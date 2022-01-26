Invitation to webcast of Scatec ASA’s fourth quarter results 2021

Oslo, 26 January 2022: Scatec ASA will release its fourth quarter results on Thursday 3 February 2022 at 07:00 am (CET).

A presentation of the results followed by a Q&A session will be held through a live webcast on the same day at 08:30 am. You can follow the webcast from our website www.scatec.com , or Scatec Webcast Q4 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Austrell, VP Investor Relations, ir@scatec.com

