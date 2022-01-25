Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces 2021 Year-End Reserves

Achieved 148% PDP and 123% 1P Reserves Replacement





CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. ("Gran Tierra" or the "Company") (NYSE American:GTE)(NYSE MKT:GTE)(TSX:GTE)(LSE:GTE), a company focused on international oil exploration and production with assets currently in Colombia and Ecuador, today announced the Company's 2021 year-end reserves as evaluated by the Company's independent qualified reserves evaluator McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. ("McDaniel") in a report with an effective date of December 31, 2021 (the "GTE McDaniel Reserves Report").

All dollar amounts are in United States ("U.S.") dollars and all reserves and production volumes are on a working interest before royalties ("WI") basis. Production is expressed in barrels ("bbl") of oil per day ("bopd"), while reserves are expressed in bbl, bbl of oil equivalent ("boe") or million boe ("MMBOE"), unless otherwise indicated. All reserves values, future net revenue and ancillary information contained in this press release have been prepared by McDaniel and calculated in compliance with Canadian National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (“NI 51-101”) and the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook ("COGEH") and derived from the GTE McDaniel Reserves Report, unless otherwise expressly stated. The following reserves categories are discussed in this press release: Proved Developed Producing ("PDP"), Proved ("1P"), 1P plus Probable ("2P") and 2P plus Possible ("3P").

Highlights

2021 Year-End Reserves and Values

Before Tax (as of December 31, 2021) Units 1P 2P 3P Reserves MMBOE 81 125 162 Net Present Value at 10% Discount ("NPV10") $ million 1,625 2,401 3,082 Debt1 $ million 668 668 668 Net Asset Value (NPV10 less Debt) ("NAV") $ million 957 1,733 2,414 Outstanding Shares million 367 367 367 NAV per Share $/share 2.61 4.72 6.58 NAV per Share Change from December 31, 2020 % 127% 45% 31%





After Tax (as of December 31, 2021) Units 1P 2P 3P Reserves MMBOE 81 125 162 NPV10 $ million 1,250 1,739 2,169 Debt1 $ million 668 668 668 NAV $ million 582 1,071 1,501 Outstanding Shares million 367 367 367 NAV per Share $/share 1.59 2.92 4.09 NAV per Share Change from December 31, 2020 % 124% 31% 18%

During 2021, Gran Tierra achieved: Material growth in its 2021 year-end 1P NPV10 before tax valuation, which increased by 36% compared to 2020 year-end and 2P NPV10 before tax valuation, which increased by 22% over the same time period, driven by a successful development program and a strong recovery in oil prices. The Company's 2021 year-end 1P NPV10 and 2P NPV10 after tax valuations increased 21% and 9% respectively, compared to 2020 year-end. Strong PDP reserves replacement of 148%, with PDP reserves additions of 14.3 MMBOE. Strong 1P reserves replacement of 123%, with 1P reserves additions of 11.9 MMBOE. The material PDP and 1P reserve additions were largely driven by successful development drilling results at Acordionero and Costayaco, where the Company achieved on-budget development drilling costs and ongoing successful waterflooding operations. Finding and development costs ( "F&D" ) including future development costs ( "FDC" ) of $9.51/boe on a PDP basis and $18.44/boe on a 1P basis. Three-year average F&D including FDC of $17.08/boe on a 1P basis. Strong F&D recycle ratios including FDC of 4.0 times (PDP) and 2.0 times (1P). Significant reserves additions at Acordionero: 7.4 MMBOE (PDP) and 7.5 MMBOE (1P).

Gran Tierra's four major oil assets, Acordionero, Costayaco, Moqueta and Suroriente (all on waterflood) represent 84% of the Company's 1P reserves and 78% of its 2P reserves.

The Company is benefiting from ongoing material cost reductions for development drilling, completions and workovers in the Acordionero oil field, Gran Tierra's largest oil asset: The Company drilled 20 development wells in Acordionero during 2021 These new wells were drilled for an average cost of approximately $1.1 million per well, a 27% reduction from the 2020 average and a 42% reduction from the 2019 average These new wells' completion costs averaged approximately $0.7 million per well, down 14% from the 2020 average and down 41% from the 2019 average The average 2021 workover cost of an existing well was $0.4 million per well, down 53% from the 2019 average

PDP reserves account for 59% of 1P reserves and 1P reserves account for 65% of 2P reserves, demonstrating the strength of the Company's reserves base and the potential future conversion of Probable reserves into 1P reserves and Proved Undeveloped reserves into PDP reserves.

