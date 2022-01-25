Blueknight Increases Quarterly Distribution

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (“Blueknight” or the “Partnership”) (Nasdaq: BKEP and BKEPP), announced today that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a 6.25% increase to the quarterly cash distribution rate to $0.0425 per common unit, or $0.17 per common unit on an annualized basis. The Partnership also announced a quarterly cash distribution of $0.17875 per preferred unit, which is unchanged from the third quarter 2021. The fourth quarter 2021 distributions are payable on February 14, 2022, to unitholders of record as of the close of business on February 7, 2022.



“This announcement represents another significant milestone for Blueknight as we continue to execute and deliver on our strategy,” commented Andrew Woodward, Chief Executive Officer. “The Partnership has increased its common unit distribution based on achieving a stable foundation and generating sustainable growth in our underlying business that meets our long-term coverage target of 1.30 times or greater on all distributions. We will continue to balance these decisions with our steadfast commitment to our capital allocation strategy of prioritizing risk-adjusted returns through growth projects while meeting our financial targets over the long term.”

