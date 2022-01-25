INTRUSION, Inc. Provides Strategic Update

Company hosted a conference call to provide details on revised go-to-market strategy



Adding products and services depth with cloud-based solutions aimed at well-known partners

Well-positioned to capture secular demand opportunities to protect against the rising cybersecurity threat

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTRUSION Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ), a leader in cyberattack prevention solutions hosted a strategic update conference call on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Tony Scott, INTRUSION CEO, discussed the Company’s go-forward strategy and plans to improve performance and support stakeholder value.

The key tenets of the strategy update included:

Broadening Shield product offering to include cloud and endpoint solutions in the second half of 2022 in addition to high availability/high throughput solutions to satisfy evolving customer needs.

Focused messaging and marketing efforts to highlight how INTRUSION’s Shield products increase the value and effectiveness of existing cybersecurity technologies that an organization already may have in place.

Repositioning and rightsizing sales and marketing resources to align with Shield’s growth opportunities.

Improved go-to-market strategy focused on strategic partners, VARs, MSPs, and MSSPs.

Planning capital fund raise to deliver on new market and product opportunities.

Commitment to investing in and expanding INTRUSION’s existing government business with existing and new customers.

"I am incredibly excited to join INTRUSION at this pivotal moment for the Company and the industry as a whole," stated Tony Scott, CEO of INTRUSION. "INTRUSION is making the necessary investments to ensure we are well positioned to participate in the growing secular demand for cybersecurity threat protection. During my tenure as the Federal CIO, I saw the limitations of current cybersecurity offerings. While the cybersecurity market is growing, and despite the billions of dollars already being spent, companies and organizations of every size in every industry are challenged by evolving and sophisticated cybersecurity threats including a dramatically increased percentage of zero-day attacks. INTRUSION's Shield product is a unique, novel, and powerful solution that addresses the threats modern networks face by helping customers see the previously unseen and unknown undesirable traffic in their networks.”

Tony Scott continued, “In my first two months at INTRUSION, we have implemented several operational and strategic initiatives to align INTRUSION with the opportunities facing the Company. First, we are simplifying and focusing our messaging and are shifting toward a more executive-lead sales structure to ensure that customers and partners understand what Shield does and how it compliments existing cybersecurity investments. Second, we are strengthening our sales channel and implementing processes to facilitate sales growth through a smaller number of premier channel partnerships. Third, we are advancing a cloud-based software solution to deploy in the second half of 2022 to meet customer demand and support our long-term strategy and growth. Fourth, we are recommitting to investing in and expanding our existing government business where there is additional opportunity with existing and new customers. Finally, we are planning to raise additional capital to properly resource our strategy and goals. We enter this critical phase for the Company with a renewed resolve to address the significant opportunities in our growing space. We are fortunate to have a supportive board of directors and employees who believe in our strategy and the path forward for INTRUSION. This is a pivotal time for INTRUSION and the entire organization is excited about our future."

Tony Scott was appointed CEO of INTRUSION on November 17, 2021, and recently appointed to its Board of Directors on January 21, 2022. Tony Scott brings to INTRUSION many years of executive leadership and cybersecurity experience, including serving as Federal CIO for the U.S. government, CIO for multi-billion-dollar corporations such as VMware, Microsoft, and The Walt Disney Company, as well as a private consultant helping organizations implement effective world class solutions for cybersecurity, IT governance and crisis management. Prior to his appointment, Scott had been serving as the founder and CEO of the TonyScottGroup, LLC., a Washington DC and Silicon Valley-based consulting and venture capital firm focused on early-stage cybersecurity and privacy technologies.

About INTRUSION Inc.

INTRUSION, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) protects organizations by leveraging advanced threat intelligence with real time artificial intelligence to kill cyberattacks as they occur – including zero-days. INTRUSION’s solution family includes INTRUSION SHIELD, an advanced cyber-defense solution that kills cyberattacks in real-time using artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced threat intelligence. For more information, please visit www.intrusion.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitations, statements about the performance of protections provided by our INTRUSION Shield product, as well as any other statements which reflect management’s expectations regarding future events and operating performance. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks that our current and expected products and solutions do not or will not perform as anticipated or fail to meet with widespread market acceptance, or that our current operational and marketing strategies may not be effective. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, risks that we have detailed in the Company’s most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors.”

IR Contact

Alpha IR Group

Mike Cummings or David Freund

INTZ@alpha-ir.com