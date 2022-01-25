AXIOM MEDICAL HOSTS THE “2022 INSIDER’S VIEW OF EMPLOYEE HEALTH + CULTURE” WEBINAR FEATURING DR. DAVID MICHAELS AND DR. NICHOLAS CHRISTAKIS

The Woodlands, TX, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Medical, an innovator in occupational health services and technology for employers, will host a special 90-minute webinar featuring a panel of culture, health, and safety experts for the “2022 Insider’s View of Employee Health + Culture” on Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 at 1pm CT.

Chief Marketing Officer Dara Wheeler states “Priorities in the workplace have shifted from COVID safety to addressing total worker health. It’s time we get to the root cause of the Great Resignation and create workplace cultures that integrate mental health and resilience.”

The 90-minute webinar will feature:

Dr. David Michaels, Epidemiologist, Professor, Speaker, Former OSHA Assistant Secretary, George Washington University, School of Public Health

Dr. Nicholas Christakis, Sterling Professor of Social and Natural Science at Yale University

Dr. Scott Cherry, Chief Medical Officer, Axiom Medical

Topics to be addressed will include:

The Employer Duty of Care

Repercussions of employers who fail to prioritize employee wellbeing

Facets of health and safety employers need to prioritize for 2022

Join Axiom Medical to learn more on Wednesday January 26th, 2022 from 1pm-2:30pm CT.

Register Today: https://bit.ly/3qUHhtk

About Axiom Medical, LLC

Axiom Medical Consulting, LLC was founded in 1999 in The Woodlands, TX, and has established itself as an industry leader in providing comprehensive occupational health services throughout the employee health journey. Axiom Medical empowers organizations large and small to strategically address workplace health challenges across the spectrum, from mental and behavioral health and infectious disease control to OSHA mandated medical programs and workplace injury case management. Axiom Medical has positively impacted employees in the workplace by extending medical expertise during the COVID-19 pandemic in the management of over 210,000 COVID cases and 16 million CheckIn2Work health attestations.

