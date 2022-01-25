First Commonwealth Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings; Declares Quarterly Dividend

INDIANA, Pa., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021.

Financial Summary

(dollars in thousands,For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended
except per share data)December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31,
  2021   2021   2020   2021   2020 
Reported Results         
Net income$34,776  $34,092  $25,683  $138,257  $73,447 
Diluted earnings per share$0.37  $0.36  $0.27  $1.44  $0.75 
Return on average assets 1.45%  1.42%  1.12%  1.47%  0.82%
Return on average equity 12.36%  12.14%  9.48%  12.55%  6.82%
          
Operating Results (non-GAAP)(1)         
Core net income$34,753  $34,131  $26,102  $138,518  $78,896 
Core diluted earnings per share$0.37  $0.36  $0.27  $1.45  $0.81 
Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue$40,868  $42,913  $40,092  $171,771  $153,819 
Provision expense($2,729) $330  $7,680   ($1,376) $56,718 
Net charge-offs ($1,064) $2,277  $4,825  $8,410  $17,193 
Reserve build/(release)(2)($1,663) ($2,853) $13,002  ($8,787) $49,672 
Core return on average assets (ROAA) 1.45%  1.43%  1.14%  1.47%  0.88%
Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA 1.71%  1.79%  1.75%  1.83%  1.71%
Return on average tangible common equity 17.56%  17.28%  13.80%  17.95%  10.06%
Core return on average tangible common equity 17.55%  17.30%  14.02%  17.98%  10.78%
Core efficiency ratio 57.06%  55.27%  56.00%  54.69%  56.28%
Net interest margin (FTE) 3.23%  3.23%  3.26%  3.26%  3.32%

(1)  Core operating results are a non-GAAP measure used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. A full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures can be found at the end of the financial statements which accompany this release.
(2)  Reserve build/(release) represents the net change in the Company's allowance for credit losses (ACL) from the prior period.        

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Net income of $34.8 million and diluted earnings per share totaled $0.37, an increase of $0.7 million, or $0.01 per share from the previous quarter and an increase of $9.1 million, or $0.10 per share from the fourth quarter of 2021
  • Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)(1) totaled $40.9 million, an increase of $0.8 million from the fourth quarter of 2020 and a decrease of $2.0 million from the previous quarter reflecting a decline of $1.7 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) income from the prior quarter
  • Total loans (excluding PPP loans) increased $186.1 million, or 11.2% annualized from the previous quarter, driven by both commercial and consumer categories
    • Average loans (excluding PPP loans) increased $141.9 million, or 8.6% annualized, from the previous quarter
  • Total PPP loans decreased $80.8 million from the previous quarter resulting in a total PPP loan balance at December 31, 2021 of $71.3 million
  • Net interest income (FTE) of $70.5 million decreased $0.4 million from the previous quarter due primarily to a $1.7 million decrease in income recognized on PPP loans
  • Noninterest income of $26.1 million (excluding net security gains, which were immaterial) decreased $1.2 million from the previous quarter due primarily to a $1.7 million decrease in gain on sale of Mortgage loans
  • Noninterest expense (excluding branch consolidation, early retirement and COVID-19 related expenses, which were immaterial) of $55.5 million increased $0.5 million from the previous quarter
  • Average deposits decreased $33.1 million, or 1.6% annualized compared to the prior quarter, including $21.8 million of intentional time deposit runoff
    • End of period deposits grew $46.0 million, or 2.3% annualized, from the previous quarter
    • Average noninterest-bearing deposits grew $5.7 million, or 0.9% annualized, compared to the prior quarter
  • Tangible book value per share grew 2.4% annualized compared to the prior quarter
  • The Bank was named the #1 Small Business Association (SBA) lender in the SBA’s designated Pittsburgh District for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2021

Profitability

  • Core return on average assets (ROAA) improved two basis points to 1.45% compared to the previous quarter and increased 31 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2020
  • Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA(1) for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was 1.71% as compared to 1.79% in the prior quarter and 1.75% in the fourth quarter of 2020
  • The net interest margin of 3.23% was unchanged from the prior quarter and decreased three basis points as compared to fourth quarter of 2020
  • The core efficiency ratio(1) of 57.06% increased 179 basis points from the previous quarter

Strong capital and liquidity positions

  • Bank-level Tier 1 Capital ratio of 11.8%, which represents $279.9 million in excess capital above the regulatory “well capitalized” requirement of 8.0%
  • A total of 1,447,209 shares were purchased during the fourth quarter at a weighted average price of $14.62 under the company’s previously authorized share repurchase programs  
  • As previously announced on October 26, 2021, the Board of Directors authorized an additional $25 million share repurchase program.   The remaining repurchase capacity under the current program was $20.0 million as of December 31, 2021

Asset quality

  • The provision for credit losses was ($2.7) million, a decrease of $3.1 million compared to the previous quarter and a decrease of $10.4 million from the fourth quarter of 2020
  • The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of end-of-period loans (excluding PPP loans) was 1.37% compared to 1.43% in the previous quarter
  • Total criticized loans increased $2.3 million from the previous quarter
    • Total nonperforming assets increased $17.2 million from the previous quarter
  • Net charge-offs on loans totaled ($1.1) million, a decrease of $3.3 million from the previous quarter
    • Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding (excluding PPP loans, annualized) was (0.06%) in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to 0.14% in the previous quarter

Full Year 2021 Highlights

Franchise Growth

  • Total loans grew $470.8 million, or 7.5% compared to the prior year (excluding PPP loans)
  • Average deposits grew $461.6 million, or 6.3% compared to the prior year, including $479.0 million, or 22.8%, in average noninterest-bearing deposits
  • Tangible book value per share grew 7.8% year-over-year

Earnings

  • For the year ended December 31, 2021, net income was $138.3 million, or $1.44 diluted earnings per share
    • Core net income(1) was $138.5 million, or $1.45 diluted earnings per share, compared to $78.9 million, or $0.81 diluted earnings per share in the prior year
  • Core pre-tax pre-provision income(1) grew $18.0 million, or 11.7% from the prior year
  • Positive operating leverage for the year ending December 31, 2021
    • Core revenue(1) grew $17.4 million, or 4.7%, from the prior year
    • Core noninterest expense(1) increased $3.7 million, or 1.8%, from the prior year

Profitability

  • The core efficiency ratio(1) improved 159 basis points to 54.69% compared to the prior year
  • The return on average assets (ROAA) for the year ended December 31, 2021 was 1.47%
    • Core ROAA(1) for the year ended December 31, 2021 was 1.47% as compared to 0.88% in the prior year
    • Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA(1) for the year ended December 31, 2021 was 1.83% as compared to 1.71% in the prior year

“Our results for the quarter and full year were strong, reflecting solid operating performance,” stated T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer.   “Excluding PPP forgiveness, loans grew by 11.2% annualized since September with strong production in nearly all of our commercial and consumer portfolios.”   Price continued, “As we look to the year ahead, we are genuinely excited about the core organic growth prospects of our company.   The buildout of our Equipment Finance business is on pace and in line with our expectations. Our ongoing investments in talent, technology and our regional business model continue to position us well – all to the benefit of our clients, employees, communities and stockholders."

Earnings

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $34.8 million, or $0.37 per share, compared to $34.1 million, or $0.36 per share in the third quarter of 2021 and $25.7 million, or $0.27 per share for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $138.3 million, or $1.44 per share, compared to $73.4 million, or $0.75 per share, for the same period in 2020.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income (FTE) of $70.5 million decreased $0.4 million from the previous quarter and increased $2.7 million from the prior year quarter.   The decrease from the previous quarter was primarily due to a $1.7 million decrease in fees recognized on PPP loans, partially offset by a $141.9 million increase in average loans (excluding PPP loans).   Interest and fee income recognized on PPP loans totaled $4.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to $5.7 million in the prior quarter.  

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 3.23%, unchanged from the previous quarter and a decrease of three basis points from the fourth quarter of 2020.   Loan yields (excluding PPP) decreased two basis points from the previous quarter due to the runoff of higher yielding loans offset by an $83.2 million increase in average interest earning assets (excluding PPP) and a three basis point increase in the yield on securities.

Total average deposits decreased $33.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to the previous quarter.   Average noninterest bearing deposits grew $5.7 million and partially offset a $21.8 million decrease in average time deposits and a $17.0 million decrease in interest-bearing demand and savings deposits.  

Total end-of-period deposits grew $46.0 million, or 2.3% annualized from the previous quarter.  

Asset Quality

The Company adopted CECL on December 31, 2020, effective January 1, 2020.  

Provision expense in the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled ($2.7) million as compared to $0.3 million in the previous quarter.   The provision expense during the quarter reflected a $1.2 million decrease in qualitative reserves due to improved charge off history and a $0.6 million decrease in individually analyzed reserves, partially offset by a $0.3 million increase in quantitative reserves primarily due to strong quarterly loan growth.  

Nonperforming loans totaled $55.2 million, an increase of $17.1 million from the previous quarter and an increase of $1.1 million the fourth quarter of 2020.   The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to a single commercial real estate relationship with two loans totaling $28.4 million which were downgraded to nonaccrual status during the quarter.   At December 31, 2021, the relationship had sufficient collateral and did not require an associated individually assessed reserve.

Nonperforming loans represented 0.81% of total loans (excluding PPP loans) as compared to 0.58% and 0.86% for the periods ended September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

At December 31, 2021, criticized loans totaled $198.1 million, an increase of $2.3 million from the previous quarter.  

During the fourth quarter of 2021, net charge-offs were ($1.1) million due to recoveries on a previously charged off commercial loan relationship, as compared to net charge-offs of $2.2 million in the previous quarter and $4.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.  

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (excluding PPP, annualized) were (0.06%), 0.14% and 0.30% for the periods ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income (excluding net security gains) totaled $26.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $27.2 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $26.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.   The $1.1 million decrease from the previous quarter was primarily due to a $1.7 million decrease in gain on sale of Mortgage loans and a $0.7 million decrease in gain on sale of SBA loans, partially offset by an $0.8 million increase in swap derivative mark-to-market and a $0.5 million increase in swap fee income.  

For the year ended December 31, 2021, noninterest income (excluding security gains) totaled $106.7 million, an increase of $12.3 million from the prior year.   The increase from the prior year was due to an $4.9 million increase in swap derivative mark-to-market, a $4.0 million increase in card related interchange income, a $3.1 million increase in gain on sale of SBA loans, a $2.0 million increase in Trust income and a $1.6 million increase in service charges on deposit accounts, partially offset by a $5.3 million decrease in gain on sale of Mortgage loans.

There were no material security gains during 2021 or 2020.

Noninterest expense (excluding branch consolidation, early retirement and COVID-19 related expenses) totaled $55.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $55.0 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $54.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.   The $0.5 million increase from the previous quarter was primarily the result of a $0.4 million increase in salaries and employee benefits and a $0.3 million increase in contributions, partially offset by a $0.3 million decrease in FDIC insurance expense.

The core efficiency ratio was 57.06% during the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to 55.27% in the previous quarter and 56.00% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, noninterest expense (excluding branch consolidation, early retirement and COVID-19 related expenses) totaled $213.5 million, as compared to $208.9 million in the prior year.   The $4.6 million increase from the prior year was primarily driven by a $1.8 million increase in incentives, a $1.8 million increase in data processing and a $1.2 million unfunded commitment reserve credit in the prior year, partially offset by a $1.1 million decrease in occupancy expense.

The core efficiency ratio was 54.69% for the year ended December 31, 2021 as compared to 56.28% in the previous year.

Full time equivalent staff was 1,426 at December 31, 2021, 1,409 at September 30, 2021, and 1,398 at December 31, 2020.   The increase from the previous quarter was partially the result of new hires related to the company’s previously announced entry into the equipment finance business.

Dividends and Capital

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation declared a common stock quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share, which represents a 4.5% increase from the fourth quarter of 2020.   The cash dividend is payable on February 18, 2022 to shareholders of record as of February 4, 2022.   This dividend represents a 2.8% projected annual yield utilizing the January 24, 2021 closing market price of $16.60.

