:
|Noninterest expense (d)
|$
|59,698
|$
|55,459
|$
|57,558
|$
|58,272
|$
|52,435
|Net interest income
|77,638
|77,735
|71,462
|69,950
|62,301
|Noninterest income
|33,756
|25,276
|70,111
|31,057
|10,803
|Less: gain on sale of securities
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Adjusted operating revenue (e)
|$
|111,394
|$
|103,011
|$
|141,573
|$
|101,007
|$
|73,104
|Efficiency ratio (d/e)
|53.59
|%
|53.84
|%
|40.66
|%
|57.69
|%
|71.73
|%
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Continued)
(Dollars in thousands)
|Three months ended
|Twelve months ended
|4Q 2021
|3Q 2021
|4Q 2020
|4Q 2021
|4Q 2020
|Reconciliation of net income to non-GAAP net income:
|Net income
|$
|30,147
|$
|33,839
|$
|29,588
|$
|166,995
|$
|59,543
|Loss (gain) on sale of aircraft
|—
|—
|6
|(114
|)
|6
|Impairment on aircraft held for sale
|—
|—
|244
|—
|1,263
|Income tax effects and adjustments for non-GAAP
items *
|—
|—
|(60
|)
|27
|(305
|)
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|30,147
|$
|33,839
|$
|29,778
|$
|166,908
|$
|60,507
|* Estimated at 24.0%
|Non-GAAP earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.69
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.72
|$
|3.87
|$
|1.49
|Diluted
|$
|0.66
|$
|0.76
|$
|0.69
|$
|3.70
|$
|1.45
|Weighted-average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|43,492,172
|43,329,889
|41,320,851
|43,169,935
|40,677,496
|Diluted
|45,474,530
|45,040,690
|43,333,707
|45,071,304
|41,771,250
|Reconciliation of financial statement line items as
reported to non-GAAP:
|Noninterest income, as reported
|$
|33,756
|$
|25,276
|$
|10,803
|$
|160,200
|$
|86,000
|Gain on sale of aircraft
|—
|—
|—
|(114
|)
|—
|Noninterest income, non-GAAP
|$
|33,756
|$
|25,276
|$
|10,803
|$
|160,086
|$
|86,000
|Noninterest expense, as reported
|$
|59,698
|$
|55,459
|$
|52,435
|$
|230,987
|$
|192,676
|Loss on sale of aircraft
|—
|—
|(6
|)
|—
|(6
|)
|Impairment on aircraft held for sale
|—
|—
|(244
|)
|—
|(1,263
|)
|Noninterest expense, non-GAAP
|$
|59,698
|$
|55,459
|$
|52,185
|$
|230,987
|$
|191,407
|Income before taxes, as reported
|$
|47,778
|$
|43,233
|$
|12,035
|$
|210,788
|$
|47,389
|Loss (gain) on sale of aircraft
|—
|—
|6
|(114
|)
|6
|Impairment on aircraft held for sale
|—
|—
|244
|—
|1,263
|Income before taxes, non-GAAP
|$
|47,778
|$
|43,233
|$
|12,285
|$
|210,674
|$
|48,658
|Income tax expense (benefit), as reported
|$
|17,631
|$
|9,394
|$
|(17,553
|)
|$
|43,793
|$
|(12,154
|)
|Income tax effects and adjustments for non-GAAP
items
|—
|—
|60
|(27
|)
|305
|Income tax expense (benefit), non-GAAP
|$
|17,631
|$
|9,394
|$
|(17,493
|)
|$
|43,766
|$
|(11,849
|)
This press release presents non-GAAP financial measures. The adjustments to reconcile from the non-GAAP financial measures to the applicable GAAP financial measure are included where applicable in financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company considers these adjustments to be relevant to ongoing operating results. The Company believes that excluding the amounts associated with these adjustments to present the non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful base for period-to-period comparisons, which will assist regulators, investors, and analysts in analyzing the operating results or financial position of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures are used by management to assess the performance of the Company’s business for presentations of Company performance to investors, and for other reasons as may be requested by investors and analysts. The Company further believes that presenting the non-GAAP financial measures will permit investors and analysts to assess the performance of the Company on the same basis as that applied by management. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by shareholders to evaluate a company, they have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP.