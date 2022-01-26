Ozone emerges as the leading crypto platform with a series of web 3.0 related technologies

Moscow, Russia, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozone functions as a proficient crypto platform to make people's daily lives easy to use ‎blockchain as a method for fast and low-cost transactions. Understanding the massive potential of cryptocurrencies, Ozone is upgrading living standards by introducing new transactions. The Ozone Foundation employs technologists, scientists, designers, entrepreneurs, and content managers to make the global economy more inclusive. Their objective is to increase the economic potential of the globe by making money more flexible and individuals more empowered.

They ‎introduced the Ozone framework, a decentralized payment system for fast, cheap, and ‎borderless transactions to achieve their vision. Additionally, the framework decreases complexity and adds relevance to ‎cryptocurrencies for end-users. It will help mainstream adoption of ‎cryptocurrencies.‎

Ozone brings numerous features to its users. They have introduced Ozone Wallet for their holders, consisting of two wallets; an online wallet helping users pay for their expenses seamlessly and an offline wallet that allows them to secure their funds to their fullest. Then comes Ozone Pay, which is a payment system that makes interactions between merchants and customers more accessible than before. With Ozone Pay, users can pay for their most straightforward expense via fiat or cryptocurrency. Going next is the Ozone Terminal. The terminal machines will be placed in stores, shops, and restaurants to make the ozone payment system more user-friendly.

Next is Ozone Cards. Ozone users will purchase multi-currency physical wallets to use as debit cards. Customers can use these cards as a payment method in POS machines or ATMs. Another part of the Ozone framework is the Ozone exchange, in which users will be able to trade and exchange their cryptocurrencies. They intend to build the industry's most advanced and reliable cryptocurrency exchanges using the latest technology in trading and marching orders. With Ozone exchange, Ozone traders are launched for its customers. It has three main parts:

1. Spot Trading: The ozone exchange uses state of the art technology in matching engines, ensuring smooth trading with milliseconds of execution time.

2. Margin Trading: Users will borrow crypto assets and trade them on the sports market.

3. Derivatives Trading: Perpetual futures and options trading will be added to the platform in the last development phase. Perpetual futures markets will derive their value from sports markets, will not have a settlement date, and users will be able to keep their positions open for as long as they deem necessary.

Moreover, in their features, they have developed an Ozone Academy to educate people about the adoption of cryptocurrencies. It will teach people things from essential matters like managing the wallet to more professional topics like using DEXs for swapping the funds on-chain. Additionally, their Ozone plus program will have multiple benefits for the subscribers. Users can subscribe to the program by purchasing it with OOO tokens or staking tokens and locking them up.

Along with all the Ozone as mentioned above framework parts, their ecosystem includes Ozone DEX and Ozone Insurance. Clients can enjoy the distinct facilities as they have developed Decentralized Exchange and Centralized Exchange on their Decentralized Pension System for the convenience of its customers.

Finally, they have launched their exclusive OOO Token, a native token of the ozone ecosystem. It will be used throughout the entire ozone ecosystem. It acts as a mediator in the ecosystems and is designed to help merchants and users' adoptions.

About Ozone: The oZone framework is a series of interconnected web 3.0 technologies dedicated to making every-day-life easier with the help of blockchain technology. Users can use Ozone cards to buy goods from stores pay for their everyday expenses such as public transportation. Another vital part of the Ozone ecosystem is the Exchange, which comprises multiple parts.

Intending users can visit the news website to discover more about the Ozone and connect with the community on Telegram or Github.

Website: https://news.o.zone/