First Commonwealth’s capital ratios for Total, Tier I, Leverage and Common Equity Tier I at December 31, 2021 were 14.6%, 12.2%, 9.7% and 11.3%, respectively.   First Commonwealth’s current capital levels exceed the fully phased-in Basel III capital requirements issued by U.S. bank regulators.

Conference Call

About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services Company with 118 community banking offices in 26 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as business banking operations in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio. The Company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson, and Lewis Center, Ohio.   First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, equipment finance, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency.   For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION      
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA         
Unaudited         
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)         
 For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended
 December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31,
  2021   2021   2020   2021   2020 
SUMMARY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS         
Net interest income$70,254  $70,645  $67,492  $278,541  $268,271 
Provision for credit losses (2,729)  330   7,680   (1,376)  56,718 
Noninterest income 26,071   27,245   26,622   106,757   94,476 
Noninterest expense 55,428   55,027   54,552   213,857   215,826 
Net income 34,776   34,092   25,683   138,257   73,447 
Core net income (5) 34,753   34,131   26,102   138,518   78,896 
Earnings per common share (diluted)$0.37  $0.36  $0.27  $1.44  $0.75 
Core earnings per common share (diluted) (6)$0.37  $0.36  $0.27  $1.45  $0.81 
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS         
Return on average assets 1.45%  1.42%  1.12%  1.47%  0.82%
Core return on average assets (7) 1.45%  1.43%  1.14%  1.47%  0.88%
Return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax 1.71%  1.79%  1.73%  1.82%  1.64%
Core return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax 1.71%  1.79%  1.75%  1.83%  1.71%
Return on average shareholders' equity 12.36%  12.14%  9.48%  12.55%  6.82%
Return on average tangible common equity (8) 17.56%  17.28%  13.80%  17.95%  10.06%
Core return on average tangible common equity (9) 17.55%  17.30%  14.02%  17.98%  10.78%
Core efficiency ratio (2)(10) 57.06%  55.27%  56.00%  54.69%  56.28%
Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.23%  3.23%  3.26%  3.26%  3.32%
          
Book value per common share$11.77  $11.69  $11.12     
Tangible book value per common share (11) 8.43   8.38   7.82     
Market value per common share 16.09   13.63   10.94     
Cash dividends declared per common share 0.115   0.115   0.110   0.455   0.440 
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS         
Nonperforming loans as a percent of end-of-period loans (3) 0.80%  0.56%  0.80%    
Nonperforming loans as a percent of end-of-period loans, excluding PPP loans (3) 0.81%  0.58%  0.86%    
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets (3) 0.59%  0.41%  0.62%    
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets, excluding PPP loans (3) 0.59%  0.42%  0.65%    
Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized) (4)    (0.06)%  0.13%  0.28%    
Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans, excluding PPP loans (annualized) (4)    (0.06)%  0.14%  0.30%    
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans (4) 167.67%  247.30%  187.43%    
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans (4) 1.35%  1.40%  1.50%    
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans, excluding PPP loans (4) 1.37%  1.43%  1.61%    
CAPITAL RATIOS         
Shareholders' equity as a percent of total assets 11.6%  11.7%  11.8%    
Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (12) 8.6%  8.7%  8.6%    
Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets, excluding PPP loans (12) 8.7%  8.9%  9.1%    
Leverage Ratio 9.7%  9.6%  9.4%    
Risk Based Capital - Tier I 12.2%  12.4%  12.2%    
Risk Based Capital - Total 14.6%  15.0%  14.9%    
Common Equity - Tier I 11.3%  11.5%  11.2%    


