Vitalij Rakovski becomes the new head of “Novaturas” group

The leading tour operator in the Baltics AB “Novaturas” announces the changes in the company's TOP executives’ team. Starting from the 26th of January 2022, Vitalij Rakovski takes over the position of general manager. He replaces Audronė Keinytė who have held this position since the January 2019.

“On behalf of the company's founders, shareholders, and the Board, I would like to sincerely thank Audronė Keinyte. She has been with the company for 16 years, and in 2019 became general manager. Audronė's deep understanding of tourism industry’s business allowed the company to maintain its leading positions during the most difficult period for the tourism sector. The company's results mirror perfectly Audronė's competencies both as a leader of the group and as well as crisis management specialist. At the same time, I am glad that Audronė's career path is a great example of our company's culture, where the top managers grow within the company from the very beginning”, says Vidas Paliūnas, one of the company’s founders, shareholder, and member of the Board.

“I really appreciate the trust I have been awarded with by the entire “Novaturas” group and for the opportunities to grow and develop. Throughout the years I have grown together with the company, formed as a top manager and a specialist, reached the highest step of career ladder. I leave my position with a calm heart - the business model that have formed over many years shows sustainable results, mature and highly competent team ensures the efficiency of different functions, and the experience of the new group’s leader in business development and investment management will further enhance the growth of company's value and the development of investors relations”, says A. Keinytė, a long-term employee, who has decided to continue her career outside the company.

Since the 26th of January A. Keinytė is replaced by Vitalij Rakovski, who has many years of experience in business development, mergers and acquisitions, investment attraction and financial management. V. Rakovski has previously held managing positions in the leading local and international capital business groups such as “Ignitis group”, “Ernst & Young”, “Maxima Group” and others, where he has also been appointed as a member of the Board.

"I am glad for the opportunity to join “Novaturas” team. For me it is a big professional challenge and at the same time a huge responsibility. The tourism sector is recovering from the pandemic, so I will focus all my attention on business growth in all the markets, the digitalization of services, and sustainable growth of the value of company’s shares. I believe together with the professional “Novaturas” team we will be able to achieve these goals in the near future”, says the new head of the company.

AB “Novaturas” Group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays in more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 sightseeing routes. In 2019, the group served more than 293 thousand customers.

