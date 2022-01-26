Conclusion of the share buy-back programme

Date        26 January 2022

Conclusion of the share buy-back programme

The share buy-back programme totalling DKK 242.5 million has now been completed and fully exercised to the sum of DKK 242.5 million. Shares were bought back in the period from 1 October 2021 up to and including 25 January 2022.

The share buy-back programme was implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in the period from the last company announcement and until conclusion.

DateNumber of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
Total in accordance with the last announcement

281,200

847.11

238,206,701
24 January 20222,800887.732,485,644
25 January 20222,050875.281,794,324
Total under the share buy-back programme

286,050

847.71

242,486,669
    
Bought back under share buy-back programme executed in the period 4 February 2021 – 29 July 2021



361,605



622.19



224,988,722
Bought back under share buy-back programme executed in the period 5 August 2021 – 28 September 2021



40,400



742.50



29,997,136
Total bought back688,055723.01497,472,527

With the transactions stated above and after the conclusion of the share buy-back programme, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:

  • 688,055 own shares under the completed share buy-back programmes corresponding to 2.4% of the bank’s share capital.

Cancellation of the repurchased shares will be recommended at the bank’s annual general meeting the 2 March 2022.

In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Kinds regards,

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO

Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

VolumePriceVenueTime CET
26909XCSE20220124 9:00:04.406000
28911XCSE20220124 9:00:12.687000
28911XCSE20220124 9:03:54.175000
27911XCSE20220124 9:06:43.614000
27917XCSE20220124 9:19:31.549000
55917XCSE20220124 9:22:46.658000
28916XCSE20220124 9:23:42.324000
27915XCSE20220124 9:24:10.885000
29914XCSE20220124 9:27:15.905000
29914XCSE20220124 9:32:35.872000
29915XCSE20220124 9:35:05.989000
27912XCSE20220124 9:38:09.510000
20911XCSE20220124 9:41:23.165000
8911XCSE20220124 9:41:23.165000
21911XCSE20220124 9:50:05.780000
6911XCSE20220124 9:50:05.780000
26911XCSE20220124 9:50:05.780000
29910XCSE20220124 9:50:07.021000
27909XCSE20220124 9:55:00.192000
27907XCSE20220124 9:56:14.683000
28902XCSE20220124 10:05:01.073000
2901XCSE20220124 10:05:49.176000
27901XCSE20220124 10:07:58.212000
27902XCSE20220124 10:10:27.232000
8901XCSE20220124 10:10:27.692000
28900XCSE20220124 10:12:43.232000
27900XCSE20220124 10:14:17.108000
27900XCSE20220124 10:16:47.752000
28900XCSE20220124 10:19:46.611000
6897XCSE20220124 10:22:56.809000
22897XCSE20220124 10:22:56.825000
29898XCSE20220124 10:26:22.359000
27898XCSE20220124 10:30:05.316000
2896XCSE20220124 10:35:09.209000
27897XCSE20220124 10:38:29.867000
29897XCSE20220124 10:41:33.563000
28896XCSE20220124 10:43:35.444000
28894XCSE20220124 10:53:50.192000
27893XCSE20220124 10:53:58.964000
29893XCSE20220124 11:01:43.654000
28889XCSE20220124 11:07:09.219000
27889XCSE20220124 11:14:03.811000
29886XCSE20220124 11:18:54.984000
29887XCSE20220124 11:24:19.698000
28886XCSE20220124 11:27:23.779000
29885XCSE20220124 11:28:26.354000
27883XCSE20220124 11:37:11.063000
27883XCSE20220124 11:37:12.532000
28881XCSE20220124 11:42:09.026000
27877XCSE20220124 11:47:24.492000
28877XCSE20220124 11:51:43.896000
29877XCSE20220124 11:58:45.902000
29876XCSE20220124 12:04:30.663000
7886XCSE20220124 12:25:43.839000
49886XCSE20220124 12:25:43.839000
2885XCSE20220124 12:29:12.681000
28885XCSE20220124 12:35:03.258000
27885XCSE20220124 12:45:04.776000
50885XCSE20220124 12:58:11.509000
28884XCSE20220124 13:03:09.759000
49884XCSE20220124 13:19:56.018000
5886XCSE20220124 13:30:33.029000
26887XCSE20220124 13:34:16.675000
27887XCSE20220124 13:34:16.675000
28885XCSE20220124 13:38:48.088000
27886XCSE20220124 13:49:35.333000
27885XCSE20220124 13:55:27.351000
27884XCSE20220124 14:00:14.090000
27882XCSE20220124 14:04:02.950000
58881XCSE20220124 14:08:23.567000