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION    
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA      
Unaudited      
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)      
 For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended
 December 31,September 30,December 31, December 31,December 31,
  2021  2021 2020   2021  2020 
INCOME STATEMENT      
Interest income$73,530 $74,196$73,306  $293,838 $301,209 
Interest expense 3,276  3,551 5,814   15,297  32,938 
Net Interest Income 70,254  70,645 67,492   278,541  268,271 
Provision for credit losses (2,729) 330 7,680   (1,376) 56,718 
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 72,983  70,315 59,812   279,917  211,553 
Net securities gains    23   16  70 
Trust income 2,771  3,118 2,327   11,111  9,101 
Service charges on deposit accounts 4,857  4,770 4,321   17,984  16,387 
Insurance and retail brokerage commissions 2,134  2,218 1,868   8,502  7,850 
Income from bank owned life insurance 1,487  1,486 1,589   6,433  6,552 
Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,940  3,485 5,538   13,555  18,764 
Gain on sale of other loans and assets 1,849  2,480 1,676   8,130  4,827 
Card-related interchange income 7,069  7,052 6,377   27,954  23,966 
Derivative mark-to-market 973  218 (399)  2,344  (2,521)
Swap fee income 828  317 724   2,543  1,588 
Other income 2,163  2,101 2,578   8,185  7,892 
Total Noninterest Income 26,071  27,245 26,622   106,757  94,476 
Salaries and employee benefits 31,422  31,066 31,388   119,506  118,961 
Net occupancy 3,972  3,960 3,668   16,586  17,647 
Furniture and equipment 3,776  4,052 3,925   15,642  15,393 
Data processing 2,933  3,196 2,739   12,373  10,543 
Pennsylvania shares tax 1,257  1,257 1,254   4,604  4,500 
Advertising and promotion 1,154  1,150 879   4,983  4,679 
Intangible amortization 900  868 897   3,497  3,689 
Other professional fees and services 1,351  1,308 1,131   4,501  3,886 
FDIC insurance 565  830 1,062   2,529  2,699 
Litigation and operational losses 700  589 373   2,324  1,411 
Loss on sale or write-down of assets 80  171 264   303  680 
COVID-19 related 92  50 307   449  874 
Voluntary early retirement    118     3,422 
Branch consolidation (121)  128   (103) 2,672 
Other operating expenses 7,347  6,530 6,419   26,663  24,770 
Total Noninterest Expense 55,428  55,027 54,552   213,857  215,826 
Income before Income Taxes 43,626  42,533 31,882   172,817  90,203 
Income tax provision 8,850  8,441 6,199   34,560  16,756 
Net Income$34,776 $34,092$25,683  $138,257 $73,447 
       
Shares Outstanding at End of Period 94,233,152  95,209,685 96,130,751   94,233,152  96,130,751 
Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 95,020,353  95,892,304 96,344,398   95,840,285  97,758,965 
       


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION   
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA     
Unaudited     
(dollars in thousands)     
      
 December 31, September 30, December 31,
  2021   2021   2020 
BALANCE SHEET (Period End)     
Assets     
Cash and due from banks$84,738  $94,579  $100,009 
Interest-bearing bank deposits 310,634   240,095   256,572 
Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,054,218   1,137,675   843,450 
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 541,311   548,057   361,844 
Loans held for sale 18,583   19,925   33,436 
      
Loans 6,839,230   6,732,580   6,761,183 
Allowance for credit losses (92,522)  (94,185)  (101,309)
Net loans 6,746,708   6,638,395   6,659,874 
      
Goodwill and other intangibles 314,516   315,092   316,820 
Other assets 474,385   484,036   496,099 
Total Assets$9,545,093  $9,477,854  $9,068,104 
      
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity     
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits$2,658,782  $2,656,229  $2,319,958 
      
Interest-bearing demand deposits 291,476   265,782   250,353 
Savings deposits 4,647,197   4,609,393   4,305,391 
Time deposits 385,043   405,081   562,964 
Total interest-bearing deposits 5,323,716   5,280,256   5,118,708 
      
Total deposits 7,982,498   7,936,485   7,438,666 
      
Short-term borrowings 138,315   117,754   117,373 
Long-term borrowings 182,269   182,519   233,255 
Total borrowings 320,584   300,273   350,628 
      
Other liabilities 132,639   128,241   210,193 
Shareholders' equity 1,109,372   1,112,855   1,068,617 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$9,545,093  $9,477,854  $9,068,104 


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)


 For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended
 December 31,Yield/September 30,Yield/December 31,Yield/ December 31,Yield/December 31,Yield/
  2021Rate 2021Rate 2020Rate  2021Rate 2020Rate
NET INTEREST MARGIN          
            
