Date 26 January 2022
Conclusion of the share buy-back programme
The share buy-back programme totalling DKK 242.5 million has now been completed and fully exercised to the sum of DKK 242.5 million. Shares were bought back in the period from 1 October 2021 up to and including 25 January 2022.
The share buy-back programme was implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in the period from the last company announcement and until conclusion.
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
|Total in accordance with the last announcement
281,200
847.11
238,206,701
|24 January 2022
|2,800
|887.73
|2,485,644
|25 January 2022
|2,050
|875.28
|1,794,324
|Total under the share buy-back programme
286,050
847.71
242,486,669
|Bought back under share buy-back programme executed in the period 4 February 2021 – 29 July 2021
361,605
622.19
224,988,722
|Bought back under share buy-back programme executed in the period 5 August 2021 – 28 September 2021
40,400
742.50
29,997,136
|Total bought back
|688,055
|723.01
|497,472,527
With the transactions stated above and after the conclusion of the share buy-back programme, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:
- 688,055 own shares under the completed share buy-back programmes corresponding to 2.4% of the bank’s share capital.
Cancellation of the repurchased shares will be recommended at the bank’s annual general meeting the 2 March 2022.
In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Kinds regards,
Ringkjøbing Landbobank
John Fisker
CEO