Gran Tierra's mature waterflood assets, Costayaco and Moqueta, continued to grow and deliver value, with total reserves additions of 4.6 MMBOE (PDP) and 4.8 MMBOE (1P), respectively.

FDC are forecast to be $382 million for 1P reserves and $578 million for 2P reserves; increases in FDC relative to 2020 reflect that McDaniel has now recognized 61 Proved Undeveloped future drilling locations (up from 48 in 2020) and 94 Proved plus Probable Undeveloped future drilling locations (up from 81 in 2020).

Gary Guidry, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gran Tierra, commented: “During 2021, Gran Tierra achieved strong 148% PDP and 123% 1P reserves replacement through our successful results from our development drilling, waterflooding programs and field performance. We completed our 2021 development plan on-budget including waterflooding efforts and development drilling in the Acordionero and Costayaco oil fields, as well as workover activities in the Moqueta oil field. The success the Company achieved in 2021 also reflects our ongoing conversion of reserves from the Probable to the Proved category. With 94 Proved plus Probable Undeveloped future drilling locations, Gran Tierra is well positioned to continue to grow the Company's production in 2022 and beyond.

During 2021, a combination of our ongoing reductions in per well drilling, completion and workover costs, our focus on maintaining low operating costs and the strong rebound in oil prices drove significant increases in our NAV per share after tax values to $1.59 per share (1P), up 124% from 2020, and $2.92 per share (2P), up 31% from 2020. With this significant growth in our NAV per share values in 2021, we believe Gran Tierra is well positioned to potentially offer exceptional long-term stakeholder value."

Future Net Revenue

Future net revenue reflects McDaniel’s forecast of revenue estimated using forecast prices and costs, arising from the anticipated development and production of reserves, after the deduction of royalties, operating costs, development costs and abandonment and reclamation costs but before consideration of indirect costs such as administrative, overhead and other miscellaneous expenses. The estimate of future net revenue below does not necessarily represent fair market value.

Consolidated Properties at December 31, 2021 Proved (1P) Total Future Net Revenue ($ million) Forecast Prices and Costs Sales Revenue Total Royalties Operating Costs Future Development Capital Abandonment and Reclamation Costs Future Net Revenue Before Future Taxes Future Taxes Future Net Revenue After Future Taxes* 2022-2026

(5 Years) 3,288 (607 ) (706 ) (382 ) (2 ) 1,591 (330 ) 1,261 Remainder 1,684 (296 ) (651 ) — (59 ) 678 (207 ) 471 Total (Undiscounted) 4,972 (903 ) (1,357 ) (382 ) (61 ) 2,269 (537 ) 1,732 Total (Discounted @ 10%) 3,483 (638 ) (867 ) (335 ) (18 ) 1,625 (375 ) 1,250





Consolidated Properties at December 31, 2021 Proved Plus Probable (2P) Total Future Net Revenue ($ million) Forecast Prices and Costs Years Sales Revenue Total Royalties Operating Costs Future Development Capital Abandonment and Reclamation Costs Future Net Revenue Before Future Taxes Future Taxes Future Net Revenue After Future Taxes* 2022-2026

(5 Years) 4,101 (755 ) (805 ) (578 ) (2 ) 1,961 (484 ) 1,477 Remainder 3,724 (669 ) (1,115 ) — (73 ) 1,867 (616 ) 1,251 Total (Undiscounted) 7,825 (1,424 ) (1,920 ) (578 ) (75 ) 3,828 (1,100 ) 2,728 Total (Discounted @ 10%) 4,902 (898 ) (1,101 ) (484 ) (18 ) 2,401 (662 ) 1,739





Consolidated Properties at December 31, 2021 Proved Plus Probable Plus Possible (3P) Total Future Net Revenue ($ million) Forecast Prices and Costs Years Sales Revenue Total Royalties Operating Costs Future Development Capital Abandonment and Reclamation Costs Future Net Revenue Before Future Taxes Future Taxes Future Net Revenue After Future Taxes* 2022-2026