Assets           
Loans, excluding PPP loans (FTE)(1)(3)$6,680,3463.73%$6,538,4773.75%$6,387,1743.90% $6,464,4463.80%$6,354,7494.16%
PPP Loans 111,54414.44% 225,26210.05% 548,2794.00%  312,7467.41% 382,5903.16%
Securities and interest-bearing bank deposits (FTE) (1) 1,878,7551.46% 1,937,3851.43% 1,340,7561.62%  1,809,4171.46% 1,390,8041.89%
Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (1) 8,670,6453.38% 8,701,1243.39% 8,276,2093.54%  8,586,6093.43% 8,128,1433.72%
Noninterest-earning assets 815,872  801,377  845,094   807,455  846,437 
Total Assets$9,486,517 $9,502,501 $9,121,303  $9,394,064 $8,974,580 
            
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity           
Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits$4,882,3180.06%$4,899,3280.07%$4,603,2550.14% $4,812,0040.07%$4,552,2110.26%
Time deposits 395,4440.31% 417,2740.36% 609,3501.05%  449,4520.49% 726,7021.40%
Short-term borrowings 126,6950.07% 118,1120.06% 131,8060.10%  119,8010.08% 142,6340.49%
Long-term borrowings 182,3714.91% 182,6234.92% 233,3524.37%  200,9614.70% 233,7014.39%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 5,586,8280.23% 5,617,3370.25% 5,577,7630.41%  5,582,2180.27% 5,655,2480.58%
Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,652,812  2,647,089  2,313,009   2,580,460  2,101,412 
Other liabilities 130,373  124,286  152,396   130,007  140,612 
Shareholders' equity 1,116,504  1,113,789  1,078,135   1,101,379  1,077,308 
Total Noninterest-Bearing Funding Sources 3,899,689  3,885,164  3,543,540   3,811,846  3,319,332 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$9,486,517 $9,502,501 $9,121,303  $9,394,064 $8,974,580 
            
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (annualized)(1) 3.23% 3.23% 3.26%  3.26% 3.32%


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA   
Unaudited   
(dollars in thousands)   
 December 31,September 30,December 31,
  2021  2021  2020 
Loan Portfolio Detail   
Commercial Loan Portfolio:   
Commercial, financial, agricultural and other$1,102,154 $1,072,489 $1,077,132 
Paycheck Protection Program 71,298  152,102  478,854 
Commercial real estate 2,251,097  2,231,890  2,211,569 
Real estate construction 382,764  318,120  340,850 
Total Commercial 3,807,313  3,774,601  4,108,405 
    
Consumer Loan Portfolio:   
Closed-end mortgages 1,368,816  1,311,052  1,165,951 
Home equity lines of credit 551,434  564,323  584,641 
Real estate construction 111,692  105,896  86,371 
Total Real Estate - Consumer 2,031,942  1,981,271  1,836,963 
    
Auto loans 901,280  886,367  712,800 
Direct installment 40,937  32,509  36,165 
Personal lines of credit 52,809  52,667  61,072 
Student loans 4,949  5,165  5,778 
Total Other Consumer 999,975  976,708  815,815 
Total Consumer Portfolio 3,031,917  2,957,979  2,652,778 
Total Portfolio Loans 6,839,230  6,732,580  6,761,183 
Loans held for sale 18,583  19,925  33,436 
Total Loans$6,857,813 $6,752,505 $6,794,619 
    
    
 December 31,September 30,December 31,
  2021  2021  2020 
ASSET QUALITY DETAIL   
Nonperforming Loans:   
Loans on nonaccrual basis$34,926 $14,466 $30,801 
Loans held for sale on a nonaccrual basis     13 
Troubled debt restructured loans on nonaccrual basis 13,134  16,210  14,740 
Troubled debt restructured loans on accrual basis 7,120  7,410  8,512 
Total Nonperforming Loans$55,180 $38,086 $54,066 
Other real estate owned ("OREO") 642  502  1,215 
Repossessions ("Repos") 397  453  613 
Total Nonperforming Assets$56,219 $39,041 $55,894 
Loans past due in excess of 90 days and still accruing 1,606  1,135  1,523 
Classified loans 77,563  58,780  76,179 
Criticized loans 198,126  195,791  302,813 
    
