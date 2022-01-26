English Finnish

ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 26 JANUARY 2022 AT 11.00 A.M.



ROBIT PLC STRENGTHENS ITS MANAGEMENT TEAM

Robit Plc has appointed the following key persons of the company as the new management team members as of 26 January 2022:

George Apostolopoulos, VP Global Sales

Adam Baker, VP Down the Hole

Jorge Leal, VP Top Hammer

Ville Pohja, VP Geotechnical

The resumes of the new management team members are attached to this release. All the management team members including their personal introductions are presented on the company’s website: https://www.robitgroup.com/investor/corporate-governance/management-and-global-management-team/

Group CFO, Arto Halonen, Group CEO, Tommi Lehtonen and HR Director, Jaana Rinne remain as the management team members. Thus, the new management team as of 26 January 2022 consists of the following members: George Apostolopoulos, Adam Baker, Arto Halonen, Jorge Leal, Tommi Lehtonen, Ville Pohja and Jaana Rinne.

Group CEO, Tommi Lehtonen: ”Robit Plc strengthens its management team by appointing the directors of the strategic business areas as well as the director of global sales as the new management team members. The strengthened management team supports further the implementation of the strategy towards the company’s long-term strategic targets.”

Tommi Lehtonen

Tommi Lehtonen, Group CEO

+358 40 724 9143

tommi.lehtonen@robitgroup.com

www.robitgroup.com

Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company servicing global customers and selling drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction, geotechnical engineering and well drilling. The company’s offering is divided into three product and service ranges: Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical. Robit has sales and service points in 8 countries as well as an active sales network in more than 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the UK. Robit’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.robitgroup.com .