(5 Years) 4,749 (875 ) (879 ) (707 ) (1 ) 2,287 (631 ) 1,656 Remainder 5,559 (1,068 ) (1,494 ) — (83 ) 2,914 (969 ) 1,945 Total (Undiscounted) 10,308 (1,943 ) (2,373 ) (707 ) (84 ) 5,201 (1,600 ) 3,601 Total (Discounted @ 10%) 6,087 (1,136 ) (1,275 ) (577 ) (17 ) 3,082 (913 ) 2,169

*The after-tax net present value of the Company's oil and gas properties reflects the tax burden on the properties on a stand-alone basis. It does not consider the corporate tax situation, or tax planning. It does not provide an estimate of the value at the Company level which may be significantly different. The Company's financial statements, when available for the year ended December 31, 2021, should be consulted for information at the Company level.

Total Company WI Reserves

The following table summarizes Gran Tierra’s NI 51-101 and COGEH compliant reserves in Colombia and Ecuador derived from the GTE McDaniel Reserves Report calculated using forecast oil and gas prices and costs. Gran Tierra has determined that Ecuador reserves, included in Total Probable and Total Possible reserve categories for Light and Medium Crude Oil, are not material to present separately on a country basis. Therefore all amounts are presented on a consolidated basis.

Light and Medium Crude Oil Heavy Crude Oil Conventional Natural Gas 2021 Year-End Reserves Category Mbbl* Mbbl* MMcf** Mboe*** Proved Developed Producing 22,320 25,195 890 47,663 Proved Developed Non-Producing 2,509 6 — 2,515 Proved Undeveloped 14,091 16,405 844 30,637 Total Proved 38,920 41,606 1,734 80,815 Total Probable 19,849 23,882 872 43,876 Total Proved plus Probable 58,769 65,488 2,606 124,691 Total Possible 22,419 15,257 703 37,794 Total Proved plus Probable plus Possible 81,188 80,745 3,309 162,485

*Mbbl (thousand barrels of oil).

**MMcf (million cubic feet).

***MBOE (thousand boe).



Net Present Value Summary

Gran Tierra's reserves were evaluated using McDaniel's commodity price forecasts at January 1, 2022. It should not be assumed that the net present value of cash flow estimated by McDaniel represents the fair market value of the reserves.

Total Company Discount Rate ($ millions) 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% Before tax Proved Developed Producing 1,363 1,197 1,069 968 887 Proved Developed Non-Producing 71 55 44 36 30 Proved Undeveloped 835 647 512 412 337 Total Proved 2,269 1,899 1,625 1,416 1,254 Total Probable 1,559 1,076 776 582 450 Total Proved plus Probable 3,828 2,975 2,401 1,998 1,704 Total Possible 1,373 944 681 512 398 Total Proved plus Probable plus Possible 5,201 3,919 3,082 2,510 2,102 After tax Proved Developed Producing 1,124 994 891 809 742 Proved Developed Non-Producing 53 42 33 27 22 Proved Undeveloped 555 421 326 254 201 Total Proved 1,732 1,457 1,250 1,090 965 Total Probable 996 684 489 363 277 Total Proved plus Probable 2,728 2,141 1,739 1,453 1,242 Total Possible 873 599 430 320 247 Total Proved plus Probable plus Possible 3,601 2,740 2,169 1,773 1,489

Total Company WI Reserves Reconciliation

Proved Proved plus Probable Proved plus Probable plus Possible MBOE MBOE MBOE December 31, 2020 78,631 132,558 174,450 Extensions 9,374 10,484 13,252 Improved Recoveries 2,478 — — Technical Revisions (1,011) (9,463) (16,416) Discoveries — — — Economic Factors 1,018 787 874 Production (9,675) (9,675) (9,675) December 31, 2021 80,815 124,691 162,485

Reserve Life Index

December 31, 2021* Total Proved 8 Total Proved plus Probable 12 Total Proved plus Probable plus Possible 15

* Calculated using average fourth quarter 2021 WI production of 29,493 bopd.