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans, plus OREO and Repos (4) 0.82% 0.58% 0.83%
Allowance for credit losses$92,522 $94,185 $101,309 
    


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)


 For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended
 December 31,September 30,December 31, December 31,December 31,
  2021  2021  2020   2021  2020 
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries):      
Commercial, financial, agricultural and other$(1,633)$1,960 $1,027  $4,590 $6,004 
Real estate construction (11)      (146) (26)
Commercial real estate (5) 12  2,364   1,524  4,627 
Residential real estate 20  (87) 5   (159) 626 
Loans to individuals 565  392  1,429   2,601  5,962 
Net Charge-offs$(1,064)$2,277 $4,825  $8,410 $17,193 
       
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding (annualized) (4) (0.06)% 0.13% 0.28%  0.12% 0.26%
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding, excluding PPP loans (annualized) (4) (0.06)% 0.14% 0.30%  0.13% 0.27%
Provision for credit losses as a percentage of net charge-offs 256.48% 14.49% 159.17%  (16.36)% 329.89%
Provision for credit losses$(2,729)$330 $7,680  $(1,376)$56,718 


DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES   
       
(1) Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using the federal income tax statutory rate of 21%.
(2) Core efficiency ratio excludes from total revenue the impact of derivative mark-to-market and excludes from "total noninterest expense" the amortization of intangibles, unfunded commitment expense and any other unusual items deemed by management to not be related to normal operations, such as merger, acquisition and severance costs.
(3) Includes held for sale loans.  
(4) Excludes held for sale loans.  
 For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended
 December 31,September 30,December 31, December 31,December 31,
  2021 2021 2020  2021 2020
       
Interest income$73,530$74,196$73,306 $293,838$301,209
Adjustment to fully taxable equivalent basis (1) 266 235 333  1,100 1,462
Interest income adjusted to fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP) 73,796 74,431 73,639  294,938 302,671
Interest expense 3,276 3,551 5,814  15,297 32,938
Net interest income, (FTE) (1)$70,520$70,880$67,825 $279,641$269,733


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES   
       
 For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended
 December 31,September 30,December 31, December 31,December 31,
  2021  2021  2020   2021  2020 
       
Net Income$34,776 $34,092 $25,683  $138,257 $73,447 
Intangible amortization 900  868  897   3,497  3,689 
Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (189) (182) (188)  (734) (775)
Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles$35,487 $34,778 $26,392  $141,020 $76,361 
       
Average Tangible Equity:      
Total shareholders' equity$1,116,504 $1,113,789 $1,078,135  $1,101,379 $1,077,308 
Less: intangible assets 314,860  315,303  317,178   315,589  318,155 
Tangible Equity 801,644  798,486  760,957   785,790  759,153 
Less: preferred stock           
Tangible Common Equity$801,644 $798,486 $760,957  $785,790 $759,153 
       
(8)Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 17.56% 17.28% 13.80%  17.95% 10.06%
       


 For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended
 December 31,September 30,December 31, December 31,December 31,
  2021  2021  2020   2021  2020 
       
Core Net Income:      
Total Net Income$34,776 $34,092 $25,683  $138,257 $73,447 
Net securities gains     (23)  (16) (70)
Tax benefit of net securities gains     5   3  15 
COVID-19 related 92  50  307   449  874 
Tax benefit of COVID 19 related (19) (11) (64)  (94) (184)
Early retirement related     118     3,422 
Tax benefit of early retirement related expenses     (25)    (719)
Branch consolidation related (121)   128   (103) 2,672 
Tax benefit of bank consolidation related expenses 25    (27)  22  (561)
(5) Core net income$34,753 $34,131 $26,102  $138,518 $78,896 
Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 95,020,353  95,892,304  96,344,398   95,840,285  97,758,965 
(6) Core Earnings per common share (diluted)$0.37 $0.36 $0.27  $1.45 $0.81 
       
