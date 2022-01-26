English Danish

Conclusion of the share buy-back programme

The share buy-back programme totalling DKK 242.5 million has now been completed and fully exercised to the sum of DKK 242.5 million. Shares were bought back in the period from 1 October 2021 up to and including 25 January 2022.

The share buy-back programme was implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in the period from the last company announcement and until conclusion.

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Total purchased under the programme (DKK) Total in accordance with the last announcement



281,200



847.11



238,206,701 24 January 2022 2,800 887.73 2,485,644 25 January 2022 2,050 875.28 1,794,324 Total under the share buy-back programme



286,050



847.71



242,486,669 Bought back under share buy-back programme executed in the period 4 February 2021 – 29 July 2021







361,605







622.19







224,988,722 Bought back under share buy-back programme executed in the period 5 August 2021 – 28 September 2021







40,400







742.50







29,997,136 Total bought back 688,055 723.01 497,472,527

With the transactions stated above and after the conclusion of the share buy-back programme, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:

688,055 own shares under the completed share buy-back programmes corresponding to 2.4% of the bank’s share capital.





Cancellation of the repurchased shares will be recommended at the bank’s annual general meeting the 2 March 2022.

In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Kinds regards,

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker

CEO