28880XCSE20220124 14:10:39.027000
27878XCSE20220124 14:14:25.936000
29878XCSE20220124 14:15:50.576000
28878XCSE20220124 14:20:57.090000
2879XCSE20220124 14:22:02.065000
25879XCSE20220124 14:22:02.069000
3879XCSE20220124 14:32:56.966000
29879XCSE20220124 14:37:07.623000
28878XCSE20220124 14:48:42.488000
28877XCSE20220124 14:50:41.101000
27876XCSE20220124 15:00:16.038000
27874XCSE20220124 15:07:58.110000
24874XCSE20220124 15:11:00.561000
3874XCSE20220124 15:11:00.561000
55875XCSE20220124 15:16:09.981000
29874XCSE20220124 15:18:24.503000
5874XCSE20220124 15:25:04.868000
23874XCSE20220124 15:25:04.869000
29873XCSE20220124 15:26:14.880000
29874XCSE20220124 15:36:12.821000
5873XCSE20220124 15:36:40.733000
28873XCSE20220124 15:41:00.047000
27873XCSE20220124 15:42:32.838000
29872XCSE20220124 15:43:46.995000
27872XCSE20220124 15:45:01.033000
21871XCSE20220124 15:50:09.105000
32871XCSE20220124 15:50:09.105000
18870XCSE20220124 15:51:29.524000
8869XCSE20220124 15:52:44.480000
28868XCSE20220124 15:53:34.906000
29868XCSE20220124 15:57:07.486000
15867XCSE20220124 16:00:53.203000
10867XCSE20220124 16:00:53.203000
3867XCSE20220124 16:00:53.203000
27864XCSE20220124 16:08:12.026000
22861XCSE20220124 16:11:21.056000
5861XCSE20220124 16:11:21.056000
27861XCSE20220124 16:15:57.526000
24867XCSE20220124 16:27:36.123000
4867XCSE20220124 16:27:36.123000
27873XCSE20220124 16:40:32.181000
21874XCSE20220124 16:45:38.957130
48874XCSE20220124 16:45:38.957153
28861XCSE20220125 9:00:03.922000
5873XCSE20220125 9:02:35.544000
24873XCSE20220125 9:02:35.544000
28876XCSE20220125 9:06:50.208000
54882XCSE20220125 9:16:02.159000
18881XCSE20220125 9:16:02.188000
3878XCSE20220125 9:20:08.591000
28877XCSE20220125 9:20:52.160000
27873XCSE20220125 9:23:53.423000
28871XCSE20220125 9:26:09.821000
29875XCSE20220125 9:36:39.299000
16878XCSE20220125 9:43:16.217000
11878XCSE20220125 9:43:16.217000
27878XCSE20220125 9:45:36.171000
27881XCSE20220125 9:50:21.979000
29881XCSE20220125 9:54:33.043000
2878XCSE20220125 9:59:01.277000
25878XCSE20220125 9:59:01.298000
27880XCSE20220125 10:13:03.027000
27879XCSE20220125 10:18:00.683000
84883XCSE20220125 10:35:30.860000
29882XCSE20220125 10:38:19.998000
14878XCSE20220125 10:39:40.142000
53880XCSE20220125 10:53:08.324000
27879XCSE20220125 10:59:32.479000
9878XCSE20220125 11:03:37.079000
19878XCSE20220125 11:03:37.079000
27879XCSE20220125 11:11:36.504000
28880XCSE20220125 11:28:06.860000
29880XCSE20220125 11:28:06.913000
29878XCSE20220125 11:35:31.813000
4875XCSE20220125 11:38:54.035000
25875XCSE20220125 11:38:54.056000
27874XCSE20220125 11:52:16.217000
27874XCSE20220125 11:56:11.587000
28875XCSE20220125 11:56:57.665000
28877XCSE20220125 12:08:36.263000
27876XCSE20220125 12:44:56.159000
27876XCSE20220125 12:44:56.159000
27874XCSE20220125 12:48:04.878000
3875XCSE20220125 12:58:12.503000
54875XCSE20220125 13:00:38.093000
1875XCSE20220125 13:00:38.093000
27873XCSE20220125 13:05:35.731000
33875XCSE20220125 13:34:38.869000
18874XCSE20220125 13:40:29.615997
6874XCSE20220125 13:40:29.616026
57874XCSE20220125 13:41:17.012000
26874XCSE20220125 13:41:17.012589
27876XCSE20220125 13:52:44.492000
28875XCSE20220125 13:54:03.694000
50874XCSE20220125 13:56:13.057186
2874XCSE20220125 14:03:46.031000
4874XCSE20220125 14:04:23.043000
16874XCSE20220125 14:04:23.060000
27873XCSE20220125 14:08:06.105000
25873XCSE20220125 14:18:19.361000
2873XCSE20220125 14:18:19.361000
4873XCSE20220125 14:25:30.033000
23873XCSE20220125 14:25:30.033000
27873XCSE20220125 14:28:22.388000
18874XCSE20220125 14:38:54.068000
10874XCSE20220125 14:42:35.106000
17874XCSE20220125 14:42:35.106000
27875XCSE20220125 14:52:30.802000
29875XCSE20220125 15:08:43.674000
56874XCSE20220125 15:25:51.633000
25874XCSE20220125 15:25:51.633095
50874XCSE20220125 15:25:51.633142
25874XCSE20220125 15:25:51.633190
19874XCSE20220125 15:30:05.575000
9874XCSE20220125 15:30:05.575000
10874XCSE20220125 15:35:00.687252
40874XCSE20220125 15:35:00.687264
27876XCSE20220125 15:45:20.733000
27873XCSE20220125 15:46:27.538000
20874XCSE20220125 15:47:20.906000
75866XCSE20220125 16:21:55.038629
75866XCSE20220125 16:21:55.038629

Aktieopkøbsprogram 2022 afslutning 3 EN