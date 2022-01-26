New York, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe EV Powertrain Testing Services Market, By Vehicle Type, By Propulsion, By Sourcing, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2016- 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06223774/?utm_source=GNW



Europe EV powertrain testing services market was valued at USD5,605.88 million in 2020, and it is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 22.02% to reach USD37,904.30 million in 2030. Rapid production and sales of electric vehicles, stringent vehicle emission norms and regulations, and the incentives offered by the government on purchase and manufacturing of electric vehicles are the major drivers influencing the demand for the European EV powertrain testing services market across the region in the forecast period.

Automobile manufacturers are making high-end investments in research and development activities to find innovative solutions to increase vehicle performance and reduce the chances of error and road accidents and mishappening to enhance the safety of the passengers while riding automobiles.Declining battery prices used in electric vehicles, lucrative incentives provided by the leading authorities, and rising concerns about the effect of carbon emissions on the environment are proliferating the sales of electric vehicles in the region.



Ongoing technological advancements and the use of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and cloud-based simulations to fuel the efficiency of powertrain and perform with higher efficiency is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the European EV powertrain testing services market growth.Growing fuel prices and the introduction of digital EV powertrain equipment, and the booming automotive industry are expected to accelerate the growth of the European EV powertrain testing services market in the forecast period.



However, the high cost of testing equipment and lack of standardization may hinder the growth of the Europe EV powertrain testing services market in the forecast period.

The Europe EV powertrain testing services market is segmented based on vehicle type, by propulsion, by sourcing, by country, by company.Based on the vehicle type, the market is divided into light duty, medium duty, and heavy duty.



Light duty vehicles are expected to witness the fastest incremental growth in the forecast period and also the growing number of market players are driving the demand for light duty duty vehicles in the region for the forecast period.

Applus+ IDIADA, Ricardo Plc, TÜV SÜD, AVL List GmbH, CTAG Automotive Technology Centre of Galicia, Intertek Group plc, ATESTEO GmbH & Co. KG, HORIBA MIRA Ltd, Element Materials Technology, and FEV Group GmbH, are among the major market players in the Europe EV powertrain testing services market.



