26 January 2022

Notes with a redemption amount linked to the S&P500 index

On 27 January 2022, Danske Bank will issue USD 2,318,000 in notes with a redemption amount linked to the performance of the S&P 500 index. The notes are designated “DANSKE 0CBH S&P 500 Buffer 2023”, (ISIN: XS2428754787).

The notes are issued at a price of 100. The notes does not pay interest.

The notes are issued under Danske Bank’s EUR 5,000,000,000 Structured Note Programme dated 16 June 2021.

For further information about the notes, please see the Final Terms and the Final Terms Confirmation Notice attached to this announcement, which together with the Base Prospectus specify the terms and conditions of the notes.