Intangible amortization 900  868  897   3,497  3,689 
Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (189) (182) (188)  (734) (775)
Core Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles$35,464 $34,817 $26,811  $141,281 $81,810 
       
(9) Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 17.55% 17.30% 14.02%  17.98% 10.78%


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES     
    
 For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended
 December 31,September 30,December 31, December 31,December 31,
  2021  2021  2020   2021  2020 
Core Return on Average Assets:      
Total Net Income$34,776 $34,092 $25,683  $138,257 $73,447 
Total Average Assets 9,486,517  9,502,501  9,121,303   9,394,064  8,974,580 
Return on Average Assets 1.45% 1.42% 1.12%  1.47% 0.82%
       
Core Net Income (5)$34,753 $34,131 $26,102  $138,518 $78,896 
Total Average Assets 9,486,517  9,502,501  9,121,303   9,394,064  8,974,580 
(7) Core Return on Average Assets 1.45% 1.43% 1.14%  1.47% 0.88%


 For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended
 December 31,September 30,December 31, December 31,December 31,
  2021  2021  2020   2021  2020 
Core Efficiency Ratio:      
Total Noninterest Expense$55,428 $55,027 $54,552  $213,857 $215,826 
Adjustments to Noninterest Expense:      
Unfunded commitment reserve          (1,181)
Intangible amortization 900  868  897   3,497  3,689 
COVID-19 related 92  50  307   449  874 
Early retirement related     118     3,422 
Branch consolidation related (121)   128   (103) 2,672 
Noninterest Expense - Core$54,557 $54,109 $53,102  $210,014 $206,350 
       
Net interest income, (FTE)$70,520 $70,880 $67,825  $279,641 $269,733 
Total noninterest income 26,071  27,245  26,622   106,757  94,476 
Net securities gains     (23)  (16) (70)
Total Revenue 96,591  98,125  94,424   386,382  364,139 
       
Adjustments to Revenue:      
Derivative mark-to-market 973  218  (399)  2,344  (2,521)
Total Revenue - Core$95,618 $97,907 $94,823  $384,038 $366,660 
       
(10)Core Efficiency Ratio 57.06% 55.27% 56.00%  54.69% 56.28%


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)


DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES  
    
 December 31,September 30,December 31,
  2021  2021  2020 
Tangible Equity:   
Total shareholders' equity$1,109,372 $1,112,855 $1,068,617 
Less: intangible assets 314,516  315,092  316,820 
Tangible Equity 794,856  797,763  751,797 
Less: preferred stock      
Tangible Common Equity$794,856 $797,763 $751,797 
    
Tangible Assets:   
Total assets$9,545,093 $9,477,854 $9,068,104 
Less: intangible assets 314,516  315,092  316,820 
Tangible Assets$9,230,577 $9,162,762 $8,751,284 
Less: PPP loans 71,298  152,102  478,854 
Tangible Assets, excluding PPP loans$9,159,279 $9,010,660 $8,272,430 
    
(12)Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets 8.61% 8.71% 8.59%
(12)Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets, excluding PPP loans 8.68% 8.85% 9.09%
    
Shares Outstanding at End of Period 94,233,152  95,209,685  96,130,751 
(11)Tangible Book Value Per Common Share$8.43 $8.38 $7.82 
    
Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures. These measures provide useful information to management and investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.


 For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended
 December 31,September 30,December 31, December 31,December 31,
  2021  2021 2020   2021  2020 
Pre-tax pre-provision income:      
Net interest income$70,254 $70,645$67,492  $278,541 $268,271 
Noninterest income 26,071  27,245 26,622   106,757  94,476 
Noninterest expense 55,428  55,027 54,552   213,857  215,826 
Pre-tax pre-provision income$40,897 $42,863$39,562  $171,441 $146,921 
       
Net securities gains $—  $—($23) ($16)($70)
COVID-19 related 92  50 307   449  874 
Voluntary early retirement    118     3,422 
Branch consolidation (121)  128   (103) 2,672 
Core pre-tax pre-provision income$40,868 $42,913$40,092  $171,771 $153,819 
       
Net charge-offs($1,064)$2,277$4,825  $8,410 $17,193 