Multi Asset Broker France Community Recognise Company Awards

SYDNEY, Australia, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sydney NSW: VT Markets is pleased to announce that the Sydney-based firm was the recipient of The Best Customer Service Award presented at the Forex Expo Dubai 2021. VT brings its customer-centric approach and expertise to lead in the global financial markets industry. The company was established in 2016 as a Vantage International Group Limited subsidiary.

The Multi Assets broker France professionals and elsewhere in Europe make it easy for users to work toward their goals.

The emphasis on customer service is not the only recognition that makes the online trading platform globally a standard-setter for the industry. The Dubai award is not the only recognition VT Markets has captured this year. These include the "Best Customer Service – Europe" award from the Global Brands Magazine and the "Best Customer Support – Europe" award from the International Business Magazine. The Dubai award was accepted by Alla Talji of the VT Markets Cyprus Office.

A spokesperson for the company, Nelson-Smith, the Director of VT Markets explained, “This type of recognition of our prowess in the competitive and crowded Forex marketplace underscores the quality of our products and services. The award puts a spotlight on the top-tier customer services provided to clients throughout the historic year for VT Markets. Those who are looking for an investment broker would do well to consider opening a Live Account at VT Markets."

VT Markets provides advanced technical support in the multi assets marketplace. The components of the brokerage include a true ECN account with raw spreads, a powerful client portal, and mobile trading and payments. VT Markets provides a range of trading platforms, including MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. There are several different account types, with a range of more than 230 popular instruments across Forex, indices, precious metals, and Share CFDs.

VT Markets is recognized by peers for its excellent customer service standards. The company goal is to make Forex transactions a positive experience throughout. The Sydney-based firm is also active in Europe.