Future Development Costs

FDC reflects McDaniel's best estimate of what it will cost to bring the Proved Undeveloped and Probable reserves on production. Changes in forecast FDC occur annually as a result of development activities, acquisition and disposition activities, and changes in capital cost estimates based on improvements in well design and performance, as well as changes in service costs. FDC for 2P reserves increased to $578 million at year-end 2021 from $565 million at year-end 2020. The increase in FDC in 2021 was predominantly attributed to the increase in the numbers of future development well locations identified by McDaniel in the Acordionero field.

($ millions) Total Proved Total Proved Plus Probable 2022 137 140 2023 132 160 2024 94 172 2025 17 76 2026 2 30 Remainder — — Total (undiscounted) 382 578





($) millions Proved Proved plus Probable Proved plus Probable plus Possible Acordionero 157 189 189 Suroriente 14 14 14 Chaza Block (Costayaco & Moqueta) 95 113 121 Other 116 262 383 Total FDC Costs (undiscounted) 382 578 707

Finding and Development Costs

Reserves (MBOE) Year Ended December 31, 2021 Proved Developed Producing 47,663 Total Proved 80,815 Capital Expenditures ($000s) - including and excluding acquired properties 148,016 Operating Netbacks* ($/bbl, per WI sales volumes) Operating Netback* - fourth quarter 37.76

*Operating Netback is a Non-GAAP measure and does not have a standardized meaning under GAAP. Operating netback as presented is defined as oil sales less operating and transportation expenses. See "Non-GAAP Measures" in this press release.

Finding and Development Costs, Excluding FDC*

Year Ended December 31, 2021 Proved Developed Producing Reserve Additions (MBOE) 14,338 F&D Costs ($/BOE) 10.32 F&D Recycle Ratio 3.7

Finding and Development Costs, Including FDC*

Year Ended December 31, 2021 Proved Developed Producing Change in FDC ($000s) (11,616 ) Reserve Additions (MBOE) 14,338 F&D Costs ($/BOE) 9.51 F&D Recycle Ratio 4.0

Finding and Development Costs , Excluding FDC*

Year Ended December 31, 2021 Total Proved Reserve Additions (MBOE) 11,860 F&D Costs ($/BOE) 12.48 F&D Recycle Ratio 3.0

Finding and Development Costs , Including FDC*

Year Ended December 31, 2021 Total Proved Change in FDC ($000s) 70,697 Reserve Additions (MBOE) 11,860 F&D Costs ($/BOE) 18.44 F&D Recycle Ratio 2.0

*In all cases, the F&D number is calculated by dividing the identified capital expenditures by the applicable reserves additions both before and after changes in FDC costs. Both F&D costs take into account reserves revisions during the year on a per BOE basis. F&D recycle ratio is defined as fourth quarter operating netback per working interest sales volume BOE divided by the appropriate F&D costs on a per BOE basis. The aggregate of the exploration and development costs incurred in the financial year and the changes during that year in estimated future development costs may not reflect the total F&D costs related to reserves additions for that year.

Forecast prices

The pricing assumptions used in estimating NI 51-101 and COGEH compliant reserves data disclosed above with respect to net present values of future net revenue are set forth below. The price forecasts are based on McDaniel’s standard price forecast effective January 1, 2022. McDaniel is an independent qualified reserves evaluator and auditor pursuant to NI 51-101.

Brent Crude Oil WTI Crude Oil Year $US/bbl $US/bbl January 1, 2022 January 1, 2022 2022 $75.00 $72.50 2023 $69.87 $67.32 2024 $67.63 $65.03 2025 $68.98 $66.33 2026 $70.36 $67.65

About Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Calgary, Canada, incorporated in the United States, trading on the NYSE American (GTE), the Toronto Stock Exchange (GTE) and the London Stock Exchange (GTE), with assets currently in Colombia and Ecuador. Gran Tierra holds interests in producing and prospective properties in Colombia and prospective properties in Ecuador. Gran Tierra has a strategy that focuses on establishing a portfolio of producing properties, plus production enhancement and exploration opportunities to provide a base for future growth.

Gran Tierra's Securities and Exchange Commission filings are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

1 Based on estimated year-end 2021 debt of $668 million comprised of Senior Notes of $600 million (gross) and $68 million under our credit facility, prepared in accordance with GAAP.

