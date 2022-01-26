New York, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Loupes Market, By Type, Magnification, Lens Type, By Distribution Channel, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition, Opportunities and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06223783/?utm_source=GNW



Global Medical Loupes market stood at USD356.23 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.97% during the forecast period, 2023-2027 to reach market value of USD530.01 million by 2027F. The global medical loupes market is anticipated to grow due to high prevalence of chronic diseases and their treatment through minimally invasive surgeries for which medical loupes are required. The market growth can also be contributed to the growing prevalence of dental disorders worldwide and technological advancements. Technological advancements like incorporating IT applications with the medical devices like augmented reality (AR), machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI) may also support the growth of the global medical loupes market in the next five years. Healthcare practitioners are employing augmented reality technologies in conjunction with medical loupes to assist end users in surgical operations volume in order to achieve more precise and enhanced optical imaging.

Medical loupes are small magnifying lenses, designed to set one eye piece or head frame to provide magnified approach for the examination of surgical area.The medical equipment is simply used to provide a wider scope to the surgeon such that correct ergonomics can be maintained throughout the procedure.



The equipment enhances visual acuity, along with treatment quality. The risks of mistakes and surgical mistakes are also minimized with the use of medical loupes.

The global medical loupes market is segmented by type, lens type, application, magnification, distribution channel, end user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on application, the market is further differentiated into dental, surgical, and others.



Surgical application of the medical loupes is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on the grounds of high prevalence of diseases and their treatment through surgeries.This is followed by Dental application.



Young population along with geriatric population are highly susceptible to various dental disorders. Bone grafting, oral surgical flaps, dental tissue grafts, surgical periodontal therapies, endodontic treatment, caries, cavity treatment, etc., are all sorts of dental disorders that require medical loupes for the diagnosis, analysis, and treatment procedures, and thus aid the market growth in the future five years.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Univet S.r.l, Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Envista Holdings Corporation (Orascoptic), Halma Plc (Keeler Limited), General Scientific Corporation (SurgiTel), Integra Lifescience Holding Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, MeridentOptergo (Optergo AB), HOYA Corporation, VorOtek Pty Ltd, SheerVision Inc., Graham Field Inc, LumaDent, Inc., Admetec Solutions Ltd., Neitz Instruments Co., Ltd., Rose Micro Solutions LLC, Xenosys Co., Ltd., Enova Illumination, Inc., Dent-ALL Corp. (ErgonoptiX), LW Scientific, i-Med Technology BV, Designs for Vision, Inc., Den-Mat Holdings, LLC, North-Southern Electronics Limited, compose the list of major players operating in the global medical loupes market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global medical loupes market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global medical loupes market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast global medical loupes market based on type, lens type, application, magnification, distribution channel, end user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global medical loupes market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global medical loupes market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global medical loupes market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global medical loupes market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global medical loupes market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global medical loupes market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to medical loupes

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Medical Loupes Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Medical Loupes Market, By Type:

o Flip-Up Loupes

o Through-The-Lens (TTL) Loupes

o Clip-On Loupes

o Headband Mounted

• Medical Loupes Market, By Magnification:

o Up to 3.0x

o 3.0x-5.0x

o Above 5.0x

• Medical Loupes Market, By Lens Type:

o Galilean

o Prismatic

• Medical Loupes Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Offline

o Online

• Medical Loupes Market, By Application:

o Surgical

o Dental

o Others

• Medical Loupes Market, By End User:

o Hospitals

o Dental Clinics

o Ambulatory Surgery Centers

o Others

• Medical Loupes Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global medical loupes market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06223783/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________